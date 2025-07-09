A young professional posted a TikTok where she detailed some of her recent expenses after being rewarded at her job

The lady was open about her finances after getting handsomely rewarded for hard work at her company

People were fascinated to see that the woman's priority was spending extra money that she got from her job

A woman decided to be open about some of her financial decisions. The lady recently shared that her company made her effort worthwhile with a well-deserved treat.

The TikTok post by the woman showed people how she prioritised various expenses after getting an extra income. Online users shared their thoughts on the choices the woman made after getting money.

In a TikTok, @khensanihlaise decided to open up about how she's spent her annual bonus. Her company did well in the past financial year, and she finally achieved her dream of getting a big corporate bonus. First, she took her family, including the younger siblings, on a trip to Cape Town, which cost her between R25,000 and R30,000. The hard worker also invested in a R14,000 couch and a R7,000 side table for her new apartment. For the rest of her bonus, she admitted to having a mini "I blew it" moment, but she also settled her accounts and put away some savings. She also encouraged people to enter the computer science space for work.

SA applauds corporate girlie's bonus expenses

Many people were impressed to buy the hardworking woman who thoroughly enjoyed the fruits of her labour. Others who related to the woman in the corporate world get annual bonuses shared their own plans for the annual bonuses they were expecting.

Claire 💕 said:

"You deserve to enjoy your hard earned money😂👏🏾 "

_am HER🤌🏾 wrote:

"The day I work for a company that pays good bonuses, I'm boxing it 😂😂😂 booking flights for me and my son, we are going to Spain."

Precious Pearls commented:

"My good sis🤣🙌🏽yooo I don't even wanna say what I did with mine. Ngize nginamahloni nje mxm."

Momo.fela added:

"🥺Love how you remembered to inspire your siblings."

SweetGirl shared:

"50% added to my savings, then the remaining 50% I renovated 2 bedrooms in my house, new laptop and phone, and new tyres. I didn't blow it!"

NeneMo got candid:

"Mine is not enough to much, so I just box it because it’s not going to change my life."

Tends added:

"Mine is landing this coming Friday… Cape Town for my kids…yes. The rest I don’t know."

illanab1983 opened up too:

"When I get it, I'd like to settle my outstanding tuition and pay for next year's registration."

