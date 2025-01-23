Alec Baldwin's net worth: Breaking down his earnings and assets in 2025

Some people know Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy on NBC's 30 Rock, while others may know him for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He is an iconic Hollywood actor, comedian, and producer. As one of the famous Baldwin brothers, what is Alec Baldwin's net worth?

Alec Baldwin at the opening night of the new revival of the musical, Gypsy, in December 2024. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images, Bruce Glikas/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's net worth is in the millions thanks to his incredible talent in showbiz. After winning eight SAG Awards, he is the most award-winning male actor in SAG history. In 2021, his finances were rumoured to have hit rock bottom. This happened after he was sued for a fatal shooting without intent to do so on the set of his movie Rust.

Profile summary

Full name Alexander Rae Baldwin III Nickname Alec Baldwin Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1958 Age 66 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Amityville, New York Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Roman Catholic Height 6'0" (183 cm) Father Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Mother Carol Newcomb (née Martineau) Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Hilaria Thomas Children 8 School Alfred G. Berner High School, Massapequa University/college George Washington University Tisch School of the Arts of New York University Lee Strasberg Theater Institute Profession Actor, TV presenter, comedian, producer, author Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram

How much is Alec Baldwin worth in 2025?

His current net worth is estimated at $70 million by Celebrity Net Worth. The famous actor's net worth has been on the increase despite his legal case in 2021, which was dismissed in 2023.

According to his brother, Stephen Baldwin, they came from humble backgrounds and suddenly became celebrities. He told Vanity Fair in 2012:

We're still kind of pinching ourselves...now that me and the boys are all Hollywood and fancy-pants, they don't like how I describe it, but from my perspective, we're just four dumb jocks from Long Island.

How did Alec Baldwin get rich?

The Boss Baby voice actor became rich through acting and producing movies. Below is a breakdown of his sources of income and charity work.

Facts about Alec Baldwin. Photo: Daniele Venturelli on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Movie roles

Alec Baldwin's acting career spans over four decades, beginning with his role in the soap opera The Doctors (1980-1982). He made his film debut in Forever, Lulu (1987) and gained widespread recognition with his performances in Beetlejuice (1988) and Working Girl (1988).

Initially, he did not have a passion for acting. He told Anna Sale, as published on Slate in 2024:

And the more I would work in the business, the more I would, um – for simplicity's sake, I'll say, get into that Uta Hagen thing about respect for acting, 'cause in the beginning, it wasn't that I had a cynicism about it or a lack of respect for it. I just didn't take it seriously enough.

He has appeared in and directed over 100 films, some of which have grossed millions at the box office. For his epic roles, he has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

What is Alec Baldwin's salary per movie?

His movie's salaries vary. He earned $125,000 for Rust (2024) and $100,000 as a producer. Other notable paychecks include $5.5 million for Ghost of Mississippi, $5 million for Heaven's Prisoners, and $1.5 million for playing Charley.

Television and hosting roles

Alec has hosted several shows, including SNL and the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010. He appeared in various TV shows and sitcoms, including the following:

30 Rock (Jack Donaghy)

(Jack Donaghy) Will & Grace (guest role)

(guest role) Match Game (host, 2016-2021)

(host, 2016-2021) Nip/Tuck (guest role)

Broadway roles

He made his Broadway debut in Loot (1986) and later earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire (1992). He continued to appear in productions, including Twentieth Century, Equus, and Orphans.

Alec Baldwin onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Commercials

As per his unique talent, he has lent his voice and image to various commercial campaigns. He partnered with prominent brands such as Hulu, Capital One, Disney, Subaru, and Chevrolet.

Author

The actor has co-authored several bestselling books, including A Promise to Ourselves: A Journey Through Fatherhood and Divorce, which reached the New York Times bestseller list. In 2017, Alec released a memoir, Nevertheless, as an audiobook.

Philanthropy

Most of Alec Baldwin's career earnings are donated to charity. He founded the Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund and donated his $14 million salary as a Capital One spokesperson. He also gave $1 million to the New York Philharmonic and $500,000 to the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Alec Baldwin's house and real estate portfolio

His real estate holdings include a $16 million Manhattan penthouse and a $1.75 million Vermont farm. His Hamptons home, originally listed for $29 million in November 2022, has been reduced to $18.9 million. This happened after slashing $10 million due to his criminal case in 2021, as the Realtor shared. Baldwin also sold an Upstate New York home for $530,000.

A sneak peek into Alec Baldwin's car collection

His garage reportedly boasts luxurious cars like a 2011 Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz CLS, and Chevrolet Suburban. He also owns a vintage BMW that he recently had serviced at a Hampton's New York mechanic.

Which one of the Baldwin brothers is the richest?

Alec Baldwin is the richest of the Baldwin brothers. His brothers' net worths are significantly lower, as Billy is worth $6 million, Stephen Baldwin's net worth is $1 million, and Daniel is $600,000.

Actor Alec Baldwin during his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court in July 2024. Photo: Ross D. Franklin - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Since Alec shot into the limelight, several questions have been asked. Below are the questions and the best answers:

How much is Alec Baldwin paid for the Match Game ? He was reportedly paid $3 million per season.

He was reportedly paid $3 million per season. How much did Alec Baldwin make per episode of 30 Rock ? It was estimated to be around $300,000.

It was estimated to be around $300,000. How much did Alec Baldwin make on 30 Rock? According to Forbes, he earned $15 million for his role on 30 Rock in 2013.

Alec Baldwin's net worth ranks him as the wealthiest among his brothers and one of the richest in Hollywood. The actor and producer remained resilient after his trial and continues to achieve success in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worth

As Briefly.co.za published, South Africa has produced many globally recognised celebrities, especially in music and movies. The massive support the locals and government give the actors is part of why they make it to the international stage.

Who are the highest-paid South African actors and actresses, and how much do they earn? Discover these and other lesser-known facts about them.

Source: Briefly News