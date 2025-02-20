In a dramatic twist during Sundowns' 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants, Thapelo Morena became a goalkeeper

Despite trailing 1-0, Sundowns turned the game around with goals from Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and Iqraam Rayners

Social media erupted with praise for Morena’s adaptability, with fans jokingly suggesting he could challenge for the goalkeeper spot

Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Dr Rantlai Petrus Stadium will be remembered not just for the three crucial points secured by the Brazilians but for an astonishing twist in stoppage time.

In a moment of high drama, Thapelo Morena, known for his blistering pace and attacking threat, found himself standing between the posts as an emergency goalkeeper after Denis Onyango was sent off

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena had to step in goals last night after the expulsion of Denis Onyango.Image Credit/@IDISKI TIMES

Source: Twitter

A Unique Footballing Moment

Morena, a player whose versatility has been praised over the years, had never experienced anything quite like this.

Sundowns had used all their substitutions when Onyango, their veteran shot-stopper, was shown a second yellow card, leaving the team with no choice but to turn to an outfield player.

Up stepped Morena, who donned the gloves and positioned himself in goal to see out the final moments of the game.

How the Game Played Out

The match itself had already been a rollercoaster. Marumo Gallants struck first in the 37th minute through Junior Dion, sending their home fans into raptures.

However, Sundowns, as expected, showed their champion mentality, responding with force in the second half. Marcelo Allende brought the Brazilians level just six minutes after the restart, setting the stage for a dominant finish.

Goals from Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the 79th minute and Iqraam Rayners three minutes later sealed the deal for the log leaders.

Morena’s Heroics in Goal

With just minutes left and Gallants pushing forward for a late consolation goal, Morena had to remain focused. The pressure was immense, but he held his ground, making sure Sundowns closed the game without conceding again.

His brief yet vital contribution as a goalkeeper added to the legend of his versatility, proving he can be relied upon in any situation.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena replaced the expelled Denis Onyango and leading his team to a 3-1 win against Marumo Gallants last night,Image Credit/Phil Ghate

Source: Getty Images

Fan Reactions: Social Media in Awe

Football fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left in awe of Morena’s latest achievement, with many hailing him as the ultimate utility player.

Some even joked that he might give Ronwen Williams competition for the number-one spot. One fan humorously wrote,

Thapelo Morena can play anywhere! Bafana Bafana should consider him as a backup keeper.

Another added,

We’ve seen players fill in at right-back, midfield, and even striker, but Morena going from winger to goalkeeper? That’s different class!

@Mpho Ncube on X added,

Thapelo Morena Positions played at Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Left Back Right Back Right Wing Centre Forward. It doesn’t get any More versatile than that…

However, others focused on the potential problem for Sundowns.

Denis Onyango’s red card means he will miss the next match. Who steps up now? Morena again?

What This Means for Sundowns

With Onyango suspended and questions over Ronwen Williams’ availability, Sundowns will have to reshuffle their goalkeeping department ahead of their next fixture against TS Galaxy on February 22.

Kaizer Chiefs suffer huge blow ahead of Sundowns clash

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs dealt with huge blow ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Sundowns next month.

The Glamour Boys will be without one of their key players when they come up against the defending champions at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News