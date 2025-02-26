Desi Banks' net worth and career growth: from Vine to viral fame

Desi Banks' net worth has increased from performing live at sold-out venues and earning income from ticket sales, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. Desi is also involved in real estate.

'I put in $20,000, fixed and flipped the house, and made $90,000 profit.'

Desi Banks in West Hollywood, California, USA (L). Desi Banks at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Marcus Ingram, John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Desi Banks is an American comedian, actor, social media personality and real estate investor .

. He initially gained popularity through his comedy sketches on Vine in 2014.

As Vine declined, Desi Banks transitioned to YouTube and live stand-up comedy.

Desi Banks' profile summary

Full name Desi Terrell Banks Jr. Date of birth 9 May 1993 Age 31 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Height 6'2'' (1.88 cm) Weight 187 lbs (85 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Monique Murray Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children Desi Banks lll School Cedar Grove High School University Georgia State University Profession Comedian, actor, real estate investor Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube TikTok X (Twitter)

Exploring Desi Banks' net worth and career

According to HotNewHipHop, the American comedian has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He has amassed this fortune through stand-up comedy shows, social media content, acting, merchandise sales, and business ventures, including real estate projects.

With almost 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, Desi Banks' salary is reported to be approximately $237,000 per year. As per Youtubers.me, Desi earns almost $16,000 in ad revenue per month. He is one of the most-viewed creators on YouTube.

On 5 June 2023, during a YouTube interview with BigBoyTV, Desi Banks opened up about his journey from football to comedy. He said:

Football didn't work out for me, so I had to find another way to succeed. Comedy became my outlet, and I took it seriously. I went from just posting funny videos online to building a brand, and now I’m doing stand-up and acting.

Fast five facts about Desi Banks. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Desi Banks do for a living?

Desi Banks has been involved in various occupations. He played college football for the Morehead State Eagles. In his first two years (2011 and 2012), he caught 14 passes for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns in 15 games. Later, he transferred to Georgia State and joined the football team but did not get any playing time.

In 2012, Desi transitioned to the entertainment industry and began posting comedy sketches on Vine. He expanded to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, posting three to four videos daily. The Hollywood Reporter ranked him as high as No. 3 on its Top Comedians list.

In 2017, Desi started stand-up comedy. In 2018, he founded Desi Banks Productions, a company that creates online videos. Besides football and comedy, Banks has also ventured into acting. He has been featured in various television shows and movies including:

2016: Cream X Coffee

2017: La Vie Magnifique De Charlie

2019: Little

2021: Haunted Trail

2022: Sherman's Showcase

Comedian Desi Banks performs on stage during Moontower Comedy Festival at The Paramount Theatre on 10 April 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Desi Banks' house and real estate

The American stand-up comedian owns a home in Atlanta, Georgia. On 12 September 2021, he shared his excitement about completing his first real estate project. Via Instagram, he wrote:

And it’s about 95% done, my first Real Estate Home/Fix & Flip about to hit the market this upcoming week. Big excited to see what it’s about to do. Want to give a big thanks to @tamgrealty for helping me through this process on this great investment of property located in Atlanta! I will be doing more for sure.

Desi Banks' car collection

The American entertainer has a notable car collection that reflects his success and taste. As per AyoVeezyReacts, one of his cars is a Dodge Hellcat, which he unfortunately crashed in Atlanta back in June 2024. He also owns a Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.

Frequently asked questions

Is Desi Banks a millionaire? The actor is considered a millionaire. His estimated net worth is around $5 million as of February 2025.

The actor is considered a millionaire. His estimated net worth is around as of February 2025. What is Desi Banks famous for? He is famous for his comedic videos and skits, which he shares on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

He is famous for his comedic videos and skits, which he shares on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Did Desi Banks go to college? The American comedian graduated from Georgia State in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

The American comedian graduated from Georgia State in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. How much does Desi Banks cost? Ticket prices for Banks' events can vary depending on factors like the time of purchase, venue, seat location, and more. You can find tickets for as low as $66.

Ticket prices for Banks' events can vary depending on factors like the time of purchase, venue, seat location, and more. You can find tickets for as low as $66. Why did Desi Banks stop playing football? He stopped playing football after two seasons at Morehead State to pursue his passion for comedy.

Desi Banks' net worth in 2025 showcases his successful career as an actor, comedian and social media influencer. He launched a merchandise line featuring clothing and accessories inspired by his popular catchphrases and skits, contributing to his net worth.

