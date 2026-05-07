DJ Maphorisa has banned his arch-nemesis, Nota Baloyi, from attending the Scorpion Kings, his highly anticipated concert

The South African amapiano star and his partner in crime, Kabza De Small, are bringing back the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium

Nota and DJ Maphorisa's rocky past stems from the days of Ngud', with Phori wanting to know about his royalties from the former music executive

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DJ Maphorisa said Nota Baloyi is not invited to the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium concert. Image: Djmaphorisa, Lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Award-winning music producer DJ Maphorisa has banned Nota Baloyi from even coming near the FNB Stadium for his upcoming concert.

Speaking on Instagram on Wednesday, 6 May, DJ Maphorisa spoke with fans about the upcoming concert with his partner in crime, Kabza De Small. Curious fans questioned whether Nota would be allowed to enter, and he gave a hilarious response.

DJ Maphorisa bars Nota from show

Piggybacking on the success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in 2025, Scorpion Kings, made up of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, announced the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium on 19 November 2026.

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They released 60% of the tickets on Monday, 4 May 2025, and sold them out, much to many fans' disappointment. They pushed for a second date, which was taken into consideration by the music boss.

However, even if they do decide to make a second day, one person who is not invited is Nota Baloyi, and Phori made it clear why.

In the live, Phori said he will print a poster of Nota and show it to security personnel so they can stop Nota from entering.

X user @msiziworld posted the video with the caption:

"DJ Maphorisa Says Nota Is Banned From Scorpion Kings Live At FNB Stadium!"

Mzansi reacts to Phori banning Nota

Below are some of the reactions from the online users:

@louiehndrx laughed:

"Nota's response on Music Pulse next week iss gonna be priceless."

@HeroSeromo23632 exclaimed:

"Nota said he (Phori) doesn’t go to podcasts because he doesn’t know how to speak English. I’d ban Nota too!"

@MpapeleV

·

6h

What Nota was trying to say is, Phori can be as big as black coffee but he isn't making the right moves. He has nothing against him, he just believes he can be doing more.

@AlexMapane72804

·

May 6

I'm waiting on lord Nota giraffe view on what is gonna happen without him on that gig

@ghettostar_22

·

12h

He wont come he will go njalos to see you from free

Maphorisa is a fool tbh I don't understand people who actually f with this guy he doesn't want to hear the truth

Paying R2000 to see this guy is crazy business

NditheNgingubanKanti

@N_Nxuba

·

9h

NOTA on a podcast said that Phori can do better than FNB. He said that he's chasing Cassper's shadow and Cassper did that almost 10years ago. He said that Phori should be at a level where he is gigging overseas coz FNB stadium is easy money since Piano is a dominant genre anyway

Source: Briefly News