Isitha: The Enemy is reportedly a hit among viewers when compared to its predecessor, The Black Door

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said Isitha: The Enemy pulled the highest audience share at 34%

Mzansi TV lovers were divided by Phil's report because they don't like Isitha: The Enemy's "boring" plot

e.tv's newest addition Isitha: The Enemy, is reportedly breaking records.

'Isitha: The Enemy' has recorded high debut numbers compared to 'The Black Door'.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said the show did well than The Black Door even though it debuted almost a month ago.

Phill tweeted:

"Isitha a hit. The new telenovela debut peaks at over 1.8 million. While its predecessor, The Black Door, pulled over 2 million viewers, Isitha has scored the highest audience share. The Black Door ended with 30%, while Isitha now enjoys 34% of the share."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Isitha: The Enemy being a hit among viewers

Phil's report confused most peeps because they don't enjoy Isitha: The Enemy's plot. For others who haven't watched it, their interest was piqued by the report and some comments that vouched for the soapie.

@BongimahlanguPT said:

"I really did not like The Black Door, but I watch Isitha every day. It seems more interesting."

@mhl_thobile shared:

"It's honestly good."

@MaabuleM posted:

"I hope it doesn't end up like Durban Gen. Consistency is needed."

@lindo_thelma replied:

"Siyabhora naso lesi story."

@Nkulie198 commented:

"@DStv, please put it on Catchup. I would like to watch Isitha."

Phil Mphela slams e.tv for not promoting Smoke and Mirrors

Mphela reported Isitha: The Enemy's milestone after he accused e.tv of neglecting their other new show, Smoke and Mirrors.

Briefly News reported that the Twitter blogger claimed e.tv isn't promoting Smoke and Mirrors well compared to their other new shows, Nikiwe and Isitha: The Enemy. He added that the show has the potential to be the next big thing in Mzansi, but it lacks promotion that will increase its viewership.

Some Mzansi peeps agreed with him, saying they didn't know such a show premiered. According to ZAlebs, Smoke and Mirrors debuted on 17 April 2023.

Musa Mseleku and MultiChoice dragged by Phil Mphela after announcing 3rd reality show, Izingane Zesthembu

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Twitter entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dragged MultiChoice, Mzansi Magic and Musa Mseleku's family.

Noting that the family does pull in great numbers for their hit reality show, Uthando Nesthembu, Mphela said the family getting too many shows would harm the company in future.

