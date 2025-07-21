Businesswoman Wendy Mbatha had social media buzzing over the weekend when she interviewed Londie London on her podcast

Fans of the reality TV star believe that Wendy, who is Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, tried to embarrass London in the interview

South Africans and viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban took to X to criticise Wendy's interview skills

Wendy Mbatha is criticized for her interview skills during a podcast with Londie London.

Podcaster Wendy Mbatha, who previously made headlines when she reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman, was criticised on social media over the weekend for grilling Londie London.

Mbatha, who is reportedly friends with Londie London's former co-star, Minnie Ntuli, had The Real Housewives of Durban star as her first guest on her podcast this past week.

Social media user @nolwazii_K shared a video on X of Mbatha's interview with London over the weekend and said:

"Wendy Mbatha? Put that microphone down."

While Lesedi Nxumalo accused Mbatha of being a mean girl.

"Watching these clips made me realise that being a mean girl is a spirit, umoya omubi (bad energy), we need to fight it by all means necessary."

In the interview, Mbatha asks London how she's making money besides selling her braids.

"I do other things. I do TV, TV pays me as well, I do the braids, I had the perfume as well," says London.

Social media drags Wendy Mbatha

@Zizipho_Majama commented:

"There's a take Londie down brigade that I don't know where it's coming from, and the intention. It's getting worse by the day. That time, Londie bothered no one. Isn't she on TV, singing, an entrepreneur, and dates well?"

@Mayoni_Roto reacted:

"I honestly have words. I am just irritated on her behalf. I hate people who undermine your hustle."

@Bubbl3s_N said:

"Yoh, kanti what's all this questioning Londie's source of income, everywhere. Kumele achaze (she has to explain) as if she owes people an explanation, nge mpilo yakhe (about her life). The twins and Minnie, you will begin to cough blood in 3 days."

@Siphokaziirsa wrote:

"Not her saying that when she’s selling waist trainers, but she wears Gucci from head to toe."

@kwannie_shezi responded:

"What? Oh, she should just not continue with other interviews."

@JustNorca replied:

"For someone who is easily triggered when people question her on her ventures, she’s very bold for questioning how another woman is making her money."

@ntomb18 wrote:

"But nawe, (also you) Wendy, you were selling face creams and wigs/weaves. Kodwa (but) no one came for you since you were wearing these big brands."

@kuhle_m94 said:

"But she [Wendy Mbatha] wore big brands, but sells oil, what does she mean?"

RHOD fans defend Londie London.

Nomzamo Mbatha’s sister Wendy Mbatha gets scammed by family members: “Highest level of betrayal”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, Wendy Mbatha, has opened up about her troubling ordeal of being scammed by her family members.

The business owner revealed that her skin products were replicated by people she trusted the most.

Mbatha then said she suffered a lot financially and had to close down to reflect on her business.

