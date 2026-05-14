A viral AI-generated video of DJ Maphorisa and a baddie has sparked chaos on social media

This follows a viral trend of people sitting at fake NBA games, and they can create the video with whoever they want

People have shared hilarious reactions to the video, as some believe the video is real

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AI-generated video of DJ Maphorisa and a baddie has caused a stir. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and music producer caused a stir when an AI-generated video of him and his "girlfriend" hit the social media streets.

Phori and AI lady have peeps chuckling

On X (Twitter), DJ Maphorisa and the lady were seen enjoying a game in exclusive seats. Ofcourse the clip was not real, but people could not stop gushing over "baddie."

X user @Zikamnyamane playfully posted the video, saying, "Madumane is set."

Phori has previously been rumoured to have gotten back with Thuli Phongolo.

Mzansi reacts to Phori's AI bae

The hilarious video caught the attention of many people online.

@Piru4l said:

"This hun is obsessed with him; she made numerous AI videos and posted them all on her IG."

@OreeditseMawela questioned:

"DANKIE MALI. Mara, why can't men make money and date a normal Kasi girl with potential? Why does it always have to be with huns? You can clearly see they wouldn't like them if they didn't have money."

@HustlingMann asked:

"The slay queen is trying to be calm, but she's scared of the eyez and fame on her!"

@damnulyin said:

"These AI videos are very annoying now."

@HomeAwayWin joked:

"He can get another Thuli Phongolo, but she can't get another Lord Phorry."

@_Spade101 said:

"Losers with money they so love this spec of huns, yoh aowa. Phori is a loser."

Kabza and Phori sell out FNB Stadium

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, known as the Scorpion Kings, are taking their highly anticipated music show to FNB Stadium. They sold out the tickets in record time. Thanking the supporters, Kabza wrote:

"DANKIE BAFETHU! We're humbled. History has been made. We are officially sold out. Should we go for the record as the second biggest concert and apply for an additional 10 000 tickets, or go for a day 2? Suites and hospitality go on sale on 22 May. Kunzima manje."

Phori is ready to give his fans a second date, as he hinted that they are also toying around with the idea of a second show:

"We are humbled and thank you so much for your support. History has been made! We are officially sold out! Should we go for the record as the second biggest concert and apply for an additional 10 000 tickets, or go for a day 2? Let us know! Suites and hospitality go on sale on 22 May."

Phori bans Nota from going to FNB Stadium

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi is banned from attending the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium.

The amapiano star and Kabza De Small are bringing back the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium, but Nota will be stopped by security.

Source: Briefly News