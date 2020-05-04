200+ sweet things to say to her and him in the morning, daytime or at night

Sweet things to say to her and him are some of the best ingredients for spicing a relationship. When the love they give you makes you emotional, release the happiness overflowing in your heart through romantic words. Get unique texts from this article to demonstrate how much you adore your significant other.

Words of affirmation are one of the most common love languages. Affirming what your significant other means to you is an effortless way of proving your love for them. This list of sweet things to say to them could go a long way in maintaining the flame of your relationship.

List of sweet things to say to her and him

Sharing a random romantic message is incredibly rewarding, but crafting the perfect message is a hustle. This list makes it easier for you if you need a dash of inspiration and are worried that words might fail you. Feel free to explore these short love messages.

Sweet words to make her feel special

Nothing beats waking up to a beautiful good morning beautiful text from your significant other, for they set the mood for a good day. Additionally, sweet good morning messages for her show how much she means to you.

Because you are in my life, I know true love exists. You bring out the best in me. We are two peas in a pod. Only you can give me that feeling. I can not believe a girl like you exists, and I am lucky to have found her. I love seeing you blush. To me, you are perfect. Now that I have found you, I will never let you go. You have that sparkle. Waking up next to you is an underrated blessing. Good morning my queen! I wish we could skip work today and sleep in because I could use some extra snuggles and cuddles. When I am with you, nothing else matters. Do you have any idea how much I adore you? All love is sweet, but ours is the sweetest. When I open my eyes every day, you are the first thing that comes to mind, and it melts my heart. The thought of you being my soulmate is so surreal! You are kind of, maybe a little, pretty but always on my mind. I would follow you anywhere. When I am with you, everything feels right. Words are not enough to say how much I adore you. I adore you, my angel. You are the constant in every chapter of my life, and as we go through our ups and downs, I am honoured to have you in every season. Waking up next to you is my daily reminder of how beautiful my life is. As you wake up to pursue your purpose in life, I hope you have a jolly day. I dread leaving bed every day because of how much time I wish to spend with you. The assurance of how much you love me keeps me going. I love you! It is an honour to wake up next to your beautiful face. Have a productive day. Good morning my queen. I hope your day turns out as great as the impact you have on my life. Every moment is perfect for me to express how much I cherish you. I started believing in fate when I said, "I do." I am glad that what started as a friendship transitioned into a chance of a lifetime together. Every time our eyes meet, my heart skips a bit, and my lips involuntarily curve into a smile. You light up my life, baby. I wish you a jolly morning.

Sweet things to say to your husband in the morning

The most affectionate expressions come spontaneously. Therefore, do not keep your feelings to yourself. Once in a while, feel free to share unique good morning messages with your husband.

When others talk about their greatest achievements and things they are proud of, the only thing that comes to mind is you. You are the peanut butter to my jelly, and my favourite sound in the universe is your laugh. I love you for who you and who I become when I am with you. I am the luckiest woman because I call you mine. When we are together, nothing else matters. Going through difficult times with you has only strengthened our relationship. I can not get enough of you. You complete me in such a unique and wonderful way. You know what I need, even if I do not say it. There is no better match than me and you. You make me so incredibly happy. You are at the top of my list whenever I count my blessings. No one understands me as you do. As you enjoy the calmness of the morning and the day's tranquillity, remember I cherish you dearly. Waking up to your scent and feel has been the highlight of our marriage, and I would not want to have it any other way. Waking up next to you is another reason I am grateful for life. Remember that the kids appreciate you as you go about your activities this morning. You have set the perfect example for them to emulate. Every day, I am reminded of one thing that is so divine, our love. Thank you for being my life partner. Good morning my king! Every day is an opportunity to thank the heavens for bringing me an intentional man to do life with. I am forever thankful to have you! Good morning my handsome life partner. I am grateful to the universe for giving me an angel for a husband. Waking up next to you is a dream come true. As you tackle the day, remember I love you dearly! Good morning my darling husband. You make me feel special when you embrace me every day. I would not wish it any other way. Every day you set my heart on fire, and there is nothing I would not do to make you happy. Good morning my heart rub. I hope the angels reminded you how indispensable you are! When we said our vows, I never imagined how beautiful it would be to wake up to the love of your life. In another life, I would choose you as a life partner.

Sweet things to say to her in the morning

You do not have to wait for rare occasions to tell your girlfriend you love her. Instead, leave a romantic note with a good morning message for her on the table, fridge, etc. Below is a list of some messages you can share with her:

Each morning your smile lights up my day, and you are the energy I need to go about y day. Good morning my dear. Waking up next to you, cuddling you, and your precious smile are the little bits and bobs that I could never get over. Good morning my queen! There is nothing I do not like about you. I have big plans for us and our future. I have waited all of my life to be with someone like you. Some guys seek glory, while others seek money. But all I want is you to be by my side. I would not mind waking up to the sun's rays caressing your peaceful face. Have a peaceful morning! Your voice is my favourite sound, your name is my favourite word, and your hug is my favourite place to be. You make every day better, and I would do anything for you. You are the woman I have always wished for. Having you in my life means I'll always have someone I can rely on. You are a phone call away even when you are not with me. My whole world revolves around you. Since I met you, no one else has been worth thinking about. Choosing between spending time with you and work is my toughest daily decision. Good morning my dear. A good morning message to my favourite person, "As you conquer the day, this is a reminder that I adore you." My tight schedule sometimes cripples how much time I spend with you but does not change how I feel towards you. Have a wonderful day. As the sun rises, so does my desire for you. It continuously gives me the desire to love you even more. As you wake up today, I wish to acknowledge how much you have impacted my life. You have made me a better person, and I am eternally indebted to you. I have never found the perfect words to express how honoured I am to have a gem in my life. Good morning my sweetheart. I hate mornings, but the thought of another day to spend life with you keeps me going. I can never tell you enough how much you mean to me! As you start your day, this message reminds me how much I cherish you. Our relationship has been through the test of time, but your brevity has kept me afloat. I do not know who I would be if I had not met you. Each day I thank the heavens for bringing you into my life. May this new day bring you all the happiness you deserve.

Deep things to say to someone you love

Boyfriends deserve to feel special and appreciated. Therefore, if you cannot wake up next to him, send him a heartfelt message to remind him that he holds a special place in your heart. Below are some romantic things to say to him in the morning:

My heart skips a beat every time I think of you. I hate not waking up next to you, but the thought of being genuinely loved makes me grateful. My best days are those that I spend with you. I hope this good morning message brightens your face and reminds you how special you are. I wish I could teleport to your bed because waking up next to you is all I dream of. Nonetheless, may this day bring you all the good vibes and tidings. Rise and shine, my prince! As you try to beat your schedule, remember I am proud of you and have your back. When I think about the future, all I see is you. I am so grateful for you and everything you do for me. The first time I saw you, my heart skipped a beat. We have such great chemistry. You are the melody of my favourite love songs. I made a wish, and you came true. I am sorry for the fight we had last night. You do not deserve to be treated like that. I hope you have a wonderful day. Good morning honey. May this morning be peaceful, and may your day be productive. I wish I could make you your favourite breakfast to remind you how special you are. Nonetheless, I hope your morning is making you happy. I hope this good morning message will put a smile on your face and remind you how much I adore you. Spending the first few hours of the day with you heightens my mood to have a good day. I have realized my love for you grows stronger by the day. Every day I wake up thinking about you, and not starting the day with you does not make it any better. I hope your morning is better than mine. The best part of me is you. If I had to do it all over again, I would still choose you. Life with you is an adventure because you are my best friend. You are all my heart ever talks about. I know you love me because you put up with me even at my worst. I am counting down the minutes until I can see you again. No one makes me laugh like you do. If my life were a puzzle, you would be the final piece that ties it together. I'll always be there for you! Good morning my king! Sorry for not being able to spend this bright morning with you. I made you coffee and a little treat to remind you how much you mean to me. Good morning sweetheart! This is to wish you a wonderful day. I cannot wish to talk to you in the evening!

Sweet things to say to your girlfriend when you miss her

Sharing random messages for your girlfriend is ideal for putting a smile on your soulmate and strengthening your relationship. Therefore, here are things to say to your girlfriend to make her heart melt.

I am glad you chose me out of everyone else. You warm my heart. I cannot wait to get back to you in the evening. I wish you could see yourself through my eyes, and then maybe you would understand why I love you. I could search my whole life and never find someone I adore like you. Being with you, talking with you and laughing with you is what I adore most. I adore everything in you, from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. I can not wait to fall asleep beside you. When I fell in love with you, everything about you became beautiful. I want to kiss you right now. Your beauty attracted me, but I admire you also for the person you are and the joy you have brought into my life. I love you for all that you are, all you have been, and all you are yet to be. It is not my fault I fell for you–you tripped me! You know me so well, inside out. Your deep acceptance of me is what I admire most about you. Let us flip a coin: Heads, I am yours. Tails, you are mine. The concept of soulmates seemed so far-fetched to me until I met you. I love all the stars in the sky, but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes. I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you in my arms. Apart from loving me unconditionally, you gave me beautiful kids, and I can never thank you enough. My face hurts from smiling so much whenever I am with you. When I think of you, I realize all of my dreams are coming true.

Sweet things to say to your husband during the day

Most people get comfortable after marriage. Sending sweet messages to your husband will awake the sparks, goosebumps, and chills you felt for each other in courtship.

Come here, please. I want to be closer to you. Thank you for being all you are, for being in my life and staying with me. I am blessed to spend the rest of my life with you. Thank you for everything. You are the answer to all my prayers. I cherish the strength, happiness, and protection your love has given me. I have been missing you for the past 24 hours, 1440 minutes, and 86400 seconds. The quiet moments, the sweet smiles, and the silly jokes are the things I cherish most. Your smile is like the morning sun warming my day. You look ravishing tonight. Since you came into my life, my life has been transformed for the better; you are now part of me. I cannot imagine my life without you. Good afternoon, sweetheart. You are not just my moon, stars, and sun. You are my entire universe. It is a nice afternoon, and I want to tell you how much I care about and adore you. You are my sunshine. You helped me discover pieces of myself I never knew existed. We met so young, and the spark of our love has never changed. Thank you for loving me intentionally. They say wine tastes better with time. I cannot wait to grow old with you. Even though you are not my first love, you are my best love. It is a blessing to have you in my life. You are the ruler of my heart, lover of my heart and knit of my mind. It is difficult to put into words just how much I love you. God answered the prayers I made when I was young about getting married to a man who adores me.

Sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry

Brighten your girlfriend's mood with a sweet message. If you feel you do not have the right words, here are nice things to say to a girl over text:

If you were a library book, I would check you out and never return you. You are better than roses because you have no thorns. My heart keeps gravitating towards you. While others long for diamonds and expensive cars, my heart craves your love. Can I get a kiss from you? I promise to give it back. My life was black and white, but you made it colourful the day you said yes to being mine. As you read this message, remember the sender adores you so much! The day I met you, I found the piece of me I did not know was missing. I fancy you and this relationship. I might as well call you Google because you are everything I am looking for. I still find it hard to understand how you glow more than the sun. You are a gem. The first time I saw you, I was scared of talking to you, and the first time I talked to you, I was afraid of holding you. Now that I get to hold you, I am afraid of losing you. Words fail me whenever I try to explain how you make me feel. Hey, I would like to let you know I love you. No one will ever be like you. Your kisses make me melt. I wish I were an octopus so I would have more arms to hold you. No matter how high, I would climb a thousand mountains to show you I am yours. No matter the miles, I would walk them, no matter the ocean, just to prove my love for you. I would swim across it just to be with you, no matter what type of surface. I would crawl a thousand yards just to see your smile. I tried to stop thinking about you, but it is just not earthly possible. I adore you and every inch of your perfect body.

Sweet things to say to your boyfriend during the day

Guys adore women who make them feel loved. Hence, send him thoughtful messages to show you reciprocate his feelings. These are some of the sweet things you could tell your boyfriend.

All I want to do is make you happy. Everything about you captivates me. I could say a thousand times how much I love you and how wonderful you are, but it would still not be enough. I never imagined I could love you more than I already do, but I was wrong. If the walls in my room could speak, you would blush because of the number of times I talk about you. A day without you feels like a year, and a day with you passes in seconds, my dear. There comes a time in your life when you fancy a single soul. It is that time for me. What a wonderful day, the weather is just amazing. May you enjoy your afternoon to the fullest. I cherish you. I heard kissing burns calories. Want to work out with me? Falling in love with you was the easiest thing I have done in my life. Every love song makes me think of you. I hope you feel the same about me. I love you! The day I met you, I found my missing piece, and my life has never been the same. You came into my life when I had given up on love. You renewed my hope in love and made me a better person. I hope we'll look back on our relationship someday, and our only regret will be that we wish we had started it sooner. Words cannot explain what a wonderful person you are. How do you always look so cute?! Every time I see you, my day gets 10x better. Waking up next to you is my favourite thing. Let us start a new tradition together. I shudder at the thought of you not being in my life. I thank the heavens for bringing you into my life. The world would be better if boyfriends were cast in your mould because you are a rare kind. Every time I think of how we met, it feels so surreal! I am glad you are in my life. I am gradually falling for you, can you catch me?

Sweet things to say to her to make her smile

Women are highly receptive to the words said to them. Therefore, if your wife is a lover of beautiful good morning texts, here are romantic things to say to her before bedtime:

When you are in the room, no one else matters. I love you because you treat me like a prince. Blessed memories of a day spent with you rain gently down as I remember and sleep. May your dreams be blessings too. I wish I could hold you in my arms for the rest of my life and never let go. Love is in the air, so breathe it in deeply, rest peacefully, and know that I will be dreaming of you tonight. May lovely dreams and cheery moments find you in your dreams as you sleep. You do not understand how wonderful it is to go to bed knowing you are mine and I am yours. Have a peaceful night, my love. Life with you is like a dream. I am so addicted to you and the way you love me. How did I ever get so lucky to be your girl?! Seasons come and go, but my love for you is unshaken. I always wanted you as my wife the same way my heart always needed you as its life. Good night my love. You are my blessing from the heavens above, and I feel incomplete without you. Thank you for loving me as I am. Every moment I spend with you is worth it. Goodnight! I feel at ease whenever I am with you. You always know what to say to make me feel better. You have always been the one for me, and I can never thank you enough. Goodnight! Your eyes sparkle like the stars, and when you close them, it is like a cloudy night, but I know you will dream of me. I would rather be broke than give you up for all the money in the world. You are the first thing I think of every time I wake up and the last thing I think of before I go to sleep. Feel this sweet goodnight kiss, and when you open your eyes, I will kiss you again right after sunrise. Every time I get a text, I hope it is from you. You are my number one priority. A wife like you deserves nothing short of love. Remember to count on my love for you as you sleep tonight.

Sweet things to say to your husband at night

Your choice of words shows how much effort you put into the love message you send to your spouse. Use these poetic goodnight messages to express your love for him:

My love, I always admire you! You sacrifice your life to keep me and the kids comfortable. As you rest tonight, I wish you a restful sleep. I have been fantasizing about you all day. You make the world a brighter place. You fulfil my needs in every aspect. You are the man I want, and I would never settle for anyone else. When you love someone, and they love you back, you know you have found happiness. I am happy because I have you. Remember that nothing will change my love for you as you sleep tonight. As night follows, the moon gets brighter, and the stars get bigger. However, my love for you does not change. Have a peaceful night. When I am not with you, I feel lost. My favourite place to be is in your arms. As the day turns into night, it is time to put your worries to rest and let the universe take care of everything since all your dreams are here to keep. The moon is upset because I keep saying nothing lights up my world like my husband. I wish you nothing short of a smile that makes your day. If life were a book, every day would be a new page, and the first word for today would be, I love you. I cannot remember what my life was like before I got married to you. Thank you for intentionally being my husband. I am living the perfect life because I start and end each day with you. Your goodnight kisses are so rewarding, and I always look forward to them every night. You give me thousands of reasons to fall in love with you daily. Goodnight. May velvety darkness wraps around you, comforting you with its silent embrace as you drift peacefully to sleep. I will never give up on us. You are the centre of my universe. Our love is a rushing waterfall, loud and strong, beautiful and deep. I long to feel its passion again, but now, my beloved, we sleep. You came into my life and made me a dad to beautiful angels. May our guardian angels watch over us. I still get butterflies every time I see you. Words are not enough to explain how much I love you.

Sweet things to say to your boyfriend at night

Rekindle your love by sharing thoughtful and affectionate messages. There is nothing wrong with you texting him first. Check out this list of romantic things to say over text:

I live for the day my dream to wake up next to you will come true. Until then, have a peaceful sleep. I dream of spending the rest of my life with you. If I were with you tonight, I would hold you close and surround you with sweet love. Open your heart, and close your eyes. Feel my love reach beyond the skies. I would not change a single thing about you. You are perfect just the way you are. If I were the sandman, I would add extra sparkle to your sand and extra sweetness to your dreams. I hope that your rest is awesome and deep. May you have a good night’s sleep and sweet dreams as your love has filled me with much happiness. You are the love of my life—my one true soulmate. Nights are longer than the days I spend with you, so I hope to visit you in your dreams so we can remain together. Do not sleep restlessly tonight because I am not there. I am here right now just wishing you the sweetest of good nights. I love you so much and wish you a good night. May the stars sing you a lullaby of love tonight, and may the moon guard you as you sleep. I became a better woman when I found you. You own my heart. You are my flowering pleasure, the deepest part of the honey tree and the fragrance of passion that finds its source from the blossom of joy. Goodnight. I never knew what love was until I met you. I am calling the day off with one sweet text because you deserve it! I love you to the moon and back. All I have ever wanted is you. Every day you push me higher. Thank you for always overlooking my flaws and loving me as I am. Goodnight! I would go crazy if something ever happened to you. My feelings for you know no end. I used to think that happiness began with an H, but now I realize that it begins with U.

Sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her feel special

A woman feels happy and loved whenever she hears her boyfriend say sweet romantic words to her. Hence, pull her closer by expressing your feelings through words.

You are the queen of my world, the sparkle in my night sky, the sunshine on my picnic. I cherish you. Sleep well! Good night my sweet girl. The love I have for you makes waking up every morning worth it. Pretty in the morning, beautiful at noon and stunning at night. That is why I cannot let you out of my mind. You have always charmed me with your gorgeous sweet nature, and I am lucky to have you in my life. You deserve the world. Losing you is my biggest fear. I do not want to grow old, but if I have to, I want to grow old with you. You take such good care of me. Whenever I walk into a room holding your hand, I feel like the luckiest lady alive. Tuck tight! Remember, we are always together in our hearts even though we are separated by distance. Dream of us and our created memories as you retire to bed. You always look like an angel and as peaceful as a beautiful baby when you are asleep. How did I ever get so lucky with a beautiful girl like you? Goodnight, my precious angel, as I believe my luck lies within the stars. I love holding your hand. A day apart is too many because you are always on my mind. You have a permanent place in my mind, and I adore you so much that I thought of wishing you a wonderful night. Every night is special to me because I get to spend time with you. If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would say I love you with my last breath. It does not matter whether my day was good or bad. I always look forward to spending the night with you. You are my North, East, South, and West. Everywhere I go, all roads lead back to you. I imagine your beautiful eyes reading this while your skin glows softly in the light of your phone, and your hair lies gently against your skin. I wish I were there. My sweet girl, may you have a peaceful sleep and happy sweet dreams to awaken from. Goodnight! Some say you only fall in love once, but I always fall in love whenever I see your smile.

How can I win her heart with words?

You will never find the right words to use if you get nervous around her. Be confident and calm when expressing your feelings. Use simple and respectful words and makes signs with your hands if she does understand your language.

What can I say to a girl to make her blush?

Make a girl blush by complimenting her attire and physical appearance respectfully. For instance, tell her, "I love your dress and wish I you could take off your glasses so that I can see your beautiful eyes."

What is the most romantic thing to say to a girl?

"I love you" and "You are beautiful" are the most romantic words in history. No words make a woman feel good like these two sentences.

How can I romance him with words?

Send him random sweet texts with romantic emojis but do not be too aggressive when romancing a man. Furthermore, describe the things you love about him, from her physical appearance to her character.

What to say to make her feel special?

Mention the good things she does for you in your message and show gratitude. Your thoughtful gesture will make her feel special, loved, and appreciated.

How do you melt her heart with words?

Remind your girlfriend/wife about the beautiful memories you shared, and tell her that you look forwards to more adventures with her. List things you would love to experience with her.

What are sweet things to say to your girlfriend in the morning?

Share words of encouragement with your girlfriend every morning, e.g. self-written romantic quotes, Bible quotes, motivating songs, etc. She will do her best in everything, knowing that her man believes in her.

What should I text my boyfriend during the day?

Text him romantic things he should expect from you the next time you meet. Men love surprises too, so let your man fantasize about them all day.

How do you cutely say goodnight?

Do not text him romantic good night messages the usual way. Instead, use free video or photo editing mobile apps to be more creative. Use your goodnight messages to create a surprise image or video for the one you love.

How can I romance him with words?

A man feels loved when his woman strokes his ego. Therefore, make him like a king by telling him why you think he is the best man for you. For instance, you can text him," Sweetheart, no man has ever treated me the way you do."

How do you make a girl feel special over text?

Note phrases she frequently uses and her inside jokes. Add those words in your texts to make her understand that you pay attention to what she says and remember most conversations she has had with you.

Seize every opportunity to text sweet things to say to her and him to the one you treasure. Do not let obstacles keep you apart because true love has no boundaries.

