Lori Harvey's boyfriends list and dating history: A timeline of her love life

The individuals on the list of Lori Harvey's boyfriends are some of the most famous stars in sports, music, and movies. A peek into her love life reveals more about the model.

Lori Harvey leaving the gym in Studio City, California. Photo: MEGA/GC Images, BG046/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lori Harvey's dating history is as eye-catching and high profile as her upbringing as the stepdaughter of renowned television host and comedian Steve Harvey. However, it may seem like she has a time frame for being in a relationship, as most of the romance has not resulted in a lifelong connection.

Lori Harvey's profile summary

Full name Lori Harvey Nickname Turtle Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1997 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52 kg) Body measurements 33-24-34 in (84-61-87 cm) Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Majorie Elaine Harvey Father Steve Harvey (adoptive) Siblings Morgan, Jason, Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton Marital status Unmarried Ex-boyfriends Damson Idris, Michael B. Jordan, Memphis Depay, Justin Dior Combs, Future Hendrix, Trey Songz, Sean Combs Profession Model, entrepreneur, socialite Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Lori Harvey's boyfriends list

Each of Lori Harvey's exes provides an insight into the model's relationships, exploring the highs, the lows, and everything in between her love life. So, who has Lori Harvey dated? Below is a summary of these love stories, from the newest to the oldest.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' romance was a pleasant surprise to the fans of both lovebirds, who were more than happy to form a team for the blossoming love between their favourites. The couple announced their relationship through their official Instagram pages and on Lori's 26th birthday anniversary.

Damson, who is of Nigerian descent, was seen as the perfect match for her because the men of his tribe are renowned for showering their women with love. However, after over a year of dating, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey's relationship ended. It was announced online without letting their fans know it was made from their reciprocal admiration and fondness for each other.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan. Photo: @michaelbjordan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model's love story with actor Michael B. Jordan began towards the end of 2020 and left social media abuzz with the news going public. Adorable Instagram posts, expensive dates, and thoughtful gestures, including giftings, characterised Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's romance.

The lovebirds had the most romantic nicknames for each other, with Lori calling her BFF Nugget in return for his cute nickname, Turtle, for her. However, after almost two years of dating, the pair parted ways in mid-2022.

Why did Lori and Michael break up?

Their separation was reportedly due to a difference in commitment level. Although Lori remained tight-lipped about the breakup, she has unceasingly stressed the importance of ensuring self-love and healthy boundaries in relationships in her interviews. During an interview, she said the following:

I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life. However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.

Future

Future and Lori Harvey's relationship was best described as an ongoing mutual flirting as it took over the headlines towards the end of 2019. During this period, their relationship could be followed on social media, with Future describing Lori as flawless in Instagram stories and posting romantic moments they enjoyed during vacations.

Although the duo never officially confirmed that they were dating, Lori and Future's public sightings and affectionate posts alluded to a build-up of a romantic connection. However, tales of their breakup emerged after about six months, and the evidence was detailed in their deletion of every post that carried traces of their moments together from social media.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: @Diddy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the summer of 2019, the story of Lori Harvey's boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, a music entrepreneur, emerged online. The lovers were sighted in expensive cities in New York City and Italy, wearing matching outfits and enjoying cosy moments in each other's company.

This was the basis for speculations regarding their romantic status despite their never publicly affirming or refuting claims. A few months after these speculations, Lori stopped following Diddy on Instagram, and netizens took it to mean the end of their alleged romance, and they were not wrong.

Trey Songz

Trey Songz. Photo: @treysongz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trey Songz and Lori Harvey's romance in 2018 caught the attention of their fans and online news sources. The duo were cosying romantically and stepped out on red carpets looking like the perfect couple their fans hoped they would be. They were even spotted during Trey's New Year's performance in 2019.

However, their skyrocketing romance took a nosedive in early 2019, the telltale being Lori's removal of every moment she shared with Trey from her Instagram. The duo have remained supportive of each other despite the split, with the model congratulating her ex on the birth of his son.

Justin Combs

Justin Combs at Jozzy In Concert at SOB in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Before some of her high-profile romances, Lori Harvey and Justin Combs' relationship sparked curiosity, especially since the latter was the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The pair were seen at events hosted by her alleged boyfriend's father and another musician, Future, who would also become an ex. However, Lori refuted these rumours, stating unequivocally that she had never been romantically involved with Diddy and his son, Justin.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay before the International Friendly match between Germany and Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. Photo: Peter Lous/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Memphis Depay's engagement in 2017 was a significant chapter in her romantic journey that surprisingly fizzled out. The lovers dated for a while, culminating in the former Manchester United star making an engagement proposal that caught the media's attention.

The relationship went sour, as Lori began to have second thoughts about her readiness for marital life at a young age, especially since she was on a journey of self-discovery at that point in her life.

From Hollywood heartthrobs to music industry giants, Lori Harvey's boyfriends' list encapsulates her love, growth, and self-discovery journey. Each relationship, whether fleeting or enduring, has shaped Lori's understanding of herself and her values in love.

Source: Briefly News