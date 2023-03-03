A reckless taxi driver has caused the death of 21 innocent people in Groblersdal, Limpopo

The taxis collided with a large cement-mixing vehicle when one of the minibuses tried to overtake the other on Motetema road

South Africans have slammed the taxi industry for claiming so many lives through its reckless drivers

LIMPOPO - 21 people have lost their lives in a deadly accident involving two minibus taxis and a heavy motor vehicle in Limpopo. Schoolchildren were among the victims of the tragic accident.

A deadly collision between two Taxis and a cement mixing truck has killed 21 people. Image: @jabulanibaloi/Twitter & stock image

The deadly crash happened when the two taxis were transporting the school children and other passengers to Groblersdal, TimesLIVE reported.

The taxis were trailing one another when one recklessly tried to overtake the other.

According to the Sekhukhune District Municipality's head of transport, Elmond Mokone, the taxis collided head-on with a cement mixing truck.

The wreckage was so bad that the jaws of life had to be used to retrieve some of the victims trapped in the mangled vehicles, SABC News reported.

Mokone confirmed that 15 people died at the scene of the tragic crash while the rest of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The head of transport added that six learners were from Dynamic Primary School in Groblersdal.

South Africans slam SA's taxi industry for stealing so many lives

This is how South Africans reacted to the tragic Limpopo accident:

@AmicableMoyo1 complained:

"Shame eish, why are the tax drivers always like that."

@GN33863052 slammed:

"Those taxi drivers turn their buses into coffins on wheels because of the way they drive!"

@PastorShammy bemoaned:

"When will this be stopped, We are so lawless."

@lesmakhen mourned:

"Taxi minibuses are killing people in huge numbers every now and then but our Government is turning a blind eye."

@Anees49387805 added:

"The most lawless industry in SA takes more lives."

Western Cape car accident claims 5 lives, including two children aged 10 and 11, motorists urged to be vigilant

In a related story, Briefly News reported that five people died in a horrific crash on the N1 on Friday, 24 February. According to reports, the five included two minors aged 10 and 11.

The accident happened when a light motor vehicle with six occupants collided with a haulage truck, killing five people.

According to Daily Sun, the Provincial Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Mr Ricardo Mckenzie, issued a statement confirming the incident. Mckenzie said emergency responders said the light motor vehicle carrying six passengers drove straight into the haulage truck.

