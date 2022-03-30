Candy Samples: little known facts about the AV actress you need to know

Candy Samples was an American actress, dancer, and model who worked primarily in the AV industry. She was the leading lady in the adult film industry with noteworthy movies in that category.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Candy Samples on a movie set. Photo: @candy.samples

Source: Instagram

Candy Samples was born on April 12th, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. She became known for her exotic physical appearance, including platinum blonde hair and large breasts. The film star is often described as a sweet, fun-loving woman who was quite an extrovert and enjoyed being around people. This is perhaps why she became a loved and established face of the adult-film industry.

Profile Summary and bio

Full name: Candy Samples

Candy Samples Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 12th, 1928

April 12th, 1928 Died: September 23rd, 2019 (age 91)

September 23rd, 2019 (age 91) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Kansas City, Missouri, United States Place of death: Virginia, USA

Virginia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Parents: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Children: One son

One son Marital status: Married and divorced

Married and divorced Height in feet: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Height in centimetres: 1,63 m

1,63 m Weight in kilograms: Approximately 57kg

Approximately 57kg Weight in pounds: 125

125 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Platinum blonde

Platinum blonde Tattoos: Unknown

Unknown College: Unknown

Unknown Occupation: Nude model, Adult Actress, Dancer

Nude model, Adult Actress, Dancer Net worth: Between $250 000 and $600 000

Between $250 000 and $600 000 Instagram: @candy.samples (not official)

@candy.samples (not official) Highest Qualification: University arts degree

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Candy Samples' life story

Candy began her career as a dancer and toured as an exotic dancer for many years. But her path changed dramatically when a photographer recognized her and wanted her to work with him as a nude model. At this stage, she was already in her 40s. This in itself is remarkable since many girls involved in this field are not more than in their early 30s.

Candy's voluptuous body and large chest made her look quite desirable despite her age. She seemingly enjoyed this work, and soon after this began her professional career as a buxom model in AV entertainment, which was the beginning of her decades-long career.

During the 1960s, the entertainer appeared in numerous black and white magazines in 'cheesecake' poses. She was one of the most sought-after models for magazine and poster work. Candy had a mischievous, friendly look that made her stand out from other models. She would sometimes pose for private photographic sessions for fans, who she encountered when dancing in clubs around the country. Throughout her career, she appeared in pornographic movies and some B-movie 'campy' roles. She also took part in some “sexy wrestling” short-footage films.

Candy Samples' personal life

According to our sources, Candy had one son and three grandchildren, and she has been married and divorced twice. It is rumoured, however, that she was married as many as 8 times. It is unknown whether she had any siblings.

Candy Samples' boyfriends and relationships

From our research, it seems that the actress and model had many relationships throughout her life, but, unfortunately, she did not have the same luck in her romantic life as she did in her professional life. One of her husbands, who became her manager, bodyguard, and business partner reportedly took money from her and forced her to go back into hardcore movies when she was in her 50s. He was arrested twice for selling drugs and committed suicide in prison.

After Candy left the industry, she married again and moved to Texas. It is rumoured that she married a few more times after this, with each relationship not ending well. She spent her last days being looked after by a close friend, who has been a fan.

Candy Samples' education

There is not much information available to us regarding the film star's education and how much schooling she completed, although it is believed that she completed high school in the mid-1940s. She enjoyed school and dancing and her adolescent years had quite a religious (Christian) influence. Some sources say she completed an arts degree at college.

Candy Samples on set of one of her adult films. Photo: @candy.samples

Source: Instagram

Filmography

The adult star was in black and white photo sets from the late 1960s, thousands of magazines, and plenty of films - from softcore to hardcore, from loops to wrestling shorts.

Below is a list of the films wherein the adult star appeared - she shot almost 96 adult movies during her career. She also appeared in many shorts, films where she appeared as herself, and uncredited roles, which haven't been mentioned here.

2001 - The Breast of Russ Meyer

1989 - Cock Robin

1988 - Bigger the Better

1986 - Bouncin’ in the USA

1986 - 40 Plus: The Video as The Mistress/ Girl with Fruit

as The Mistress/ Girl with Fruit 1985 - The Taste of Candy as Widow

as Widow 1985 - Down and Dirty

1985 - Inside Candy Samples as Dr. Candy Cox

as Dr. Candy Cox 1985 - The best Little Whorehouse in San Francisco as Fanny Mae

as Fanny Mae 1984 - Electric Blue 19

1984 - All the Way in! as Candy Keen

as Candy Keen 1979 - Candy’s Big Black Master as Lady in Red

as Lady in Red 1979 - Hey! There’s Naked Bodies on My TV! as Mayor’s Wife

as Mayor’s Wife 1979 - Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens as Mary Gavin

as Mary Gavin 1977 - Fantasm Comes Again as Frances

as Frances 1976 - The Amorous Adventures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as Pepper-Picking Girl (as Mary Gavin)

as Pepper-Picking Girl (as Mary Gavin) 1976 - Up! as The Headsperson (as Mary Gavin)

as The Headsperson (as Mary Gavin) 1976 - Deep Jaws as Henrietta

as Henrietta 1976 - Fantasm as Belle (segment "Mother's Darling") (as Mary Gavin)

as Belle (segment "Mother's Darling") (as Mary Gavin) 1976 - Female Chauvinists as Busty Recruit

as Busty Recruit 1975 - Last Days of Pompeii

1974 - Oriental Ecstasy Girls as Honey

as Honey 1974 - Flesh Gordon as Chief Nellie (as Mary Gavin)

as Chief Nellie (as Mary Gavin) 1973 - Million Dollar Mona as Mona von Groana (as Mary Gavin)

as Mona von Groana (as Mary Gavin) 1973 - Superchick as Lady on Boat (as Mary Gavin)

as Lady on Boat (as Mary Gavin) 1973 - Bust Out as Mrs Brown (as Vivian Andresen)

as Mrs Brown (as Vivian Andresen) 1973 - Is There Sex After Marriage as Martha Carson

as Martha Carson 1973 - The Cocktail Hostesses

1973 - Bust Out as Mrs. Brown

as Mrs. Brown 1972 - Liberty as Cynthia Joy (as Lydia Chase)

as Cynthia Joy (as Lydia Chase) 1972 - Prison Girls as Susie (as Ilona Lakes)

as Susie (as Ilona Lakes) 1971 - The Bet as Joan

as Joan 1971 - Love Boccaccio Style as Madame Fantutti

as Madame Fantutti 1971 - Ensenada Pickup as Mrs. Fisher (as Angie Parks)

as Mrs. Fisher (as Angie Parks) 1971 - Window of Passion as Voyeur

as Voyeur 1971 - Mother Knows Best as Flame Fletcher

Candy Samples Modeling. Photo: candy.samples

Source: Instagram

Candy Samples' net worth

Sources differ vastly on Candy's net worth. Some sources say it was around $250 000, while some maintain it was as much as $600 000.

Some sources have broken down her earnings during the height of her career. Per year, it is believed that Candy earned approximately $400,000. This equals approximately $33 000 per month and $8,000 per week.

Candy Samples' later life

The adult film star managed to get more popular with age, and she gained a considerable following that stayed with her right through to her retirement in the late 1980s.

Though a famous porn star, Candy lived a relatively anonymous life during her last years. She often changed her names and preferred to stay away from the media attention. Some of these names included Mary Gavin and Vivien Andresen.

After she retired, she wrote articles in the 1990s for magazines like 'Juggs', and she also had an online fan club where she would have chat sessions with her fans. It is believed that she eventually had breast reduction surgery.

Candy Samples' cause of death

It has been noted by various sources that Candy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. As a result, she had difficulty remembering specific details of her career, and her memory deteriorated. As per multiple sources, she died on September 26th, 2019, in a vehicle accident in Virginia, United States. She was 91 years old when she passed away.

Candy Samples is still very well-loved and recognized - her work is still available for purchase; for instance, a 1979 calendar is available on Amazon.

READ ALSO: Who is Selena Green Vargas and where is she now? Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za published an article about Selena Vargas, an American adult film actress and model. With over 14 million views on her account, Selena gained overnight fame, the type of fame that most people only dream of.

She has one of the most renowned videos on adult video streaming platforms. However, recently the entertainer seems to have disappeared off social media platforms. Read on to find out more.

Source: Briefly News