Top 20 richest kids in America 2022: What is their net worth?

Who are the richest kids in America, and what is their worth? The wealthiest children in the USA have staggering amounts of money. A significant percentage is made of celebrity kids who inherited financial greatness before they were aware of it. Others are self-made, having made money from different careers.

Most adults dream of earning a lot of money. Some are successful, while others do not necessarily achieve this dream. Some children have managed to be on the list of the wealthiest people in various countries. Some of the richest kids in America were born into wealthy families, while others have successful careers.

Richest kids in America in 2022

Who is the richest kid in America, and how did they become rich? Read on to discover the top 20 wealthiest kids, their net worth, and sources of money.

20. Suri Cruise - $500k

Date of birth: 18th April 2006

18th April 2006 Age: 16 years (as of 2022)

16 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance and modelling

Suri Cruise is the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. She is one of the richest teenagers in America. She is known for her love for fashion, especially pink clothes. She has an estimated net worth of $500k, most of which is inherited from her famous parents. Besides inheritance, she makes money through modelling.

19. Donald Dougher - $900k to $1.2 million

Date of birth: 16th July 2006

16th July 2006 Age: 15 years (as of 2022)

15 years (as of 2022) Source: YouTube, brand endorsements, and branded merch

Is Donald the richest kid in America? Donald Dougher has an estimated net worth of $900k to $1.2 million, and he ranks 19th on this list. He is best known for lifestyle and prank videos on his YouTube channel, DONLAD. Besides vlogging, he makes money from brand endorsement deals.

18. Marsai Martin - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 14th August 2004

14th August 2004 Age: 17 years (as of 2022)

17 years (as of 2022) Source: Acting and producing

Who is the richest teenager in America? Marsai Martin is one of the wealthiest American teenagers. She is a household name in Hollywood, and fans know her for her roles in Black-ish, Nina, Fun Mom Dinner, and Elena of Avalor. She has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

17. Mia Talerico - $1.5 million

Date of birth: 17th September 2008

17th September 2008 Age: 13 years (as of 2022)

13 years (as of 2022) Source: Acting

Mia Talerico has a net worth of $1.5 million. She is an actress best known for starring in Good Luck Charlie, Jessie and Conrad, and Mani. She was 11 months old when she started acting on Good Luck Charlie.

16. Dannielynn Birkhead - $3 million

Date of birth: 7th September 2006

7th September 2006 Age: 15 years (as of 2022)

15 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance and acting

Dannielynn Birkhead is the daughter of Anna Nicole Smith, a late American Playboy model. Her net worth of $3 million is combined with that of her freelance celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead. She inherited most of her wealth and has earned some from her acting career.

15. Mikaila Ulmer - $5 million

Date of birth: 28th September 2004

28th September 2004 Age: 17 years (as of 2022)

17 years (as of 2022) Source: Entrepreneur

Mikaila Ulmer is an entrepreneur and businessperson with an estimated net worth of $5 million. She started a lemonade business in Austin, Texas. Her business sold well, and her Me & the Bees Lemonade is sold in over 1500 stores in America.

14. Alina Morse - $6 million

Date of birth: 8th May 2005

8th May 2005 Age: 16 years (as of 2022)

16 years (as of 2022) Source: Entrepreneur

Alina Morse is the founder and chief executive officer of Zolli Candy, a company she founded when she was nine. Her candy empire is worth about $6 million.

13. True Thompson - $10 million

Date of birth: 12th April 2018

12th April 2018 Age: 4 years (as of 2022)

4 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

True Thompson is the daughter of NBA player Tristan Thompson and reality television star Khloé Kardashian. In 2018, True's grandmother, Kris Jenner, made the NBA star set up a $10 million trust fund for her grandchild.

True may inherit more money from her famous parents in the future. Her mother is worth $50 million, while her father is worth $45 million.

12. Valentina Paloma Pinault - $12 million

Date of birth: 21st September 2007

21st September 2007 Age: 14 years (as of 2022)

14 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Valentina Paloma Pinault is the daughter of French billionaire François-Henri Pinault and Hollywoood actress Salma Hayek. Valentina's dad is the CEO of the Kering fashion company. Her parents set up a $12 million trust fund for her.

11. Evan Moana - $13.5 million

Date of birth: 6th December 2005

6th December 2005 Age: 16 years (as of 2022)

16 years (as of 2022) Source: YouTube career

Evan Moana is a famous YouTuber with an estimated net worth of $13.5 million. He is best known as EvanTubeHD. His channel has over 7.05 million subscribers and over 4.7 billion views.

10. Charli D’Amelio - $20 million

Date of birth: 1st May 2004

1st May 2004 Age: 17 years (as of 2022)

17 years (as of 2022) Source: Dancing and social media career

Charli D'Amelio is a dancer and social media personality with an approximated net worth of $20 million. She is best known for her TikTok videos. Her large following on social media has made her bag many sponsorships. She also makes money from her podcast, makeup line, and nail polish collection.

9. Ryan Haruto Nguyen - $35 million

Date of birth: 27th September 2011

27th September 2011 Age: 10 years (as of 2022)

10 years (as of 2022) Source: YouTube career

Ryan Nguyen's estimated net worth is $35 million. He has a YouTube channel called Ryan's World, with over 32.3 million subscribers and over 51.2 billion views. Nguyen's parents helped him to create a YouTube channel for reviewing toys when he was three. Today, his channel is among those with the highest number of subscribers.

8. Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens - $35.5 million each

Dates of birth: 14th April 2016 (Luna) and 16th May 2018 (Miles)

14th April 2016 (Luna) and 16th May 2018 (Miles) Ages: 6 years and 3 years (as of 2022)

6 years and 3 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens are the children of singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. The couple has a combined net worth of $71 million. If this amount is divided between their two kids, each would have $35.5 million.

7. The Jolie-Pitt children - $41.7 million each

Names: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne Dates of birth: 5th August 2001, 29th November 2003, 8th January 2005, 27th May 2006, 12th July 2008 (twins Knox and Vivienne)

5th August 2001, 29th November 2003, 8th January 2005, 27th May 2006, 12th July 2008 (twins Knox and Vivienne) Ages: 20, 18, 17, 15 and 13 years (as of 2022)

20, 18, 17, 15 and 13 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne are the children of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The celebrity parents recently got divorced. Brad Pitt gifted his children a trust fund of $250 million, meaning each child has about $41.7 million.

6. James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds - $43.3 million each

Dates of birth: 16th December 2014 (James), 30th September 2016 (Inez) and 16th October 2019 (Betty)

16th December 2014 (James), 30th September 2016 (Inez) and 16th October 2019 (Betty) Ages: 7 years, 5 years, and 2 years (as of 2022)

7 years, 5 years, and 2 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are celebrity parents. Their children's names are James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds. The couple has a combined net worth of $130 million. If this amount is divided among the three kids, each would be worth about $43.3 million.

5. Stormi and Wolf Webster - $480 million each

Dates of birth: 1st February 2018 and 2nd February 2022

1st February 2018 and 2nd February 2022 Ages: 4 years and 2 months (as of 2022)

4 years and 2 months (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Stormi and Wolf Webster are the children of business mogul and reality television star Kylie Jenner and singer Travis Scott. Kylie has a net worth of $900 million, while Travis is worth $45 million. If this amount is split between the two kids, each will pocket $480 million.

4. Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter - $600 million each

Dates of birth: 7th January 2012 and 13th June 2017 (twins Sir and Rumi)

7th January 2012 and 13th June 2017 (twins Sir and Rumi) Ages: 10 years and 4 years (as of 2022)

10 years and 4 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter are the children of musicians Jay Z and Beyonce. Their parents have a combined net worth of $1.8 billion. If this money is split among the three children, each would have $600 million.

3. The West children - $850 million each

Names: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West Dates of birth: 15th June 2013, 5th December 2015, 15th January 2018, and 9th May 2019

15th June 2013, 5th December 2015, 15th January 2018, and 9th May 2019 Ages: 8, 6, 4, and 2 years (as of 2022)

8, 6, 4, and 2 years (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West are the children of rapper Kanye West and reality television star Kim Kardashian. Kanye West has a net worth of $2 billion, while Kim Kardashian is worth $1.4 billion. If the $3.4 billion fortune is divided among the four, each will pocket $850 million.

2. The Musk kids - $37.9 billion each

Names: Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk Dates of birth: April 2004 (twins Griffin and Xavier), January 2006 (triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian), May 2020 (X), and December 2021 (Exa)

April 2004 (twins Griffin and Xavier), January 2006 (triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian), May 2020 (X), and December 2021 (Exa) Ages: 18 years (twins), 16 years (triplets), 1 year, and 4 months (as of 2022)

18 years (twins), 16 years (triplets), 1 year, and 4 months (as of 2022) Source: Inheritance

Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk are Elon Musk's children. Musk has a net worth of $265.4 billion. If this amount is divided equally among his seven children, each is worth about $37.9 billion.

1. The Bezos kids - $44.1 billion each

Kids: 3 sons and 1 daughter

3 sons and 1 daughter Name: Preston Bezos (others' names unknown)

Preston Bezos (others' names unknown) Source: Inheritance

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon. The wealthy man has a net worth of $176.3 billion. He has four children, three sons and a daughter. If his cash is divided among his kids, each will take home about $44.1 billion. One of his sons is named Preston, who is considered the richest kid in America.

How old is the richest kid in America?

The richest kid is Preston Bezos, who is 22 years old. He was born in 2000 and his worth is about $44.1 billion, and his three siblings have the exact amount.

How much money does the richest kid in America have?

The wealthiest kid in the USA is worth $44.1 billion. Each of Jeff Bezos' offsprings is worth this amount.

Who is the richest teenager in America?

The most affluent teenagers are twins Griffin and Xavier Musk. The 18-year-olds have an estimated net worth of $37.9 billion each.

The richest kids in America have staggering amounts of money. Some have earned it from their careers, while others were born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

