Hungani Ndlovu's character, Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla, received mixed reviews on Thursday and Friday night's episode when he threatened to kill Mapitsi's lover with a gun

On the show, Turfloop residents found out on Berry FM that Mapitsi and DJ Thomas have been having an affair in her office

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media to criticise the show, while some praised the soapie for educating South Africans about the dangers of owning a gun

'Skeem Saam' viewers criticise Tbose's gun episodes. Image: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Actor Hungani Ndlovu, who stars opposite Lesego Marakalla in Skeem Saam, topped social media trends on Friday, 16 May, episode when his character pointed a gun at DJ Thomas (Tiisetso Thoka).

On the show, Tbose found out that his wife, Mapitsi Maputla (Mogau Mothlatswi), has been having an affair with her colleague, DJ Thomas.

Viewers of the educational soapie criticised Tbose's choice to threaten to end DJ Thomas' life with a gun, like his mother, Meikie Maputla (Harriet Manamela), a few years ago.

The channel shared a scene of Meikie's husband, John Maputla (Afrika Tsoai), being terrified of Meikie holding her son's gun.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Soapie fans react to the gun episodes

@freanky4fingers said:

"The less guns we have in the society the more government screws us over

@sbonilengidi wrote:

"I’m not shocked, Meike doesn’t know that you don’t point a gun to someone else."

@hodmudau replied:

"South Africa has good actors and believe me when I say Afrika Tsoai is one of the best."

@mzamogalore reacted:

"Next thing you are getting robbed and you looking for Meikie to protect you."

@Ghupzen said:

"Bi*ch *ss n*gga!!! A man with no backbone is dangerous, I mean how is he planning on protecting his own family? I mean he clearly isn’t a fighter, a feminine man and a masculine woman. A man that doesn’t mind losing his own family over a harlot, we don’t need men like that."

@AlphieK1 wrote:

"It's called damage control, hey, just in case the episode may be perceived to portray or seems to promote a bad lifestyle. That's good. We really need a gun-free society, but with some of our government officials engaging in corrupt activities, then we can't win."

@holokler0s replied:

"Guys get training in firearms use and safety and swiftly arm yourselves. Criminal are armed and dangerous and you can't always depend on the law. Arm yourself the same way you pay for life cover. Should you need the gun use it and until that time comes you keep it safe."

'Skeem Saam' actress Harriet Manamela plays Meikie Maputla. HarrietManamela and SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam May spoilers: Will Berry FM fire Mapitsi, Kamo, or DJ Thomas?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Skeem Saam actors Tiisetso Thoka and Mogau Motlhatswi's characters topped Twitter trends when their affair was aired live on Berry FM.

The May teasers reveal that either Kamo, DJ Thomas, or Mapitsi will get fired from their radio jobs at Berry FM.

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media on Thursday, 15 May 2025 evening, when Kamo exposed the pair.

Source: Briefly News