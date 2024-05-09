Neo Trend Group ICE Projects, which is responsible for the tragic George building collapse, is nowhere to be found

George Municipality Mayor Leon van Wyk said Minister Thulas Nxesi noted that the offices were now empty

Parliament has called for a full-scale investigation of the incident. However

The search for 44 unaccounted individuals at the collapsed building site has exceeded 72 hours. Images: @SAPoliceService

George Municipality Mayor Leon van Wyk says the Department of Labour has attempted to engage with the development company responsible for the collapsed building.

However, they have yet to find anyone at the company's address.

Speaking to SABC, van Wyk said the department has had to issue a subpoena to force Neo Trend Group ICE Projects to contact them back:

The building's collapses prompted urgent calls for a thorough investigation by Machwene Semenya, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements.

Semenya has urged the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to swiftly initiate a comprehensive investigation within its mandate.

Update on George building collapse rescue mission

The search and rescue mission for 44 individuals still missing after the building collapse in George has exceeded the 72-hour mark. Despite continuous efforts by rescuers on Thursday, there has been minimal progress.

The situation has remained unchanged throughout the day, with eight confirmed fatalities and 44 individuals still unaccounted for.

George Mayor Leon Van Wyk, speaking to News24, emphasized the critical nature of the situation, noting that the human body's endurance without water and food typically reaches its limit around this time frame.

He expressed concerns about the operation's increasing difficulty. Van Wyk also mentioned efforts to access areas of the site covered by concrete layers to reach any remaining victims.

Parliament calls for a full-scale investigation

Expressing deep distress over the incident, Semenya emphasized the importance of promptly uncovering the causes behind the collapse and holding those responsible accountable.

"Efforts should already be underway to institute a full-scale investigation on the causes of the collapse."

She outlined the investigation, which should examine aspects such as potential bad workmanship, the registration status of the builders involved, and adherence to building material standards as mandated by the Housing Consumers Protection Measurement Act.

Furthermore, Ms. Semenya advocated for collaboration between the NHBRC, law enforcement agencies, and the provincial investigating team to ensure that all pertinent factors are examined comprehensively.

"A full-scale report will help ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not occur again in this country."

George building collapse: death toll hits eight

As of Thursday, Briefly News reported that at least eight people have succumbed to their injuries in the multi-story building collapse in George, Western Cape.

The municipality confirmed that 38 people out of the 75 who were on site when tragedy struck remained unaccounted for.

Rescue teams shifted gears and set up concrete breakers and more trucks to remove the debris to free the remaining workers.

