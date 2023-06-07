A video of a Mzansi woman chilling with her Nigerian has gone viral on social media

According to the TikTok clip, the man was charged double for lobola because of his ethnic background

While some found the post amusing, it sparked a conversation about cultures and bride price

A South African woman got netizens buzzing after taking to TikTok to share that her man was charged double for lobola because he is Nigerian.

A Mzansi woman's bae had to pay extra for her hand in marriage. Image: @nteborsa/TikTok

Marriage can be blissful and exciting, Study Breaks states. However, families can bring added stress to the relationship.

In a video posted on the app by @nteborsa, the woman is seen all cosy with her bae with a caption that reveals her family made her hubby-to-be pay more than an average South African man would.

How does the payment of lobola work?

According to Buzz South Africa, it is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows.

Sometimes, the bride's family can request a cash equivalent of the number of cows. Lobola is often paid in monthly instalments, though some cultures demand that it be paid in full.

South Africans respond to the video

There is no rule about charging a non-Nguni man more for lobola hence the surprised reaction from many cyber citizens.

user1803256880902 said:

"Cos she’s WORTH IT...OUR NAIJA WIFEY."

Noz reacted:

"Niyafana maan ."

Nonhlanhla Kalala commented:

"Umshado omuhle kuwe sisi ."

Ada MAGAJI responded:

"It's worth it. We love SA women ."

Elle wrote:

"Hey ihambe yamthola umnikazi."

Sandisiwe Mafohla replied:

"I fought with my Dad during my lobola. He wanted 100k…now I regret don’t feel for this gender He's not Nigerian though ."

Zamalicious responded:

"Yes, double including Citizenship, my girl. Your family are very clever."

Madaboutbeats replied:

"Kungamane kunyiwe ngempela ."

