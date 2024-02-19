Orlando Pirates legend Julius 'KK' Sono survived a horrible car crash on Friday, 16 February 2024

Julius's white Mercedes-Benz was hit from behind by a 'flying' V8 Jeep in Orlando East, Soweto

Fans wished the legendary football player a speedy recovery on Facebook recently

Orlando Pirates Legend Julius ‘KK’ Sono recently survived a car crash. Image: @timeslive

The former Orlando Pirates legend Julius 'KK'Sono made headlines recently after he was involved in a car crash.

KK Sono escapes death amid car crash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena's father and legendary footballer Julius Sono escaped death after his car was crashed from behind on Friday, 16 February 2024, in Orlando East, Soweto.

According to ZiMoja, Sono's car was hit by a speeding V8 Jeep same street where he lives in Soweto. In a Facebook post, he wrote:

"God is great look at this car at the back. My life is important to God. Flying V8 Jeep hit my Benz at the back."

Julius, who is Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono's younger brother, shared that he is grateful that he was unharmed and escaped death, as he would've missed out on watching Masandawana playing against Pirates in their DSTV Premiership game on Saturday, 17 February 2024, in Pretoria.

See the picture of his car below:

Netizens wish Julius a speedy recovery

After the news of his accident was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section wishing him a speedy recovery. See some of the comments below:

Boddhi Satva wrote:

"Speedy recovery Ntate Sono."

Joe Molomo said:

"Speedy recovery Legendary Sono."

Japhta Ceejay Mhlongo shared:

"Speedy recovery Mr Sono.

Mphile Madlopha commented:

"Oh my goodness,he is lucky to be alive."

Paul Adom Nkra mentioned:

"Thank God for his life."

Daniel Mthabela replied:

"Speedy recovery."

