Nasreddine Nabi is set to be without some of his important players for Kaizer Chiefs' mouthwatering clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The Premier Soccer League giants will come up against each other at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the first weekend in March

The Brazilians won the first leg at the FNB Stadium last year and are in good form heading into the tie against the Glamour Boys

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasreddine Nabi has suffered two big blows ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ second-leg tie with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Glamour Boys will face the defending champions at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Soweto giants were expected to face Royal AM this weekend, but the match has been postponed due to the issues Thwihli Thwahla's owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is facing with SARS.

Nasreddine Nabi set to be without two players for Kaizer Chiefs' clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs set to be without 2 players against Sundowns

Nabi is expected to be without two of his players when Kaizer Chiefs travel to Pretoria to face Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gaston Sirino received his marching orders for two bookable offences during Amakhosi's 4-1 loss against SuperSport United.

The red card means the former Mamelodi Sundowns star will miss the chance to face his former side in front of their fans, after joining Chiefs last summer on a free transfer.

Another blow for Nabi is doubts over Happy Mashiane's availability as he stretched off in the second half due to a serious injury.

Sirino's red card sparked different discussions from fans on social media, as he was expected to start against his former team.

Netizens react to Sirino's red card ahead of Sundowns' tie

Joseph Mathebula said:

"That second yellow card is not make sure!;Sirino's sin was to try to take a ball from the opponent for a restart, he didn't attack or retaliate!"

Jacob_Nkalakata wrote:

"You can't give a yellow card to a player demanding the ball to restart the game! Officials again."

Johannes Toli Themba reacted:

"This guy I really don't understand why Kaizer Chiefs playing him bad behavior that costs a lot.'

_Richard92 commented:

"There's no way these people are stopping Sundowns on the 1st."

Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to SuperSport

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi commented on Kaizer Chiefs' hammering against SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tunisian tactician explained why his team were thrashed by the Pretoria-based team at the FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News