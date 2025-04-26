Nasreddine Nabi has opened up on the important conversation he had with Kaizer Chiefs players after their home defeat against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership

The Tunisian tactician also explained the reason the Soweto giants lost to the Bloemfontein side at the FNB Stadium

The Glamour Boys have now dropped out of the top eight on the Betway Premiership table with Gallants levelling on points with them

Nasreddine Nabi opened up on what he told Kaizer Chiefs players after their home loss to Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants scored the first goal of the match after a wonderful run from Glody Lilepo in the tenth minute, but goals from Matome Mathiane and Daniel Msendami gave the visitors a deserved win over the hosts.

The defeat saw Amakhosi drop out of the top eight, with the Bloemfontein side moving level on 30 points on the league table.

Nabi opens up on what he told Chiefs players after the loss

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi delayed the journalists a little as he had a lengthy talk with Chiefs players in the dressing room before coming out for the post-match conference.

The former AS FAR Rabat boss said some of his players look like they are losing belief and he needed to address that.

"First off, apologies for the delay in starting the press conference," he told iDiskiTimes.

"After a result like that, we had to speak with the players. The mood in the dressing room was low — you could see the confidence has taken a hit.

"Some players look like they're losing belief, and I had to make it clear: this isn’t the time for pointing fingers or dwelling on what’s already happened. We can’t undo the result, but we can still change the story.

"We’ve got two massive games coming up — the derby next weekend and the Nedbank Cup final. Our season is still alive.

"I told the team: everyone has to reflect honestly — on their training, their performance, their mentality. And now more than ever, we’ve got to stand united and walk into this week with purpose and pride."

Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Gallants

While speaking with SuperSport, Nabi explained why his team lost. The Tunisian mentor attributed the loss to the players' absence due to injuries and suspensions.

"Unfortunately, we didn’t show our best today," Nabi told SuperSport after the match.

"At the end of the day, it’s the result that counts — and it didn’t go our way. We find ourselves in a tough spot, both in terms of today’s performance and our position on the log.

"In the first half, even before Lilepo scored, we were struggling. We lacked leadership and conviction — both going forward and defensively.

"Missing key players definitely hurt us. A lot of guys were returning from injury, and others were still out. That disrupted our balance and rhythm.

"Mentally, we weren’t strong enough either. We made too many basic mistakes, things we should be getting right — and that made the difference."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News