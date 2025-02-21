Despite dominating the PSL with 45 points from 17 matches, Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a major issue

The team has received nine red cards this season, the highest in the league, marking a sharp increase from last season

Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the latest Sundowns player to be sent off, raising concerns for coach Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns are cruising at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with 45 points from 17 matches.

However, despite their impressive form on the pitch, the team is facing a growing issue on the field—disciplinary problems.

Teboho Mokoena battling for possession with an opponent during an intense moment in the African Champions League, showcasing determination and strength on the field.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Red Cards Galore: The Most in the PSL

While Sundowns remain one of the most successful teams in the league, they have quickly become infamous for their disciplinary issues.

The team has received a staggering nine red cards out of the 42 total cards issued to their players so far this season.

This marks a significant increase from last season, where they saw six red cards.

Yellow Cards Piling Up

In addition to their red card woes, Sundowns have also accumulated 33 yellow cards.

With 13 matches remaining in the season, it is highly likely their disciplinary record will continue to worsen, which could have a serious impact on their performances in crucial matches ahead.

The Worst Discipline in the PSL

While the PSL has seen a total of 538 yellow cards and 22 red cards this season, Sundowns’ nine red cards stand out as the highest.

This trend raises concerns about the team’s ability to control their emotions and discipline, especially as they fight for the PSL title.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso defends his players, expressing his belief that the red cards they’ve received are unfair.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Denis Onyango Adds to the Tally

The latest red card was handed to veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango during stoppage time in a 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants.

Onyango’s sending off only contributes to the growing list of players receiving cards, which has now become a significant concern for Sundowns.

Coach Miguel Cardoso Faces a Growing Challenge

With the PSL title within reach, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso now faces the challenge of addressing these mounting disciplinary problems.

As the season nears its conclusion, the team will need to maintain control and avoid further setbacks that could derail their title hopes.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed frustration over what he believes is an increasing ease with which match officials issue red cards to his team.

This comes after goalkeeper Denis Onyango became the latest Sundowns player to be sent off this season. Reactions on X: @Mic:

The players need to maintain discipline and play fairly. No one is above the rules. Red cards should be given when deserved.

@Change:

The coach is deflecting instead of addressing the real issue. All those red cards were justified, and some should have been straight reds. There is a serious discipline problem in the team.

@Sobangiwa:

Many of these red cards are a result of biased officiating by referees who support Soweto teams. Half of these decisions wouldn't stand at top international levels. I just hope the players don’t lose their morale before the season ends.

As Sundowns aim for the top spot in the PSL, it remains to be seen whether they can balance their on-field dominance with improved discipline in the matches to come.

