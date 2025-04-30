Wydad Athletic Club confirmed the South African coach has been placed on special leave due to psychological stress, with his contract set to end after the season.

Khumalo criticized the treatment Mokwena received from Wydad fans, highlighting his solid record of 14 wins, 14 draws, and only seven losses in 35 matches.

Khumalo revealed that Mokwena went eight months without a salary and had to provide his training equipment, raising serious concerns about how South African coaches are treated abroad.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has publicly backed Rulani Mokwena following criticism in Morocco that led to the announcement of his departure from Wydad Athletic Club.

The 38-year-old South African tactician has been placed on “special leave” due to psychological strain, with the club confirming he will not return to the bench for the remainder of the 2024/25 Botola Pro Inwi season. His contract is set to expire once the final three league fixtures are completed, with Wydad currently sitting third after 27 matches.

Doctor Khumalo defends Rulani amid Wydad chaos. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Khumalo questions the treatment of SA coaches abroad

Speaking on Soccerzone, Khumalo strongly questioned how South African coaches are treated on the continent, using Mokwena’s situation as a case study.

“When Rulani arrived at Wydad, there were hardly any players. He brought in 29 players, including Lorch and Mailula, and many of them were loan deals. He had to rebuild the entire squad. The problem is not the management — it’s the supporters. They are the ones abusing him, despite a strong record.”

Solid record amid tough conditions

Mokwena’s stats during his time at Wydad speak volumes. He managed 35 games in total, securing 14 wins, 14 draws, and only seven losses — a solid performance considering the circumstances.

Khumalo also highlighted the challenges Mokwena faced behind the scenes, including financial and logistical issues.

“I heard he’s gone eight months without receiving a salary. On top of that, he has had to personally source training equipment. Where is he supposed to draw the line? What more should he have done?”

Uncertain Future for Mokwena

While Mokwena has yet to officially comment on his next move, he recently hinted that he would reflect on his coaching journey after the season concludes.

His short spell in Morocco may be coming to an end, but Khumalo’s defense sheds light on the broader issue of how South African coaches are sometimes undervalued beyond the country’s borders.

Rulani Mokwena’s battle abroad sparks debate. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rhulani Mokwena: What went wrong at Wydad?

Briefly News previously reported that Rhulani Mokwena has parted ways with Wydad Casablanca with just three games left in the season.

The 1-1 draw against Olympic Club de Safi was the breaking point. Football analyst Brighton Bafana told Briefly News that Mokwena is tactically sharp but struggled with the mental side of leadership. At a club like Wydad, managing pressure and egos is just as important as getting results.

Despite this setback, Bafana believes Mokwena still has a bright future. His next move—whether in the PSL or abroad—could define the next chapter of his coaching career.

Source: Briefly News