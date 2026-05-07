Fans took to social media to celebrate the 15th anniversary of one of South Africa's most-loved television series, Skeem Saam

Since its premiere, the show has amassed millions of viewers across the country, with its captivating storylines keeping them glued to their screens

Viewers reflected on Skeem Saam's heyday while giving props to its all-star cast who have consistently kept fans entertained for years

Fans celebrated 15 Years of ‘Skeem Saam.' Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

South Africa is a country that loves its stories, and few have captured the nation's heart quite like the legendary Skeem Saam.

Having first premiered in October 2011, the show has run for 14 seasons and become one of the most popular, SAFTA award-winning soapies in South Africa.

On 6 May 2026, entertainment commentator Jabu_Macdonald shared the show's first-ever promo ahead of its premiere, which followed the infamous car accident after Thabo "T-bose" Maputla (Cornet Mamabolo) snuck out with his father's car to attend a concert headlined by rapper Tuks Sengaga, whose iconic track Bona Fela was enlisted as the show's theme song.

The nostalgic clip reminded fans of the moment the series first gripped the nation, as T-bose and his best friend Kwaito (Clement Maosa) saw their lives change forever in a split second.

The promo took viewers back to the very beginning of the Turfloop journey, sparking a wave of emotions as fans recalled how that one car crash set the stage for fifteen years of unforgettable storytelling.

‘Skeem Saam’ marks its 15th year of nail-biting suspense that has captivated Mzansi. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

For years, Skeem Saam has successfully positioned itself as a leading edutainment series, perfectly balancing juicy drama with important life lessons.

While most soapies focus solely on entertainment, Skeem Saam is famous for tackling real-life issues, such as the mistakes young people make and how the legal and school systems work. This has made it a must-watch for families who want a show that offers more than just a good storyline.

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate a massive milestone and reflect on some of their favourite characters and scenes from the show.

Watch the trailer for the Skeem Saam pilot episode below.

Social media reacts to Skeem Saam anniversary

Fans shared fond memories from watching the first episode of Skeem Saam. Read some of the comments below.

Jenny_msJ said:

"Yho, we've come a long way."

Boyizenz joked:

"The fact that I remember the fateful night they rammed Rachel's father? I am so old I should be married now."

NthatuoaQhomane wrote:

"Since day one, we were there, shem."

James07948673 recalled:

"When it used to air at 21:30 from Monday to Wednesday, and it aired for an hour. Mind you, I'm 2k and I remember this."

PhonicMalinga remembered:

"The night Kwaito asked Teacher Carol out."

Mary_Mamabolo reacted:

"Oh, @SkeemSaam3, we’ve come a long way, friend. To many more years."

Harriet Manamela joins Isitha: The Enemy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela joining Isitha: The Enemy.

Fans were distraught and wondered if her latest gig meant she would be leaving the popular edutainment series for good.

Source: Briefly News