Popular Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela has scored a role on eTV's late-night TV show, Isitha: The Enemy

The eTV telenovela, which is produced by Black Brain Pictures, was recently renewed for season 4

Manamela is the latest Skeem Saam star to join Isitha: The Enemy after Thabo Mkhabela, who plays the character of Tiga on the eTV show

'Skeem Saam' star Harriet Manamela scores a role on 'Isitha: The Enemy'. HarrietManamela

Source: Instagram

Legendary actress Harriet Manamela, who plays the role of Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam, has secured a role on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy.

Manamela previously trended on social media when she took a break from the educational soapie due to surgery.

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for her character as Tbose Mapultla's (played by Hungani Ndlovu) mother and John Maputla's (played by Africa Tsoai) wife, Meikie Maputla.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on 22 April 2026 that the legendary actress had joined the eTV show.

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"Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela has joined Isitha: The Enemy and will be playing Martha’s aunt in the new season," said the commentator.

According to TVSA, Manamela will play the character of Dorcas, Martha's aunt, who is outspoken, knows too much, and says even more.

Manamela's latest role thrives on chaos and proximity to power, has a sharp tongue, has a deep knowledge of secrets, and is a disruptive force who is always in everyone’s business.

Soapie fans comment on Manamela's latest character

@MilleZulu replied:

"Hawu, baphi laba were saying Skeem Saam is for Sepedi-speaking people when Nhlanhla Kunene announced that he joined Skeem Saam. Isitha sona?"

@LordSpencer99 responded:

"Pedi in a predominantly Zulu drama? You won't see Zulus losing their minds over this, as those did with Skeem Sam casting."

@geesum reacted:

"Good. She's barely on #SkeemSaam these days; her airtime is given to non-Pedi-speaking characters."

@masemolasabelo0 wrote:

"She deserves it; she's been playing one role."

@m_dimakatsoM responded:

"She is rather scarce in Skeem Saam. Hope they are not writing her out like Leeto's wife."

@lulushezi said:

I am happy for her, but I hope this does not mean she has left Skeem Saam."

@CandyMarem84536 reacted:

"Is she leaving Skeem Saam?"

@m_dimakatsoM wrote:

"Leshole is also in Isitha as Tiga."

@Gajeni_ replied:

"I thought Skeem Saam has 'lifetime contracts' because I hardly see their employees on other shows."

@g4swater responded:

"Zulu tribalists will make her speak isiZulu."

@Mafa6232 said:

"Does it mean she is leaving Skeem Saam, and Flo Masebe is coming back to replace her again?"

'Skeem Saam's Harriet Manamela, who plays Meikie Maputla joins 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Skeem Saam actress Nozi Langa joins eTV's Emzini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress and businesswoman Nozi Langa, who is famously known for her roles on Skeem Saam and Muvhango, has secured a role on eTV's Emzini.

Langa announced her latest character on her social media account on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

Fans of the actress and industry colleagues took to Langa's social media platform to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News