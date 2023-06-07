Themba Broly confirmed that his reality show Themba: My Inked World is returning for a second season

The TV star made the announcement on his socials and posted a snippet of him recording on set

Themba's fans reacted to the news with excitement and promised to tune in as they did with the first season

Themba Broly's dramatic life makes for riveting TV, and it seems South Africans are dying to see more from the musician-turned-reality star.

Themba: My Inked World returning to TV for season 2

On Tuesday night, Themba posted on Twitter that his show Themba: My Inked World was renewed for a second season.

The second runner-up of Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) is not short for content and has grabbed headlines consistently since he was catapulted into fame in 2022.

People have been keeping tabs on his relationship with BBM winner Mpho Wa Badimo, and they were served plenty of tea on My Inked World, which is due to make a comeback soon.

Themba Broly opens up about being a father

Themba and Mpho have reportedly gone their separate ways, and allegations have sprung up that he is a deadbeat father.

It seems the second season will focus on Themba's fatherhood journey, as he teased fans about being a good dad in the short clip.

See the Twitter below:

SA Twitter users congratulate Themba on new season of his reality show

@Jul_Nzu wrote:

"When you are made for reality TV."

@Sinenhl08263687 commented:

"Congratulations my Fave, can't wait."

@MongweLorraine added:

"Congratulations Themba, we will tune in just like before❤️. We've your back man.❤️❤️"

@MatheBrenda tweeted:

"Congratulations Broly can't wait .""

@TswanaWoman added:

"Congrats my fave, so proud of you. God's plan."

@Lezothi10 stated:

"Ghost lama Ghost we're behind you. I can't wait for Season 2."

