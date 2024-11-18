A woman on TikTok stunned South Africans with how she seamlessly managed to convince HR to employ her

The lady reviewed the winning curriculum vitae that awarded her with the current job that sustains her lifestyle

Social media users were rocked by the unique resume and chuckled in a thread of 209 comments

The high unemployment rate in South Africa had Mzansi reviewing their resumes for silly errors.

A lady shared her unique CV that awarded her a decent job. Image: @mandymbungendlu94

A lady on TikTok was stunned by how she managed to bag a good job after applying with a shady CV.

Woman bumps into old Curriculum Vitae

South Africa's job market has become smaller each year, with graduates and overqualified individuals tirelessly hustling for employment. The competitive field has forced many to become fraudulent in their application process to secure a way to make ends meet.

A lady on TikTok baffled Mzansi when she shared her winning curriculum vitae that awarded her a job in 2018. The resume was oddly written with an obvious typo:

"Curriculum Vampires."

She captioned her post:

"POV: You bumped into your CV that you submitted four years ago at your workplace."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's unique curriculum vitae

Social media users were stunned by the resume and commented:

@kagisomashilo305 confessed:

"On my CV, I wrote that I worked at Truworths from 2018 until 2050, but I still got the job."

@Ntombi kaMkhwibi (Prinaya7) said:

"Maybe that's what made you stand out; they were actually looking for a vampire."

@☁️🎀 realised an error after six years:

"The lady who I paid to make my CV put 'communication kills' under skills; I've been using the same CV since 2018 and only noticed recently."

@Humble Nk noticed:

"I noticed last week that my CV was written 'curiculum vitea'. God really carries us shame.

@khanyamaz🌀 trolled:

"I had to look a million times because I saw nothing amiss, hey Dracula."

@Celmah💞 loved the hiccup:

"Definitely sent a threat. I'm going to use this, thank you."

@Divana explained:

"Jobs were so easy to find with those CVs that had cover pages. These new age summarised CVs are for the pits."

@Sanda✨ highlighted:

"The real phunyuka bemphethe."

Lady bags job at on of Africa's biggest mines

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her detailed and gruesome journey to success and inspired many South Africans. The hun jumped through multiple hurdles that held her back from her desired lifestyle but finally reaped the benefits of her perseverance.

Mzansi was proud of her consistency and dedication to giving herself the world and much more.

