Telkom FreeMe bundles and contracts in 2022: all the details

Telkom is among the five primary mobile phone service providers in South Africa. The company offers its subscribers pay-as-you-go SIM cards and contract deals as well. One of the company's best-known and widely used packages is the Telkom FreeMe bundle. This is essentially a data bundle with additional benefits, including free SMS, calls, and instant messaging.

The FreeMe packages are available to all Telkom Mobile prepaid, hybrid and post-paid subscribers. How does Telkom FreeMe work, and what are the available packages?

Everything you need to know about Telkom FreeMe

You can purchase FreeMe bundles via a contract, prepaid option, or go for the family sharing option. What is FreeMe data by Telkom? Here is a look at all the available packages and their respective prices.

Contract bundles

Telkom has contract deals for subscribers who do not want the pay-as-you-go option. How does Telkom FreeMe work on contract? Subscribers on these contracts can purchase the following FreeMe bundles.

FreeMe 800MB - R99.00 per month x 24

500MB All-network Data

150MB for WhatsApp

150MB for Streaming

500 On-net calling (Telkom mobile and Telkom Fixed calling)

15 Off-net calling (calls to other networks)

50 SMSs

FreeMe 1.5GB - R139.00 per month x 24

1GB All-network Data

250MB for WhatsApp

250MB for Streaming

500 On-net calling (Telkom mobile and Telkom Fixed calling)

25 Off-net calling (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

50 Promo All-Net minutes x 24 months

20GB Telkom data x 3 months

FreeMe 3GB - R139.00 per month x 24

2GB All-network Data

500MB for WhatsApp

500MB for Streaming

1000 On-net calling (Telkom mobile and Telkom fixed calling)

50 Off-net calling (calls to other networks)

200 SMSs

100 Promo All-Net minutes x 24 months

20GB Telkom data x 3 months

FreeMe 6GB - R189.00 per month x 24

4GB All-network Data

1GB for WhatsApp

1GB for Streaming

1000 On-net calling (Telkom mobile and Telkom fixed calling)

100 Off-net calling (calls to other networks)

400 SMSs

FreeMe 11.5GB - R389.00 per month x 24

7.5GB All-network Data

2GB for WhatsApp

2GB for Streaming

1000 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

200 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

800 SMSs

FreeMe 28GB - R689.00 per month x 24

20GB All-network Data

4GB for WhatsApp

4GB for Streaming

3000 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

1000 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

2000 SMSs

FreeMe UNLIMITED - R1189.00 per month x 24

Unlimited All-network Data (30GB FUP)

5GB for WhatsApp

5GB for Streaming

3000 On-net calling (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

3000 Off-net calling (calls to other networks)

3000 SMS

FreeMe Share

These are packages with huge data deals meant for family sharing. The bundles are available to contract subscribers only.

FreeMe Share 36GB - R699.00 per month x 24

With the FreeMe Share 36GB, one's whole family can share data, minutes and other FreeMe freebies and connect on one easy-to-manage contract. The package allows up to 9 FreeMe Share MultiSIMs (Secondary SIMs) linked to a FreeMe Share plan. The first 3 MultiSIMs are free. Thereafter, a maximum of 6 MultiSIMs can be added @ R20 per SIM.

30GB bundle worth of All-network Data

3GB bundle for WhatsApp messaging and calling

3GB bundle for streaming

3000 On-net minutes (Telkom Mobile and fixed calling)

300 Off-net minutes (Calls to other networks)

1200 SMS

FreeMe Share 58GB - R999.00 per month x 24

The package allows up to 9 FreeMe Share MultiSIMs (Secondary SIMs) can be linked to a FreeMe Share plan. The first 3 MultiSIMs are free. Thereafter, a maximum of 6 MultiSIMs can be added @ R20/SIM.

50GB bundle worth of All-network data

4GB bundle for WhatsApp messaging and calling

4GB bundle for streaming

4000 On-net calling minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

500 Off-net calling minutes (Calls to other networks)

2000 SMS

FreeMe Share Unlimited - R1499.00 per month x 24

The package allows up to 9 FreeMe Share MultiSIMs (Secondary SIMs) can be linked to a FreeMe Share plan. The first 3 MultiSIMs are free. Thereafter, a maximum of 6 MultiSIMs can be added @ R20/SIM.

Unlimited (subject to fair usage policy) all-network Data

5GB for WhatsApp messaging and calling

5GB bundle for streaming

5000 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

1000 Off-net minutes (Calls to other networks)

3000 SMS's

Prepaid bundles

Telkom FreeMe prepaid packages are available to pay-as-you-go customers. The costs are charged to the customers as a one-off charge until the customer chooses to renew the package. Here are the Telkom FreeMe bundles for prepaid subscribers.

FreeMe 300MB – R29.00

150MB all-network data (Valid for 14 days)

75MB for WhatsApp

75MB for Streaming

50 On-net minutes

50 SMSs

FreeMe 500MB - R39.00

250MB all-network data (Valid for 14 Days)

125MB for WhatsApp

125MB for streaming

100 On-net minutes

50 SMSs

FreeMe 800MB - R99.00

500MB All-network data (valid for 61 days)

150MB for WhatsApp

150MB for streaming

150 On-net minutes

15 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

50 SMSs

FreeMe 1.5GB - R139.00

1GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

250MB for WhatsApp

250MB for streaming

250 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

25 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

FreeMe 3GB - R189.00

2GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

500MB for WhatsApp

500MB for streaming

500 On-net minutes

50 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

FreeMe 6GB – R289.00

4GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

1GB for WhatsApp

1GB for streaming

500 On-net minutes

100 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

FreeMe 11.5GB – R389.00

7.5GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

2GB for WhatsApp

2GB for streaming

500 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

200 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

FreeMe 18GB – R589.00

12GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

3GB for WhatsApp

3GB for streaming

1500 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calling)

300 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

100 SMSs

FreeMe 28GB – R689.00

20GB All-network data (Valid for 61 days)

4GB for WhatsApp

4GB for streaming

1500 On-net minutes (Telkom mobile and fixed calls)

500 Off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

300 SMSs

What are FreeMe boost bundles from Telkom?

What is FreeMe boost by Telkom? This is a product that FreeMe subscribers can purchase to boost their already existing bundle. For example, if one purchases the 500MB boost, they will get 100 SMSs, 500MB, and 300 on-net minutes above their existing bundle. Dial *180# to purchase the boost.

What is Telkom FreeMe?

This is essentially a data bundle with additional benefits that include free SMS, calls, and instant messaging.

Do FreeMe packages have night surfer data benefits?

No, Telkom FreeMe deals do not have the night surfer data benefit.

Who can purchase the FreeMe bundles?

The packages are available for purchase to all Telkom Mobile prepaid, hybrid and post-paid subscribers. They can be purchased on *180#, Telkom outlets, self-help portal, mobile app, and the various retail outlets across the country.

How do I check the data, minutes, or SMS balance?

The first option is to log into the self-service portal and view your current FreeMe Telkom balance. The second option is to dial *188# and follow the onscreen prompts.

How much is the out-of-bundle rate?

The out-of-bundle rate is R0.30 per MB and becomes active when the data bundle is exhausted.

When do I pay the out-of-bundle rate?

When your data bundle is used up, and you do not renew or boost it, you will pay the out-of-bundle rate when browsing, chatting, streaming, and downloading.

Can I use my FreeMe bundle when roaming?

Yes, the data bundles provide extended national coverage, allowing subscribers to access data services on Telkom Mobile and the MTN roaming network.

How do I contact customer support?

Dial 180 from your Telkom cell phone or 081180 from any other phone to contact customer care.

Telkom FreeMe bundles are quite popular, and rightly so. The ability to browse, call, and SMS using a single bundle is quite convenient. The different packages and prices also make it possible for virtually anyone to purchase a bundle that suits their needs.

