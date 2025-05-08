Talented actress Koketso Machaka has joined the cast of SABC1's educational soapie, Skeem Saam

Actress Koketso Machaka has joined Skeem Saam as Mapitsi's (Mogau Motlhatswi) frenemy and DJ Thomas' (Tiisetso Thoka) girlfriend.

Machaka, who also stars alongside Thabo Mkhabela in the educational soapie plays the character of Nthati.

The rising star confirmed her latest character on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 7 May.

"As I embark on my debut in the world of one of SA’s most cherished TV series as Nthati on Skeem Saam, today marks the beginning of a new chapter for me."

"I am truly humbled and grateful for this remarkable opportunity and for the chance to collaborate with such an impressively talented cast and crew. I am eager to bring this character to life, and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the team for having faith in me to tell her story", she wrote."

"Nthati will fight for her man"

The newcomer, Koketso Machaka reveals to TshisaLIVE that her character stays in Pretoria and is about to become DJ Thomas' wife.

"Nthati is ready to fight for her man and end his affair with Mapitsi, a married woman," adds the actress.

In the soapie, Mapitsi has just found out that her secret lover, DJ Thomas, has a girlfriend but has no idea that he's about to marry Nthati.

Machaka also reveals that joining the SABC1 soapie has been nothing but an amazing opportunity.

She adds that acting chose her because she's been running away from it, but it continued to call, and she had to surrender and work.

South Africans react to Nthati's storyline

@pearlyjuska said:

"I cannot wait for her to hear about the lobola a be (and) dizzy."

@sibusiso_ngwale replied:

"All I know is once the truth comes out, kuyoqhuma impama, isibhakela ne divorce."

@marcia_breeze wrote:

"Mapitsi is crazy about Thomas, I wonder what she'll say about the lobola negotiations."

@kharefull replied:

"Yoh, I hope T'bose understands. I mean he dated abo Enhle and stuff."

@henry_lukwago responded:

"Being in love with a married person isn't easy."

@BunnyBarks wrote:

"Thomas doesn't rate Mapitsi. She will leave her hanging shem this girl played herself. Did you see his reaction when "Koko" was calling?"

@Marxism_101Love said:

"DJ Thomas knows game. He will leave Mapitsi hanging and her marriage in trouble thereafter find another slay queen."

@Masemola_Amo wrote:

"You are right warra @Tiisetso_Thoka, for calling it a quit before you get caught."

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi enjoys quality time in Limpopo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this February that actress Mogau Motlhatswi, known for playing Mapitsi on Skeem Saam, escaped Johannesburg’s hustle to relax in her Limpopo home.

The actress recently shared pictures of herself enjoying mangoes in the sun, and fans loved her relatable content.

Besides Skeem Saam, the Limpopo star has also acted in Soul City and Karektas, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

