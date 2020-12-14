YouTube is a free platform that has grown significantly over the last decade. Many people have created successful careers out of this platform. The richest African YouTubers have fat bank accounts. They make money after monetising their videos. The amount made is based on clicks and impressions by the audience.

In present-day Africa, there are millions of people who upload and watch videos on YouTube. The platform allows people to earn money for their views. YouTubers can also earn through sponsorships, affiliate links, merch and products, and selling digital products. The richest African YouTubers have raked millions of dollars from the platform.

Richest African YouTubers in 2022

Have you been wondering who the top African YouTubers in 2022 are? Check out this article to discover who they are and how much they are worth.

20. Crazy Kennar - $173K

Date of birth: 25th November

25th November Country: Kenya

Kenya YT channel: @Tales of the crazy Kennar

Kennedy Odhiambo, alias Crazy Kennar, is a funny Kenyan YouTuber with an estimated net worth of Ksh. 20 million or $173k. He has 508K subscribers and over 124.5 million views.

19. SamSpedy - $200k

Date of birth: 5th May 1994

5th May 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

Nigeria YT channel: @SamSpedy

Samuel Oluwafemi Osubiojo, alias SamSpedy, is a Nigerian content creator, fashion entrepreneur, and entertainer. He started his channel on 28th November 2012 and has 2.43M subscribers. Fans love the Mama Ojo character he portrays in his skits. He has an estimated net worth of $200k.

18. Dimma Umeh - $200k

Date of birth: 5th June

5th June Country: Nigeria

Nigeria YT channel: @Dimma Umeh

Dimma Umeh is a Lagos-based beauty vlogger. She started her YouTube channel on 21st January 2012 and has over 32.8 million views. She has an estimated net worth of $200k.

17. Broda Shaggi - $200k

Date of birth: 18th June 1993

18th June 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

Nigeria YT channel: @official BRODA SHAGGI

Samuel Perry, alias Broda Shaggi, is a Nigerian comedian with an approximated net worth of $200k. He uploads skits on his channel with over 1.38M subscribers. Besides vlogging, he is a stage performer.

16. Diana Bahati - $215k

Date of birth: 5th November 1988

5th November 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Country: Kenya

Kenya YT channel: @DIANA BAHATI

Diana Bahati came into the limelight when she started dating famous Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati. The celebrity wife is known for her family vlogs featuring her biological and adopted kids and nannies. She has over 679K subscribers, and her net worth is estimated at KSh. 25 million or $215k.

15. Henry Desagu - $500k

Date of birth: 20th July

20th July Country: Kenya

Kenya YT channel: @Henry DeSagu

Ithagu Kibicho, alias Henry Desagu started his YouTube channel on 11th August 2016 and has over 648K subscribers. The Kenyan comedian creates hilarious and relatable skits, usually in Kiswahili and Sheng. He has an estimated net worth of $500k.

14. DJ Arch Jnr - $600k

Date of birth: 3rd May 2012

3rd May 2012 Age: 9 years (as of 2022)

9 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

South Africa YT channel: @DJ Arch Jnr

Oratilwe Hlongwane, alias DJ Arch Jnr, is a young disc jockey with an estimated net worth of $600k. He started DJing at the age of three and is one of the youngest DJs in the world. His channel has over 1.12M subscribers and was started on 11th January 2015.

13. Noel Deyzel - $900k

Date of birth: 30th September 1984

30th September 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

South Africa YT channel: @Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a professional bodybuilder who uploads content related to bodybuilding. He has an estimated net worth of $900k. He has 1.89M subscribers and over 342.5M views. Besides earning from vlogging, he also makes money from other businesses.

12. Lasizwe Dambuza - $1.3 million

Date of birth: 19th July 1998

19th July 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

South Africa YT channel: @Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza is a funny YouTuber who posts entertaining vlogs on his channel. He started his account on 26th January 2017 and has over 753K subscribers. His approximated net worth is $1.3 million.

11. Shady Srour - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 21st April 1995

21st April 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Country: Egypt

Egypt YT channel: @Shadi Srour

Shady Srour was born in Cairo, Egypt, and he runs an eponymous channel with over 6.71M subscribers. He joined the platform on 3rd November 2013, and he has an approximated net worth of $1.5 million.

10. Liezl Jayne Strydom - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 26th November 1992

26th November 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

South Africa YT channel: @Liezl Jayne Strydom

Liezl Jayne Strydom is known for her recipes and weight loss videos on her eponymous channel. She joined the platform on 9th June 2014 and has over 1.06M subscribers. Her approximated net worth is $1.5 million.

9. Wode Maya - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 8th November 1990

8th November 1990 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Country: Ghana

Ghana YT channel: @Wode Maya

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, alias Wode Maya, is a Ghanaian aeronautical engineer and online personality. He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His channel has over 1.06M subscribers, and he uses the platform to showcase the rich culture and lifestyles of Africans.

8. Anne Kansiime - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 13th April 1986

13th April 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Country: Uganda

Uganda YT channel: @Kansiime Anne

Anne Kansiime is one of the richest black female YouTubers from Africa. The Ugandan entertainer has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She created her channel on 17th April 2012 and has over 1.27 million subscribers. Fans love her well-executed comedy skits.

7. Anes Tina - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 1st August 1989

1st August 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Country: Algeria

Algeria YT channel: @Anes Tina

Anes Tina is an Algerian comedian who posts comedy skits on his channel. He started his account on 20th September 2011, and has over 2.97M subscribers. His estimated net worth is $1.5 million.

6. Mark Angel - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 27th May 1991

27th May 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

Nigeria YT channel: @MarkAngelComedy

Who is the richest Nigerian YouTuber? Mark Angel is the wealthiest. He is a funny African YouTuber with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. The Nigerian online star started his channel on 29th June 2013 and is known for his comedy skits featuring Emmanuela Samuel and Success Madubuike. His channel has over 8.21 million subscribers.

5. Njugush - $2 million

Date of birth: 20th May 1991

20th May 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: Kenya

Kenya YT channel: @NJUGUSH

Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, alias Njugush, is a Kenyan comedian with over 92 million views on his channel. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Besides making money on YouTube, he also earns from signing brand endorsement contracts. He features his wife, Celestine Ndinda, on the channel.

4. Caspar Lee - $4 million

Date of birth: 24th April 1994

24th April 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Country: South African

South African YT channel: @Caspar

Caspar Lee is one of the top YouTubers in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $4 million. He created his channel in 2011 and named it Disease. He later changed its name to Caspar. He has over 6.75 million subscribers and over 782.2 million views.

3. Oum Walid - $5.43 million

Country: Algeria

Algeria YT channel: @Oum Walid

Oum Walid is an Algerian YouTuber known for her food channel. She showcases various cuisines and teaches people how to prepare dishes without showing her face. Her channel is in Arabic. She has over 10.5M subscribers, and her channel has been running since 2nd October 2015. Her estimated net worth is $5.43 million.

2. Shawar - $9 million

Date of birth: 4th May 1997

4th May 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Country: Egypt

Egypt YT channel: @Shawar

Shawar is a young comedian from Egypt. He uploads his content on YouTube, where he has over 6.99M subscribers. He started the channel on 7th February 2017, and has become one of the biggest stars in Africa. He has an estimated net worth of $9 million.

1. Trevor Noah - $100 million

Date of birth: 20th February 1984

20th February 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

South Africa YT channel: @Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, radio DJ, television personality, and YouTuber born in South Africa but based in the United States of America. His net worth is $100 million. He has amassed his wealth from multiple streams of income. He started his channel on 20th October 2006 and has over 3.23M subscribers.

Who is the richest YouTuber in the world?

The richest YouTuber in the world in 2022 is Justin Bieber. What many people do not know about him is he started his career on YouTube when he was about 13 years old. His channel has over 68.3M subscribers.

Who are the top female YouTubers in Nigeria?

The top female vloggers in Nigeria include Dimma Umeh, Kelechi Mgbemena, Vivian Okezie, Ihuoma Eze, Layefa Ebitonmo, Alma Ngur, and Sisi Yemmie.

How much do Nigerian YouTubers make?

The amount Nigerian vloggers make is not fixed. Instead, it depends on the number of views and clicks on ads for monetised channels. Some ads are paid on a Cost Per Mille rate, while others are calculated per 1000 views.

The richest African YouTubers have numerous subscribers and video views. Some also have other sources of income.

A recap of the top 20 richest African YouTubers you need to watch

Trevor Noah - $100 million Shawar - $9 million Oum Walid - $5.43 million Caspar Lee - $4 million Njugush - $2 million Mark Angel - $1.5 million Anes Tina - $1.5 million Anne Kansiime - $1.5 million Wode Maya - $1.5 million Liezl Jayne Strydom - $1.5 million Shady Srour - $1.5 million Lasizwe Dambuza - $1.3 million Noel Deyzel - $900k DJ Arch Jnr - $600k Henry Desagu - $500k Diana Bahati - $215k Broda Shaggi - $200k Dimma Umeh - $200k SamSpedy - $200k Crazy Kennar - $173K

The richest African YouTubers are nothing short of amazing. They have managed to garner millions and thousands of followers owing to their talent and eye-catching content that has earned them numerous views.

