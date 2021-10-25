Stephen Baldwin's net worth: age, brothers, wife, children, movies, profiles

A lot of people have had successful careers in and around the movie industry. However, it is one thing to make plenty of bucks from Hollywood and another thing to keep stacking up that dollar bill while avoiding bankruptcy. Unfortunately, Stephen Baldwin's net worth does not reflect his popularity as an established actor in recent times.

Stephen at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation in Southampton, New York. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Baldwin is an American actor, director, and producer and has authored two books. His net worth may appear unimpressive for someone who has been actively involved with the movie industry for close to three decades. However, he still retains his popularity among the circle of Hollywood actors. Continue reading to find out more!

Stephen Baldwin's profile summary

Birth name: Stephen Andrew Baldwin

Stephen Andrew Baldwin Date of birth: 12th of May, 1966

12th of May, 1966 Age : 55 years old in 2021

: 55 years old in 2021 Profession : Actor, director, producer, author and former Calvin Klein model

: Actor, director, producer, author and former Calvin Klein model Famous for: His roles in the Usual Suspect movie and appearing in over 67 episodes in The Young Riders between 1989 and 1992

His roles in the movie and appearing in over 67 episodes in between 1989 and 1992 Birthplace/hometown: Massapequa, New York, USA

Massapequa, New York, USA Nationality : American

: American Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 5 feet and 10 inches

: 5 feet and 10 inches Weight : 80 kilograms

: 80 kilograms Shoe size : 9 (US)

: 9 (US) Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour: blue

blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Parents : Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr

: Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr Siblings : William Billy, Daniel Leroy, Alec, Jane Baldwin-Sasso and Elizabeth Baldwin-Kuchler

: William Billy, Daniel Leroy, Alec, Jane Baldwin-Sasso and Elizabeth Baldwin-Kuchler Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Kennya Baldwin (née Deodato)

: Kennya Baldwin (née Deodato) Children : Alaia and Hailey

: Alaia and Hailey Education : Studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after graduating from high school

: Studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after graduating from high school Degrees : High school diploma and acting degree

: High school diploma and acting degree Net worth: $1 million

Background information

The famous actor was born on the 12th of May, 1966, in Massapequa, New York, USA. Stephen Baldwin's age is currently 55 years. Baldwin's parents were Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr and Carol Baldwin. He was raised with five siblings: three brothers and two sisters.

How many Baldwin brothers are actors?

All of Stephen Baldwin's brothers have had their fair share of success in Hollywood, with Alec paving the way for his younger siblings. However, his sisters keep a low profile.

Stephen Baldwin attends Remi Adeleke's Transformed book launch in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Stephen was great at sports when he was in high school and participated in school wrestling. His engagement with athletics means that he has an excellent physique, and he took advantage of this by modelling for Calvin Klein as a teenager.

After graduating from high school, the youngest and shortest of the Baldwin brothers enrolled at the famous American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He honed his acting skills and stepped into the world of movies and television shows afterwards, like his older brothers.

Net worth

Stephen Baldwin's net worth is an estimated $1 million as of 2021. He made this fortune from his career as an author of books like The Unusual Suspect: My Calling to the New Hardcore Movement of Faith, an autobiography published in 2006. His acting and voiceover roles in several movies and animations increased his worth as well.

He possibly would have garnered beyond his current net worth, but he declared bankruptcy in 2009. At that time, the actor said that he owed over $2 million, and his home was auctioned at some point to clear his mortgage debts. The youngest of the Baldwin brothers was also arrested for evading income taxes between 2008 and 2010.

Career

Stephen Baldwin's debut appearance on the screen was in an episode of the American Playhouse television series in 1987. He played minor roles in movies like The Beast and Homeboy in 1988. The year 1989 came with a big break for the actor when he landed a role in The Young Rider popular series, appearing in 67 episodes.

One of his biggest movie appearances to date could arguably be in 1995 when he landed a role in an Oscar-winning movie titled The Usual Suspect. Below are some more of Stephen Baldwin's movies and TV shows appearances since then:

Eyes

Night Visions

Family Ties

One Tough Cop

8 seconds

The Prodigious Mr. Hicks

Bitter Harvest

Posse

New Eden

Crossing the Bridge

Sub Down

Friends and Lovers

Cutaway

Xchange

TableOne

Silent Warnings

The Apprentice

Body measurements and appearance

Stephen Baldwin's height is around 5 feet and 10 inches, while he weighs around 80 kilograms. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Actor Stephen speaking during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: STR/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Stephen Baldwin's wife is Kennya Baldwin (née Deodato), a popular Brazilian Jazz musician's daughter. They met on a subway in 1987 and tied the knot three years later. They have been together for over 30 years, and the actor feels it is all thanks to his wife's ability to put up with him.

Interestingly, the union has produced two daughters to date. Stephen Baldwin's children are Alaia and Hailey. They enjoy a rich lavish lifestyle within Hollywood.

Stephen Baldwin's daughter, Hailey, got married to the famous musician, Justin Bieber, in 2018. Stephen introduced the lovebirds at a show that had Justin as a guest performer. The rest is history as Stephen Baldwin and Justin Bieber are now in-laws.

It does not look like Stephen Baldwin's net worth is going up anytime soon. Some reports have suggested that his millionaire son-in-law, Justin Bieber, is happy to help the celebrity stay afloat financially. The American actor may not be where he should be financially, but he has a comfortable and supportive family.

