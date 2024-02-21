Nomzamo Mbatha's sister Wendy Mbatha was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman together with her boyfriend

Wendy was arrested recently for assaulting a woman named Snothile Gambushe and released on R1 500 bail

Snothile went on a long social media rampage and cursed Wendy Mbatha's boyfriend

Nomzamo Mbatha’s sister, Wendy, allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman. Image: @nomzamo_m, @w.mbatha

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Wendy Mbatha, who is Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, found herself trending for all the wrong reasons recently over allegations of her assaulting a person on Thursday, 22 February 2024.

Wendy Mbatha and boyfriend arrested

Internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha's older sister Wendy Mbatha made headlines after she opened up about her troubling ordeal of being scammed by family members.

Not so long ago, Wendy was arrested along with her boyfriend Senzo Cele, after they allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman by the name of Snothile Gambushe (Gumede). In a video, Cele was seen beating the woman with his hand and the motive behind them assaulting the victim is still unclear.

According to ZiMoja, Mbatha shared conversations about her being advised to see the doctor after she got bitten by Gambushe:

"I see her intentions for biting me, she wants to make me sick."

Snothile Gambushe opens up

The publication further shared that after the altercation, she went on a social media rampage and cursed Mbatha's boyfriend:

"I am not scared of you, Senzo. I am not dating you."

The couple was then released on R1 500 bail after they appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Their case was postponed to 29 April 2024.

KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said:

"Such horrendous acts have no place in our society and those responsible must face the full might of the law."

Source: Briefly News