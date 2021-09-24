Top 15 most handsome men in the world in 2023? (photos)
As beauty is a matter of personal opinion, everyone can be considered beautiful in their own way. Nevertheless, certain individuals possess distinct qualities that make them naturally stand out. The following list features the most attractive man in the world, who will surely capture your attention.
The hottest guys in the world go the extra mile to maintain their looks. Dieting, body exercises, and protecting their mental health keep them looking attractive.
Who is the most handsome man in the world? Top 15 list
The majority of the most handsome men in the world are entertainers. For some of them, their handsomeness gives them an added advantage in attracting fans and growing their careers. Nevertheless, they still work hard and never let their looks get into their heads.
1. Kim Taehyung
- Birthdate: 30th December 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: South Korean
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actor
- Relationship status: Unknown
Who is worldwide handsome? BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is among the world's most handsome men.
The singer, songwriter, and actor was born in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea. He allegedly married fellow K-pop star Jennie Kim privately.
2. Brad Pitt
- Birthdate: 18th December 1963
- Age: 59 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor and film producer
- Relationship status: Single
- Ex-spouses: Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston
Pitt has been regarded as one world's handsome man for years. He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA, and has played roles in various movie genres, from thrillers to comedies.
Brad Pitt sought reconciliation with ex-wife Angelina Jolie (Hollywood actress) last year for their kids' sake. The couple has two biological children, Knox and Vivienne, and four adopted children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.
3. Noah Mills
- Birthdate: 26th April 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Occupation: Model and actor
- Relationship status: Single
The model/actor may be regarded as the most handsome person in the world. He walks on high-profile runways for numerous international fashion brands' events and participates in Dolce & Gabbana campaigns.
The star was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is protective of his private life but has been in at least one romantic relationship in the past.
4. Robert Pattinson
- Birthdate: 13th May 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: English
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Suki Waterhouse (2018 - present)
Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is a versatile Hollywood actor born in London, England. He has been dating model Suki Waterhouse for some years.
Pattinson gained worldwide recognition for playing the Edward character in the Twilight series. He is also involved in charity work, including the Go Campaign.
5. Omar Borkan Al Gala
- Birthdate: 23rd September 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Iraqi
- Occupation: Model, actor, and photographer
- Relationship status: Married
- Partner: Yasmin Oweidah (2015 - present)
Omar is an Iraqi model, actor, and photographer. He was born in Baghdad, Iraq, but raised in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The celebrity married Yasmin Oweidah in 2015, and they have a child named Diyab.
However, it seems Omar is too attractive to live in Saudi. The model and his two friends were deported from Saudi Arabia because the government was afraid women would not control themselves around them.
6. Hrithik Roshan
- Birthdate: 10th January 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Indian
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Single
- Ex-spouse: Sussanne Khan (2000 - 2014)
Hrithik Roshan Nagrath also deserves a slot on the world's most handsome men's list. He was born in Mumbai, India, and is notably known for portraying challenging roles and performing complex dance moves in Bollywood movies.
The celebrated Indian actor was Sussanne Khan's husband from 2000 to 2014. He has two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, with the acclaimed Indian interior and fashion designer.
7. Trevor Jackson
- Birthdate: 30th August 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter
- Relationship status: Single
Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson is an American celebrity. He is best known for his role as Kevin Blake on Eureka (a Syfy original series) and Aaron Jackson on Grown-ish (a Freeform original series).
Trevor also played Kris McDuffy on Disney Channel's Let It Shine and Kevin LaCroix on American Crime. The acclaimed actor was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.
8. Justin Trudeau
- Birthdate: 25th December 1971
- Age: 51 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Occupation: Politician
- Relationship status: Married
- Partner: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (2005 - present)
Justin Pierre James Trudeau has been Canada's Prime Minister since 2015. He was born in Ottawa, Canada, and married Canadian Sophie Grégoire (former TV host) in 2005. The couple's children are Ella-Grace Margaret, Hadrien, and Xavier James.
9. Tom Cruise
- Birthdate: 3rd July 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor and film producer
- Relationship status: Single
- Ex-spouses: Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers
Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer born in Syracuse, New York, USA. He is best known for his role as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible.
His former spouses are Katie Holmes (2006 - 2012), Nicole Kidman (1990- 2001), Mimi Rogers (1987- 1990). The actor has three children, Suri, Connor, and Isabella Jane.
10. Chris Evans
- Birthdate: 13th June 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Single
- Former partner: Jessica Biel (2001 - 2006)
Christopher Robert Evans was born on 13th June 1981 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He became one of the highest-paid actors globally due to his remarkable performance as a lead character, Captain America, in the Marvel cinematic universe series.
Evans is currently single. His relationship with actress Jessica Biel (2001 - 2006) ended before their engagement.
11. Henry Cavill
- Birthdate: 5th May 1983
- Age: 39 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: British
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Partner: Ellen Whitaker
Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is a British-born actor with millions of followers across his social platforms. He was born on 5th May 1983 in Saint Helier, Jersey and is famous for portraying the Superman character in the DC Extended Universe.
The actor is engaged to Ellen Whitaker. The couple confirmed their relationship while on a trip to Hollywood.
12. Paulo Avelino
- Birthdate: 13th May 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Filipino
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Jodie Elizabeth (2017 - present)
Michael Paulo Lingbanan Avelino is famous for acting in many hit TV series, including Bridges of Love, Walang Hanggan, The General's Daughter, Heneral Luna, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.
The Filipino actor was born in Baguio, Philippines, and has a son named Ethan Akio Reyes with Filipino actress Lourna Jane Pujeda Reyes (alias LJ Reyes). He has been dating Jodie Elizabeth Tarasek, a Filipino commercial model & TV host, since 2017.
13. Cole Mitchell Sprouse
- Birthdate: 4th August 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Ari Fournier (2021 - present)
Cole and his twin brother Dylan featured together in numerous hit movies and TV series growing up. The actor is famous for his roles in Riverdale (American teen drama TV series), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck (Disney Channel series).
Cole confirmed his relationship with Canadian model Ari Fournier in August 2021 via Instagram. Before this, he was dating the Riverdale co-cast Lili Pauline Reinhart.
14. Trey Songz
- Birthdate: 28th November 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Singer and actor
- Relationship status: Single
- Partner: Caro Colon (2019 - present)
Tremaine Aldon Neverson (aka Trey Songz) is one of the most handsome guys in the world. The American singer and actor was born in Petersburg, Virginia, USA.
Trey has a son called Noah Neverson with Caro Colon. The R&B singer's baby mama is not a celebrity, and she gave birth to Noah in April 2019, just three months after Trey broke up with his on-and-off girlfriend, Lori Harvey (the daughter of American TV star Steve Harvey).
15,. James Reid
- Birthdate: 11th May 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Nationality: Filipino-Australian
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, music producer, actor, dancer, model, and record label executive
- Relationship status: Single
- Former girlfriend: Nadine Lustre (2016 - 2020)
Robert James Marquinez Reid is Filipino-Australian. The celebrity is into acting, music, and modelling. He made his debut in acting in the early 2010s after winning Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010.
Countless people could be regarded as the most handsome man in the world in 2023, and there is no harm in acknowledging people's looks, whether celebrities or not.
