Five people were confirmed dead on the scene when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck

The horrific accident that also claimed the lives of two children happened on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka

Western Cape authorities confirmed the incident and revealed that the sixth occupant of the car is receiving treatment at a hospital

WESTERN CAPE - Five people died in a horrific crash on the N1 on Friday 24 February. According to reports, the five included two minors aged 10 and 11.

A car accident in the Western cape claimed the lives of five people. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

The accident happened when a light motor vehicle carrying sic occupants collided with a haulage truck, killing five people on the spot.

Western Cape authorities confirm 5 people died in horror crash

According to Daily Sun, the Provincial Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape Mr Ricardo Mckenzie issued a statement confirming the incident. Mckenzie said emergency responders said the light motor vehicle carrying six passengers drove straight into the haulage truck. He said:

"Five occupants, including two children aged 10 and 11 were confirmed dead at the scene. The sixth occupant has been transported to the hospital for medical assistance."

Western Cape authorities urge motorists to practise caution on roads

Mackenzie also called on all motorists travelling in and around the province to practice extreme caution on the roads to avoid tragic accidents. He also shared a heartfelt condolence message to the families of the deceased. he added:

I would like to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured passenger a speedy recovery."

