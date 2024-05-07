Seven people have succumbed to their injuries in the multi-storey building collapse in George, Western Cape

The municipality confirmed that emergency personnel who pulled 34 people from the debris continued to search for 41 others

The building, which was under construction, collapsed on the afternoon of 6 May 2024 with 75 workers on site

The death toll in the George multi-storey building collapse has risen to seven.

A report released by the George Municipality at 21:09 on 7 May 2024 confirmed that search and rescue teams removed 34 people from the debris:

After a 31-hour search and rescue mission, the George Municipality said over 200 emergency services personnel continued to rummage through the rubble in search of the 41 people who were unaccounted for.

Seventy-five construction workers were reportedly on the site when the building collapsed at 14:09 on 6 May 2024.

Western Cape officials identified the company in charge of the construction project as Neo Trend ICE Projects despite George Mayor Leon van Wyk emphasising that the name of the company and owner was not to be revealed as the matter was being treated as a criminal case.

