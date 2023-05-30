Five school pupils died following a tragic accident involving multiple cars in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town

The schoolchildren were travelling to school in a bakkie at around 8am when the accident happened

The senseless deaths of the minors anger South Africans and say school children should not be transported in a bakkie

CAPE TOWN - A horrific car crash between a bakkie, bus and a delivery vehicle has sadly led to the untimely deaths of five pupils in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.

5 School kids killed, one injured in a horrific accident

The school children, believed to be between 13 and 16 years old, were travelling in a bakkie at around 8am on Tuesday, 30 May, when the fatal crash occurred.

According to TimesLIVE, the school pupils' bodies were found scattered on the road when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the children were assessed on the scene by medics, five were declared dead, and a sixth child was found in critical condition.

The child was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to The Citizen, the cause of the accident is currently unknown. Local police and the fire department are on the accident scene to investigate what led to this fatal crash.

This is a developing story.

South Africans outraged that school kids were transported in a bakkie

@Steve38355404 said:

"So sad and unnecessary! Where are our law enforcement officers to prevent this?"

@Lord_Stirus said:

"Why do parents insist on allowing their kids to be in a bakkie transport ‍cheap monthly payment over the safety of your child."

@SonOfNgqika said:

"Bakkies should never be used to transport children."

@rolandpostma said:

"Rest in peace. South African roads are not safe — they are too wide and straight. We need to completely transform them and slow cars down! @lesterkk"

@JustdoitZee said:

"Screams of horror could be heard at the scene as motorists and passers-by witnessed the children being flung from a bakkie just before 8am. Pictures and videos of the horrific crash immediately started circulating on social media, including WhatsApp."

21 people including school children die in Limpopo crash involving 2 taxis and heavy motor vehicle

Briefly News previously reported that 21 people have lost their lives in a deadly accident involving two minibus taxis and a heavy motor vehicle in Limpopo. Schoolchildren were among the victims of the tragic accident.

The deadly crash happened when the two taxis were transporting the school children and other passengers to Groblersdal, TimesLIVE reported.

The taxis were tailing one another when one recklessly tried to overtake.

