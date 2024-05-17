Nelson Novele shared his horrific job-hunting experience after one of his 83 resumes got picked from the unemployed jar

The man shared his three-month detailed journey on LinkedIn for the public to see and draw inspiration from

Many LinkedIn accounts shared their struggles and hope that there is still light for them at the end of the tunnel

A LinkedIn man shared his detailed employment journey after job hunting for three months.

A man shared his gruesome journey on LinkedIn after getting employed on his 83rd resume submission.

The Strategic Marketing Officer, Nelson Novele, shared the exciting news of his employment status, “OFFICIALLY OUT OF ‘OPEN TO WORK’.“

Journey to Employment

Novele had submitted 83 resumes using three different platforms - 11 via LinkedIn, 30 via emprego.co.mz and 42 via email.

On his journey, he reached five final stages with management, received three proposals and accepted one.

Lessons learned for next time

Novele took some lessons home with him after his insightful journey. The man said persistence is critical, networking is vital for valuable contacts, and gratitude is essential. See his positive post below:

Nelson Novele shared his unemployment struggles on LinkedIn to inspire and motivate others who are facing unemployment.

The newly employed gent shared:

“With enthusiasm, I prepare to start this new chapter in my career. I thank everyone who accompanied me on this journey and promise to continue sharing my achievements and learnings.”

Extra tips to secure the bag

Novele advised job seekers to:

Use relevant hashtags to increase the visibility of your posts

One should share images or videos to illustrate one's journey

Be more positive and inspired

Be more inviting and engage with others on LinkedIn

The comments section of Novele’s post is flooded with congratulatory messages, gratitude for the tips and others who have lost hope.

@Branden Sixkiller is baffled by the number of CVs Novele has submitted and commented:

“83! I might as well just give up, that is completely ridiculous. Just getting on this site crushes every hope and dream I have of just being able to survive.”

@Prince Sipho Marothi commented:

“I'm still looking for mine, but ever since I left my previous job in 2019, I haven't been shortlisted for the job I want. I even added a qualification to have an alternative, but still nothing. Right now, I'm working in an area that benefits from the qualification I added, but I want to experience new challenges. Maybe there is something that I am doing wrong. Even my resume, I typed it as ATS-friendly as possible.”

Unemployment remains one of SA's biggest problems

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 330K to 8.2M in the first quarter of 2024.

Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey also found that youth unemployment increased by 236K to 4.9M. The sectors that recorded an employment decline during the same period include construction and finance.

