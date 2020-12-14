Global site navigation

Top 20 richest African YouTubers you need to watch: what's their net worth in 2022?
Top 10

by  Beth Wahinya Cyprine Apindi

YouTube is a free platform that has grown significantly over the last decade. Many people have created successful careers out of this platform. The richest African YouTubers have fat bank accounts. They make money after monetising their videos. The amount made is based on clicks and impressions by the audience.

richest african youtubers
Some of the top vloggers in Africa. Photo: @caspar_lee, @djarchjnr, @kansiime256, @mrghanababy (modified by author)
In present-day Africa, there are millions of people who upload and watch videos on YouTube. The platform allows people to earn money for their views. YouTubers can also earn through sponsorships, affiliate links, merch and products, and selling digital products. The richest African YouTubers have raked millions of dollars from the platform.

Richest African YouTubers in 2022

Have you been wondering who the top African YouTubers in 2022 are? Check out this article to discover who they are and how much they are worth.

20. Crazy Kennar - $173K

funny african youtuber
Crazy Kennar posing for apicture with a drink in his hand. Photo: @crazy_kennar
Kennedy Odhiambo, alias Crazy Kennar, is a funny Kenyan YouTuber with an estimated net worth of Ksh. 20 million or $173k. He has 508K subscribers and over 124.5 million views.

19. SamSpedy - $200k

funny african youtuber
SamSpedy posing for a picture in a sleek white car. Photo: @samspedy
  • Date of birth: 5th May 1994
  • Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Nigeria
  • YT channel: @SamSpedy

Samuel Oluwafemi Osubiojo, alias SamSpedy, is a Nigerian content creator, fashion entrepreneur, and entertainer. He started his channel on 28th November 2012 and has 2.43M subscribers. Fans love the Mama Ojo character he portrays in his skits. He has an estimated net worth of $200k.

18. Dimma Umeh - $200k

richest black female youtubers
Dimma Umeh posing for a picture in a floral dress. Photo: @dimmaumeh
  • Date of birth: 5th June
  • Country: Nigeria
  • YT channel: @Dimma Umeh

Dimma Umeh is a Lagos-based beauty vlogger. She started her YouTube channel on 21st January 2012 and has over 32.8 million views. She has an estimated net worth of $200k.

17. Broda Shaggi - $200k

biggest youtuber in the world
Broda Shaggi posing for a picture in an all-black outfit. Photo: @brodashaggi
Samuel Perry, alias Broda Shaggi, is a Nigerian comedian with an approximated net worth of $200k. He uploads skits on his channel with over 1.38M subscribers. Besides vlogging, he is a stage performer.

16. Diana Bahati - $215k

richest black female youtubers
Diana Bahati clapping at a past event. Photo: @diana_marua
  • Date of birth: 5th November 1988
  • Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Kenya
  • YT channel: @DIANA BAHATI

Diana Bahati came into the limelight when she started dating famous Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati. The celebrity wife is known for her family vlogs featuring her biological and adopted kids and nannies. She has over 679K subscribers, and her net worth is estimated at KSh. 25 million or $215k.

15. Henry Desagu - $500k

funny african youtuber
Henry Desagu smiling for a picture in a black and white outfit. Photo: @henrydesagu
Ithagu Kibicho, alias Henry Desagu started his YouTube channel on 11th August 2016 and has over 648K subscribers. The Kenyan comedian creates hilarious and relatable skits, usually in Kiswahili and Sheng. He has an estimated net worth of $500k.

14. DJ Arch Jnr - $600k

top african youtubers in 2022
DJ Arch Jnr on the decks. Photo: @djarchjnr
  • Date of birth: 3rd May 2012
  • Age: 9 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South Africa
  • YT channel: @DJ Arch Jnr

Oratilwe Hlongwane, alias DJ Arch Jnr, is a young disc jockey with an estimated net worth of $600k. He started DJing at the age of three and is one of the youngest DJs in the world. His channel has over 1.12M subscribers and was started on 11th January 2015.

13. Noel Deyzel - $900k

top african youtubers in 2022
Noel Deyzel in sweatpants. Photo: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder
  • Date of birth: 30th September 1984
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South Africa
  • YT channel: @Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a professional bodybuilder who uploads content related to bodybuilding. He has an estimated net worth of $900k. He has 1.89M subscribers and over 342.5M views. Besides earning from vlogging, he also makes money from other businesses.

12. Lasizwe Dambuza - $1.3 million

top african youtubers in 2022
Lasizwe Dambuza in a black outfit. Photo: @lasizwe
  • Date of birth: 19th July 1998
  • Age: 23 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South Africa
  • YT channel: @Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza is a funny YouTuber who posts entertaining vlogs on his channel. He started his account on 26th January 2017 and has over 753K subscribers. His approximated net worth is $1.3 million.

11. Shady Srour - $1.5 million

top youtubers in africa in 2022
Shady Srour posing for a picture in a black and white outfit. Photo: @shadysrour
  • Date of birth: 21st April 1995
  • Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Egypt
  • YT channel: @Shadi Srour

Shady Srour was born in Cairo, Egypt, and he runs an eponymous channel with over 6.71M subscribers. He joined the platform on 3rd November 2013, and he has an approximated net worth of $1.5 million.

10. Liezl Jayne Strydom - $1.5 million

biggest youtuber in the world
Liezl Jayne Strydom posing for a picture in a grey top. Photo: @liezljayne
  • Date of birth: 26th November 1992
  • Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South Africa
  • YT channel: @Liezl Jayne Strydom

Liezl Jayne Strydom is known for her recipes and weight loss videos on her eponymous channel. She joined the platform on 9th June 2014 and has over 1.06M subscribers. Her approximated net worth is $1.5 million.

9. Wode Maya - $1.5 million

how much nigerian youtubers make
Wode Maya in a mall. Photo: @mrghanababy
  • Date of birth: 8th November 1990
  • Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Ghana
  • YT channel: @Wode Maya

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, alias Wode Maya, is a Ghanaian aeronautical engineer and online personality. He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His channel has over 1.06M subscribers, and he uses the platform to showcase the rich culture and lifestyles of Africans.

8. Anne Kansiime - $1.5 million

funny african youtuber
Anne Kansiime smiling for a picture. Photo: @kansiime256
  • Date of birth: 13th April 1986
  • Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Uganda
  • YT channel: @Kansiime Anne

Anne Kansiime is one of the richest black female YouTubers from Africa. The Ugandan entertainer has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She created her channel on 17th April 2012 and has over 1.27 million subscribers. Fans love her well-executed comedy skits.

7. Anes Tina - $1.5 million

  • Date of birth: 1st August 1989
  • Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Algeria
  • YT channel: @Anes Tina

Anes Tina is an Algerian comedian who posts comedy skits on his channel. He started his account on 20th September 2011, and has over 2.97M subscribers. His estimated net worth is $1.5 million.

6. Mark Angel - $1.5 million

funny african youtuber
Mark Angel taking a mirror selfie. Photo: @markangelcomedy
  • Date of birth: 27th May 1991
  • Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Nigeria
  • YT channel: @MarkAngelComedy

Who is the richest Nigerian YouTuber? Mark Angel is the wealthiest. He is a funny African YouTuber with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. The Nigerian online star started his channel on 29th June 2013 and is known for his comedy skits featuring Emmanuela Samuel and Success Madubuike. His channel has over 8.21 million subscribers.

5. Njugush - $2 million

top youtubers in africa in 2022
Njugush posing for a picture in a white sweater. Photo: @blessednjugush
  • Date of birth: 20th May 1991
  • Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Kenya
  • YT channel: @NJUGUSH

Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, alias Njugush, is a Kenyan comedian with over 92 million views on his channel. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Besides making money on YouTube, he also earns from signing brand endorsement contracts. He features his wife, Celestine Ndinda, on the channel.

4. Caspar Lee - $4 million

richest african youtubers
Caspar Lee in a white t-shirt and navy blue blazer. Photo: @caspar_lee
  • Date of birth: 24th April 1994
  • Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South African
  • YT channel: @Caspar

Caspar Lee is one of the top YouTubers in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $4 million. He created his channel in 2011 and named it Disease. He later changed its name to Caspar. He has over 6.75 million subscribers and over 782.2 million views.

3. Oum Walid - $5.43 million

Oum Walid is an Algerian YouTuber known for her food channel. She showcases various cuisines and teaches people how to prepare dishes without showing her face. Her channel is in Arabic. She has over 10.5M subscribers, and her channel has been running since 2nd October 2015. Her estimated net worth is $5.43 million.

2. Shawar - $9 million

  • Date of birth: 4th May 1997
  • Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: Egypt
  • YT channel: @Shawar

Shawar is a young comedian from Egypt. He uploads his content on YouTube, where he has over 6.99M subscribers. He started the channel on 7th February 2017, and has become one of the biggest stars in Africa. He has an estimated net worth of $9 million.

1. Trevor Noah - $100 million

top african youtubers in 2022
Trevor Noah holding a microphone on stage. Photo: @trevornoah
  • Date of birth: 20th February 1984
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
  • Country: South Africa
  • YT channel: @Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, radio DJ, television personality, and YouTuber born in South Africa but based in the United States of America. His net worth is $100 million. He has amassed his wealth from multiple streams of income. He started his channel on 20th October 2006 and has over 3.23M subscribers.

Who is the richest YouTuber in the world?

The richest YouTuber in the world in 2022 is Justin Bieber. What many people do not know about him is he started his career on YouTube when he was about 13 years old. His channel has over 68.3M subscribers.

Who are the top female YouTubers in Nigeria?

The top female vloggers in Nigeria include Dimma Umeh, Kelechi Mgbemena, Vivian Okezie, Ihuoma Eze, Layefa Ebitonmo, Alma Ngur, and Sisi Yemmie.

How much do Nigerian YouTubers make?

The amount Nigerian vloggers make is not fixed. Instead, it depends on the number of views and clicks on ads for monetised channels. Some ads are paid on a Cost Per Mille rate, while others are calculated per 1000 views.

The richest African YouTubers have numerous subscribers and video views. Some also have other sources of income.

A recap of the top 20 richest African YouTubers you need to watch

  1. Trevor Noah - $100 million
  2. Shawar - $9 million
  3. Oum Walid - $5.43 million
  4. Caspar Lee - $4 million
  5. Njugush - $2 million
  6. Mark Angel - $1.5 million
  7. Anes Tina - $1.5 million
  8. Anne Kansiime - $1.5 million
  9. Wode Maya - $1.5 million
  10. Liezl Jayne Strydom - $1.5 million
  11. Shady Srour - $1.5 million
  12. Lasizwe Dambuza - $1.3 million
  13. Noel Deyzel - $900k
  14. DJ Arch Jnr - $600k
  15. Henry Desagu - $500k
  16. Diana Bahati - $215k
  17. Broda Shaggi - $200k
  18. Dimma Umeh - $200k
  19. SamSpedy - $200k
  20. Crazy Kennar - $173K

The richest African YouTubers are nothing short of amazing. They have managed to garner millions and thousands of followers owing to their talent and eye-catching content that has earned them numerous views.

