Botola Pro side Wydad Athletic Club are reportedly poised to let go of 21 senior players as part of efforts to scale down their squad ahead of the new season.

New coach ushers in big changes

The club, which recently parted ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, has appointed Mohamed Amine Benhachem as the new head coach. Benhachem has reportedly identified the players he wants to work with, as well as those who will be offloaded.

This development follows a disappointing end to last season, which saw Wydad finish third in the league and suffer elimination in the group stages of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Notable departures

According to reports from Morocco, the list of departing players includes:

Goalkeeper: Youssef El Moutie

Defenders: Aymane Dairani, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Jamal Harkass, Nabil Marmouk, and Fahd Moufi

Midfielders and Forwards: Ismail Moutaraji, Pedrinho, Arthur Wenderroscky, Mehdi Moubarik, Stéphane Aziz Ki, Saifeddine Bouhra, and Walid Nassi

Fringe Players and Youth: Ayoub Marsa, Rayhi, Ghilane, and Obang

Wydad have reportedly decided to sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch on a permanent deal.

Lorch set for permanent move to Wydad

Meanwhile, Wydad have reportedly decided to sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch on a permanent deal following his stellar performances at the FIFA Club World Cup. The winger, who scored against Juventus during the tournament, is expected to cost around R20 million.

An official announcement from both clubs is expected once Lorch completes his medicals.

Resurgence after slow start at Sundowns

The former Orlando Pirates star joined Mamelodi Sundowns but struggled for game time. He was later loaned out to Wydad by then-coach Mokwena six months ago. Since then, Lorch's stock has risen significantly due to his impressive displays on the global stage.

Football salary: How much does Thembinkosi Lorch earn?

Lorch’s move from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024 saw his monthly earnings skyrocket to a reported R450,000, according to multiple sources. This marked a sharp rise from his previous salary bracket of R130,000–R165,000 while at Pirates.

A court case in 2023 revealed he was earning around R50,000 net due to child support deductions, but that figure no longer reflects his current standing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Although his salary at Wydad Athletic Club remains undisclosed, his high-profile loan spell suggests he is earning at a comparable rate in Morocco.

