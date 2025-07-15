Sizwe Mdlalose weighed in on The Real Housewives of Durban drama involving Minnie Ntuli and Londie London

The Durban Gqom star made a hilarious TikTok skit where he poked fun at Minnie Ntuli

The hilarious video gained 500,000 views and sparked a mix of reactions from Mdlalose's followers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Mdlalose poked fun at Minnie Ntuli in a hilarious TikTok clip. Image: SizweMdlalose.123, Showmax

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sizwe Mdlalose made fun of Minnie Ntuli and reduced the heated altercation with Londie London into a joke.

Durban Gqom hitmaker Sizwe Mdlalose chimed in on The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 drama involving Minnie Ntuli and Londie London. The Izithunywa hitmaker made a hilarious TikTok video making a mockery of Minnie Ntuli.

When he posts a black and white video, best believe it will be pure comedy gold. In the video, Mdlalose lamented about feeling defeated about a situation, asking someone to do what Ntuli did to Londie, to him. He then mentioned how he would act like Londie and just watch as he got disrespected.

Sizwe Mdlalose poked fun at Minnie Ntuli in a funny TikTok video. Image: SizweMdlalose.123

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 25-second video gained 500,000 views, 71,8K likes, and attracted over 1,600 comments.

The singer and MC were referencing a leaked video footage of Londie and Minnie going at each other's throats. In the deleted scene, a very aggressive Minnie stands up and starts to push Londie's forehead with her finger while shouting at her. People even started a petition to have the radio presenter axed from Gagasi FM and off the TV screens.

How Mzansi feels about Mdlalose's video

Social media users laughed at Mdlalose's video, offering hilarious jokes.

MaNgubane said:

"And then just fold your arms and ask 'What are you doing' the entire time."

VeeVee pointed out:

"Once the video is black and white, I just know you are gowising."

Skhotheni said:

"Do you want me to call Ngizwe Mchunu to push you."

EmaBhenseni laughed:

"There are so many beaches in Durban. Go and find your own Gagasi."

Sam Xaba said:

"You are lucky you live in Durban. Anyone can do that to you."

Mpumeh joked:

"I wish someone can just push me to my bed and just lay there, and watch them disrespect me."

Londie London finally responds to Minnie Ntuli

The singer and businesswoman finally spoke out about her altercation with Minnie Ntuli, saying she has yet to receive a formal apology. Ntuli tried to reach out to Londie privately, but Londie said she wants the apology to be as loud as the disrespect.

"No, but she did try to reach out via a text message apologising in private. Which is quite different from the statement she released. It is quite disappointing that I was humiliated in public, but I’m not receiving a proper apology directed at me in public."

Minnie Ntuli's former classmate accuses her of being a bully

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Ntuli was accused of being a high school bully. A former classmate revealed the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the radio host.

The online user, @Burnerburnerac5, said they attended Pinetown Girls' High School. The netizen relived how horrible and mean Ntuli was to her at school for no apparent reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News