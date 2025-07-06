South Africans express outrage as Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's son buys Supersport United's PSL status

Minister denies involvement, says a family member "dug deep into his pockets" and used their personal funds

Netizens allege corruption, claiming the Minister used his son as a front and this is a 'family business'

South Africans have criticised the purchase of SuperSport United’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) status by the son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, with some calling it "corruption".

In an interview with eNCA, McKenzie acknowledged that a family member, without naming his son directly, “dug deep into his pockets” to buy SuperSport United. He added that the people of Bloemfontein had been deprived of top-flight football for too long. However, the Minister categorically stated that he had no direct links to the transaction.

Social media erupts over ‘dishonesty’ claims

McKenzie reaffirmed his lifelong loyalty to Bloemfontein Celtic, expressing pride that his son had bought the PSL status to revive football in the city. Despite his claims, South Africans flooded social media to express their disgruntlement over what they perceived as “dishonesty”. Many believe the Minister was aware of the sale and allege that his son, Calvin Le John, is simply a front.

South Africans react with outrage to the purchase

@mazwiblose2·

"So Gayton McKenzie's son has changed his name, and he is now an owner of a football team in the PSL.We are being taken for a ride here. People are in Government for their own personal benefits. Sies."

@BafanaSurprise

"A Criminal will always be a criminal! You really can’t rehabilitate a gang leader! They always find a way to go back to their old self.The biggest scam to ever come out of South Africa is Gayton McKenzie, who follow suit in the footsteps of the ANC. His Son is the new owner of Super Sport United! It runs in the Family! They get high positions, to enrich their Family members."

@Yanga_Co

"Its Gayton's club but is using the son as a face 🤣"

@Thapz__

"Corruption money is taking the league"

@Zani_Baccaria

"The son is just a face the real owner used tax payers money to buy it, there's no way he gets that position and his son buys the club."

@Mlimo_Insider

"These people are already eating our tax money 😑 the anc is too corrupt 😒 gayton should be arrested for this"

@RadebeAxe

"Money Laundering Scheme"

@MrShaping

"Calvin Le John took over the family business interests after Gayton became minister, he also changed his name to avoid public scrutiny some years ago.So effectively, Gayton owns this PSL acquisition under his family owned business portfolio.He was well aware of it."

@Ngqombo_EC

"Patrice Motsepe is overseeing football in Afrika while his son is the President of Sundowns, Ivrin Khoza also managing PSL while being a chairman of Pirates . Let's start there to talk about conflict of interest"

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

Source: Briefly News