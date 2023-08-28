Standing out from the crowd has become paramount in an already oversaturated job market in South Africa. Having a strong and unique CV or portfolio can be daunting and challenging for many. How can you ensure that your CV attracts attention? Utilising social media platforms could be just what you need.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram can be great tools to use for visual resumes.

According to the latest Statistics South Africa unemployment report, South Africa’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2023 was 32.9%.

The unemployment rate is among the highest in the world. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), this is an increase of 0.2 of a percentage point compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

For Gen Z, recognising the need to be more creative and innovative in their approach to applying for jobs, applicants are now turning to social media platforms as a solution.

Are social media platforms the new resumes?

According to ExpressVPN, Platforms like TikTok and Instagram could be the solution for job seekers who want to make an impression. These platforms offer new ways for those seeking employment to showcase their skills and personality more personally.

Social media platforms can increase a recruitee’s leverage to find possible employment.

By using personal social media profiles, job seekers can amplify their reach. Likes, reactions, and shares can help job hopefuls reach a wider audience of employers and can help them stand out.

There’s been a growing trend of job hunters using visual content to boost their CVs further. Many are turning to videos to promote their skill sets.

TikTok creates a new CV revolution

TikTok itself created a new trend of online resumes. In 2021, the company started TikTok Resumes. While the concept may not be new, TikTok has integrated video applications instead of directing users to more traditional application pages.

Users are encouraged to submit 60-second digital CVs using #TikTokResumes, to apply for jobs directly.

With 1.2 billion video views daily, job seekers have a unique and tremendous opportunity to connect with potential employers.

Instagram posts are also an excellent tool for online resumes

Instagram is a great platform to harness new opportunities for those job hunting.

According to ExpressVPN’s blog post, Iman Vellani, a Pakistani-Canadian actress, used Instagram to open new opportunities.

Vellani managed to secure the role of Kamala Khan in a Marvel series using her Instagram account after her love for Marvel, showcased in an old photo of her nails, caught the attention of casting agents.

The visual aspect of Instagram is appealing to many employers who can see firsthand how a potential employee demonstrates their skills, talents and competencies, as well as self-expression.

YouTube is an excellent platform for visual CVs

Video CVs have become incredibly popular on YouTube after Brian David Gilbert shared a funny rap resume.

This innovative CV landed Brian a position at Polygon and then started a new trend of other job hopefuls using video to showcase their skills, personalities, and ambitions.

Many recruiters have indicated that a video resume is a helpful addition to traditional CVs as it showcases an applicant's authenticity, personality and creativity.

It’s also a fantastic opportunity for applicants to discuss their qualifications and why they believe they’re the right person for the job.

What are the risks and concerns of uploading an online resume?

1. Be selective about what you share online

Don’t let your video resume replace your traditional CV. Use your video or photo resume to highlight your skills and experiences while utilising creative and dynamic visuals.

Your video or photo resume should serve as an irresistible invite for potential employers to look through your professional portfolio, visit your website or look through your resume, where you have more control over the information you share.

2. Protect your online data by using a VPN

A VPN adds extra security features by encrypting your internet connection. A VPN protects your online identity and data and gives you access to platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram if you're in a country that limits access to such platforms.

3. Put the best security measures in place

Be careful what information you share on your social media platforms. Withhold personal information such as your contact number, address and birth date to protect your private details and avoid unauthorised access to your accounts.

4. Do a Google search on yourself

Run a Google search on yourself and remove any harmful content or inappropriate posts.

Ensure you’re consistently professional online and avoid engaging in any negative or controversial discussion online. Also, don’t post offensive or inappropriate content.

Potential employers often use social media platforms to see if an applicant fits a company’s corporate culture and image.

Don’t get left behind

The job-hunting game is rapidly changing as the digital era progresses. Hashtags, the number of followers you have, filters, videos and photos now have the potential to land job seekers a job.

With social media resumes, applicants now have the opportunity to put their best foot forward to land that dream job. So, don’t get left behind.

