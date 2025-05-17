Popular actor Tiisetso Thoka recently commented on his character, DJ Thomas' storyline in SABC1's soapie, Skeem Saam

DJ Thomas topped social media trends on Friday, 16 May, when Mapitsi's husband, Tbose Maputla threatened to shoot him at Berry FM

Viewers of the educational soapie have criticised Thoka's character for having an affair with Mogau Motlhatswi's character, Mapitsi Maputla

'Skeem Saam' actor Tiisetso Thoka reacts to Mapitsi and DJ Thomas' affair. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Actor Tiisetso Thoka, who plays the role of Koketso Machaka's on-screen boyfriend in Skeem Saam has reacted to his character's storyline.

Thoka, who portrays the character of DJ Thomas at Turfloop's fictional radio station, Berry FM, trended on social media this week when his character's affair got exposed.

The actor took to his X account on Friday, 16 May event to respond to the cheating episode between his character and Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi).

"It's too much," he wrote.

On Friday's episode, Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu) pointed a gun at DJ Thomas after finding out that his wife is having an affair with him.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Thoka's post

@Lelenomavuso23 wrote:

"Mapitsi have found her soul mate after having 2 kids with high school lover."

@ReneilweSR said:

"Yooo warra le lena le dirile too much many. Yooo my ThoMapi is over."

@dinnydeethulo replied:

"Heee, hee, she’s the one who wanted me."

@MichaelPayiya wrote:

"Ziyakhala manje. Don't tell him what to do after udle umfazi wakhe."

@M_poeMampshika said:

"Dj Thomas o nametŝe N1 South highway a leba Pitori (on the N1 South highway) after staring up the barrel of a gun. I hope he had a safe journey, more confrontations to come."

@crazythatoo wrote:

"You going to throw her under the bus even more next week. O leslamose wena."

@shalibaby replied:

"Mojolo the pandemic. O founele AskAMan ka mantaga (on Monday re go lebetse (we forgot about you). We are here for you annoymous."

@Tebogo58174922 said:

"Wa bona wena, okare Tbose aka go thunya marago o palelwe ke go dula fase" (I hope Tbose shoots you in the bum, so you never sit again).

@DolfineDD wrote:

"Lol temporary things are always fun, and the feeling is out of this world. But the risk is huge yerr."

@princeGolide said:

"I know you didn't listen to the radio only Bra Boikie's recording maar nayi evidence."

@palesa085 wrote:

"Ditaba di thomile mo (it all started here). Heeee hai polyandry loading? Kere nna Thomas otla dumela gore abe second husband or bjang (will Thomas agree to be a second husband)? Kera tsona taba tsadi open one open....@hungani_ndlovu."

'Skeem Saam's Mapitsi cheated on Tbose with DJ Thomas. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

