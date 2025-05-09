Popular actor Sipho Ndlovu has bid farewell to his character on e.tv's telenovela Isitha: The Enemy

Ndlovu admits that he was blindsided by his departure, and he was not ready to let go of his role as Bandze on the show

Fans of the former The Queen and The Wife actor took to social media this week to say goodbye to his character

Actor Sipho Ndlovu is rocked by his exit on 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: TVBlogsbyMlu and DailySunSA

Former The Queen actor Sipho Ndlovu, who portrayed the role of Bandze in Isitha: The Enemy says he's shocked by his exit from the e.tv telenovela.

Ndlovu, who made headlines in 2024 when he was arrested for assault, was reportedly blindsided by his departure.

The multi-lingual actor tells Daily Sun that he doesn't know what he did wrong to lose his role.

"I don't know if I will be back on TV. I hope that something comes up when I go to auditions, but I'm not shooting anything right now," says the actor.

The 39-year-old star also shares that he understands that characters come and go.

Ndlovu took to his Instagram account this week to bid farewell to his character.

"As the Bandze character comes to an end, please know that every moment we’ve shared will stay with me forever," says the actor.

The former The Wife actor adds that this isn’t the end, but a new beginning in a different direction.

It is reported that Ndlovu's last appearance on Isitha: The Enemy will be this May.

Isitha: The Enemy viewers react to the actor's departure

@Ol_Odor said:

"Ta Bandze! Hats off to you sir. Thank you for the guidance, wisdom and art. Till next time Spholaricky."

@Iamnondumiso wrote:

"You did a stellar job! Farewell and best wishes, keep rocking!"

BarieChauke said:

"Yooo, who will make us laugh now? Indoda yomswati."

ChealexMpanza replied:

"You did your damn great thing with the Bandze character mfwethu. You emptied yourself out to give us the full display and real Bandze. Siyabonga kakhulu mfwethu. You should be proud of yourself too, well done bafo."

MandisaShiba responded:

"You did justice to the character (Bandze). Siyabonga bhut'omdala. Ngiyatsemba ngisatokubona in more shows."

Eishanclothing wrote:

"It has been an amazing journey indeed. Sizokukhumbula (we'll miss you) grootman. Kodwa ke sizoya la oyakhona sihamba nawe," (but we'll follow you wherever you go).

RogersNdlovu said:

"You've entertained us, and I am sure God has something special for you to continue entertaining us."

TM_Africa replied:

"Thank you, king for everything you did on that character."

Actor Sipho Ndlovu reacts to his exit from 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: Sipho Ndlovu

The Wife star Sipho Ndlovu was released on bail after spending the weekend in jail for assault charges

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that The Wife star Sipho Ndlovu appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court and was granted bail.

Ndlovu was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, accused him of assault and spent a weekend behind bars.

According to reports, the mediation process between the two scorned former lovers will take place on 21 August 2024.

