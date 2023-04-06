Three men's reign of terror ended after they were apprehended by a security company in Alberton on Tuesday, 4 April

The trio were handed over to the Alberton police after they were caught red-handed with a stash of stolen property

South Africans are happy to see the criminals off the streets and hope they will get punished harshly

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Three men were caught in the act by Fox Security in the Brackenhurst area in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, 4 April.

Three men are in police custody on suspicion of hijacking, housebreaking and robbery in Alberton. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The trio was found offloading stolen goods, such as laptops and TV screens, when the security company apprehended them.

Security company catches criminals suspected of multiple hijackings

According to TimesLIVE, Fox Security guards apprehended the men on suspicion of hijacking, armed robbery and housebreaking and they were handed over to the Alberton police.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fox Security director Francois Jansen told the publication they had been getting a few complaints from their clients about hijackings and thefts. Their clients noticed things such as generators, compressors and fridges missing.

The assailants were also caught on CCTV footage. Fox Security noted the licence plate and sent a notice to the community.

A resident later spotted the vehicle and it was discovered that the assailants used different number plates at night and during the day to throw off suspicion.

South Africans hope the Alberton trio will get hefty sentences

@Gumbi44757912 said:

"Name them and show their faces. Rubbish people, man."

@Ben28455533 said:

"Now, this pic shows diversity. I'm truly grateful."

@AficanViking said:

"Lock them up and throw away the keys."

@EugeneDL70 said:

"Good. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated harshly without mercy."

Trio gets combined 705-year sentences in Mopani

In another incident, the South Gauteng High Court gave a hefty sentence to a trio of criminals who terrorised residents in the Mopani District for a year.

According to the SAPS, the men were convicted on 19 charges, including murder, robbery, assault, attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, and kidnapping. The criminal acts occurred between 2017 and 2018.

The judge gave the trio combined 705-year sentences for their crimes.

Syndicate that terrorised 3 provinces robbing people of large sums of money handed 843 years collectively

Briefly News previously reported that a criminal syndicate that targeted bank clients who withdrew large sums of money were handed lengthy sentences.

The Johannesburg High Court handed down multiple sentences to the syndicate members, which, when combined, added up to 842 years.

Vusimuzi Jomo Mazibuko, Xolani Comfort Mkhwanazi, Shaun Khumalo, Vusi David Sibanyoni, Sticks Nkuna Bhova and Calvin Congo Mabunda were senstence for 68 counts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News