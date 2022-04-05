Who is Lindsay Watson? Age, boyfriend, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Lindsay Watson is not a new name in the world of entertainment. She is an up-and-coming singer, actress, and writer from Hawaii. She is popularly known for portraying Hana in Finding 'Ohana. Join us as we share fascinating facts about the stunning young actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The actress attends the Victoria Summer's Next Gen Movie Star Celebration at iPic Westwood on November 18, 2015 in Westwood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Lindsay's passion for arts began at a tender age, but she made it into the limelight in 2021. This was after landing a major role in Finding 'Ohana. Contrary to many, she comes from an athletic family. What else would you love to know about the talented actress?

Lindsay Watson’s profile summary

Full name: Lindsay Watson

Lindsay Watson Nickname: Billy Honey, Anuhea

Billy Honey, Anuhea Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3rd March 1995

3rd March 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Kula, Hawaii, USA

Kula, Hawaii, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hawaiian

Hawaiian Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 6”

5’ 6” Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Father: Bradley P.

Bradley P. Mother: Mia Harrington

Mia Harrington Siblings: Erik and Kylie

Erik and Kylie Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Dating status: Single

Single Education: Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools Maui Profession: Actress, singer, writer

Actress, singer, writer Instagram: @lindsayyywatson

@lindsayyywatson Lindsay Watson's Facebook: Lindsay Watson

Lindsay Watson Net worth: $1.5 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lindsay Watson’s bio

The actress was born in Kula, Hawaii, USA. She is the daughter of Bradley P. Watson and Mia Harrington. Her father is a renowned entrepreneur, while little is known about her mother. Lindsay Watson’s family is athletics-oriented.

Growing up, Lindsay played football. Since she was 15 years of age, she has focused on developing her art. Speaking in an interview with Bella magazine, she said,

From the time I was very young, I knew I loved acting and singing. I was a bit of the wild card in my family as I was the only one who ever showed interest in the arts. I came from a sports family, so they were very surprised when I told them I wanted to be an actress.

Actress Lindsey is not the only child in her family. She has two siblings; one brother and one sister. The names of Lindsay Watson’s siblings are Erik and Kylie. Unfortunately, there is little information about them in the public domain, unlike her.

How old is Lindsey Watson?

Watson attends the runaway show for the House Of Skye at The Majestic Downtown on October 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

As of 2022, Lindsay Watson's age is 27 years. She was born on 3rd March 1995, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. For her education, she attended Kamehameha Schools Maui.

Career

The 27-year-old is a talented actress, singer, and writer. She came into the limelight in 2018. This is after she landed a role in Disney Princess Last Day of School, playing a character named Pocahontas. Generally, she gained international recognition when she starred in Finding 'Ohana.

Lindsay Watson's movies and TV shows:

In total, she has seven acting credits. They include:

One Million Dolla (TBA) as Leilani

(TBA) as Leilani The Wind & the Reckoning (TBA) as Pi'ilani

(TBA) as Pi'ilani The Sure Shot (TBA) as Lily

(TBA) as Lily Popternative (2021)

(2021) Made in Hollywood (2021)

(2021) Finding 'Ohana (2021)

(2021) Disney Princess Last Day of School (2018) as Pocahontas

Does Lindsay Watson sing?

Apart from being an actress, she is an exceptionally talented singer. However, she is yet to release an official song. In Finding ‘Ohana, she sings a song titled All The Ways alongside Alex Aiono.

The available Lindsay Watson's songs on YouTube and other music streaming websites are not hers. Instead, the songs belong to another singer with whom they share a name, Lindsay R. Watson.

What is Lindsay Watson's net worth?

Lindsay and Haley Elizabeth attend the Premiere of Demian Pictures' "No Letting Go" - Arrivals at Eclectic Fine Food & Spirits on March 25, 2016, in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Lilly Lawrence

Source: Getty Images

She has earned an impressive fortune, considering she recently professionally ventured into the entertainment scene. While she has not yet declared her wealth publicly, most sources such as Celebs Revealed allegedly estimate her net worth to be $1.5 million.

Who is Lindsay Watson's boyfriend?

The actress is presumably single at the time of this writing. She has remained silent about her love life, as is the case for a few other celebrities. Most probably, she is putting all her focus to grow her career.

Are Alex Aiono and Lindsay Watson together?

They are not. Due to their great on-screen chemistry, some people assume that they are an item. However, Aiono is currently dating Madison Mehrdad. The two have been together for a while now.

Lindsay Watson's height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches, equivalent to 168 centimetres. She also weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Additionally, she has dark brown eyes and hair.

Indeed, Lindsay Watson is a talented and determined actress. She has already demonstrated her talent to the world. Her future in the entertainment industry seems promising. Besides acting, she is good at singing and writing.

READ ALSO: Who is Jub Jub's mother? Age, crimes, house, picture, occupation, Ithuteng trust

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared an exciting story about Jub Jub's mother. Her birth name is Jacqueline Maarohanye, and she hails from South Africa.

Mama Jackey is well-recognized for being the founder of the Ithuteng Trust School in Soweto. Read to learn more about the trust, her age, occupation, and more!

Source: Briefly News