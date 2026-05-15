Kaizer Chiefs has decided to announce the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer ahead of the 2026-27 season

The Glamour Boys are making preparations for the new season after ending the 2025-26 campaign trophyless

The Premier Soccer League giants also gave a detailed explanation of what the new CEO would be doing at the club

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Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the appointment of Mr Bheki Shongwe as the club’s new Group Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure set to begin in May 2026 as the Premier Soccer League giants prepare for the upcoming season.

Bheki Shongwe has been be named Kaizer Chiefs' new CEO. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Amakhosi have already wrapped up a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership and qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup with two fixtures remaining in the campaign.

The Glamour Boys are also guaranteed a top-eight finish for the first time in three seasons after failing to achieve that in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaigns, though they won the Nedbank Cup in the latter season.

The club currently sits on 51 points, their best point tally since the 2019/20 season, when they ended runners-up on 57 points, a mark they can still equal this term, provided that they win their last two matches.

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The futures of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are still uncertain, but they've been able to ease the pressure on talks about them being sacked at the end of the season with recent positive results in the league. Despite the co-manager's future not yet being attended to, the Soweto giants have moved decisively off the pitch by confirming Shongwe as the club’s new chief executive.

Kaizer Chiefs announce Shongwe's appointment

The club said Shongwe is already well acquainted with the Kaizer Chiefs structure, having previously served as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors while also overseeing his private business ventures.

Chiefs further highlighted that Shongwe previously served as the club’s Managing Director from 2009 to 2012, giving him valuable institutional knowledge and experience within the organisation.

In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing the club’s daily operations while reporting directly to the Chairman and Board of Directors, in addition to collaborating with various departmental heads.

The club also confirmed that Shongwe will work closely with Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung to help guide the broader operations of the organisation and strengthen its continued growth both on and off the field.

Kaizer Chiefs concluded by welcoming Shongwe back to the club and expressing confidence in his leadership as Amakhosi continue building on their 56-year legacy.

More on Shongwe’s background

Outside football, Shongwe has built a strong reputation in the corporate sector through leadership roles that included chairmanship positions at Flow Communications and Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium.

Born in Eswatini, he also enjoyed a football career before entering the corporate world, turning out for Manzini Wanderers and Gaborone United.

His academic credentials include an MBA in Strategy and Finance from the University of South Australia, alongside studies in Economics and Accounting.

Bheki Shongwe returns to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2026-27 Premier Soccer League season. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: UGC

Chiefs to battle Pirates for ex-Sundowns midfielder

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have joined the queue of top Premier Soccer League clubs interested in signing a South African midfielder in the summer

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in over 20 matches in the Betway Premiership this season and has been rated as one of the best players for his club.

Source: Briefly News