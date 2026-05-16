Orlando Pirates stand on the verge of ending a 14-year league title drought as the Betway Premiership season reaches a decisive stage

A win over Durban City could mathematically push Pirates to the summit, depending on results elsewhere

The Soweto giants have combined defensive stability and consistency under Abdeslam Ouaddou to mount a serious title challenge

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a PSL football journalist, who shared insights on Pirates’ season-long transformation and title chances

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Orlando Pirates face Durban City on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at Orlando Stadium in the penultimate round of the Betway Premiership.

A victory for the Buccaneers would all but secure their first PSL title in 14 years and finally end the long trophy drought at Mayfair.

Orlando Pirates hold the advantage

Pirates are currently on 65 points after 28 matches, while defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns remain top of the table with a slender three-point lead. However, Pirates still hold a significant advantage as they have a game in hand and a superior goal difference of +7.

Durban City arrive with momentum of their own after lifting the Nedbank Cup with a victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday, 10 May. Their league position has already secured continental football for next season, but they still have the opportunity to influence the final top-eight standings and the MTN8 picture if they produce a surprise result.

If Pirates fail to wrap up the title this weekend, they will still have one more opportunity away to Orbit College. That fixture is yet to receive a confirmed venue and could carry enormous pressure as the title race reaches its conclusion.

Abdeslam Ouaddou praised for Orlando Pirates’ growth

Speaking to Briefly News ahead of the crunch clash, PSL football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu believes Pirates have placed themselves in a strong position to finally reclaim the league crown.

“I think Orlando Pirates have given themselves a massive opportunity to finally end their 14-year wait for the league title,” said Mthimkhulu.

“Beyond the points on the table, what stands out for me is the growth of the team throughout the season under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

“At the beginning of the campaign, there were questions around the tactical transition, squad rotation and consistency, but Pirates gradually became one of the most disciplined and organised sides in the league.

“Defensively, they have been excellent, and that stability has played a major role in keeping them in the title race until the final stages,” he added.

Mthimkhulu also highlighted the significance of what Pirates could achieve if they overcame Durban City.

“A win against Durban City would not only potentially crown them champions, but would also take them to 68 points, their highest points tally in the PSL era, which shows the level of consistency they have produced this season,” he continued.

While acknowledging the pressure surrounding the fixture, Mthimkhulu believes Pirates have shown enough maturity to handle the occasion.

“Of course, pressure can affect matches like these because the occasion is so big, and Durban City have nothing to lose,” he said.

“But Pirates have shown maturity in big moments this season, and I think mentally they are in a strong place going into the game.

“What started as a season under pressure has now become a real opportunity for Orlando Pirates to complete one of the club’s most important league campaigns in the PSL era.”

The match kicks off at 3 pm and will be broadcast on several television channels across South Africa.

Ouaddou calls out Pirates 'boo boys'

Briefly News also reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou addressed Orlando Pirates fans who were booing the team against TS Galaxy in the league.

The former Marumo Gallants manager stressed that his players are fully committed every time they step onto the pitch.

Source: Briefly News