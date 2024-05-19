What happened to LMFAO? Their story after the spotlight

For a band that took over the American electronic dance music scene within a little over five years of its formation, the story about what happened to LMFAO is as mysterious as their fast rise to fame.

LMFAO was formed in 2006 by an uncle and nephew duo with a little over a decade of age difference. Their familial tie was noticeable in their sync and the rock-needed craziness they could exude on the stage and in the music booth.

What happened to LMFAO?

The LMFAO band has been on an extended hiatus since 2012. The founding members, Sky Blu and Redfoo, insisted they only try to build an individual career before returning stronger. New information about the hiatus shows a reunion might be a pipe dream.

Who were the LMFAO members?

The music group had two members, Sky Blu and Redfoo. Sky Blu is the son of Redfoo's stepbrother, Berry Gordy IV, who was a product of their father's first marriage. Below is a brief biography of each of the founding members:

Redfoo

Full name Stefan Kendal Gordy Nickname Redfoo Date of birth 3 September 1975 Age 48 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession Rapper, programmer, record producer, singer, dancer, disc jockey

Redfoo's birth name is Stefan Kendal Gordy, and he was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His parents are Berry Gordy and Nancy Leiviska. Stefan's family was musically inclined; Berry founded the Motown record label, and Nancy was a writer and producer.

He commenced his music career in the mid-1990s by producing and working on various singles with music people like Ahmad, The Black Eyed Peas, and Defari. He co-produced seven tracks on Ahmad's eponymous debut album and collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas on their single titled Duet.

Sky Blu

Full name Skyler Austen Gordy Nickname Sky Blu (now written as 8ky 6lu) Date of birth 23 August 1986 Age 37 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Profession Rapper, record producer, singer-songwriter, disk jockey, dancer

Skyler Austen Gordy is primarily known in the music industry for his stage name, Sky Blu. His career spans rapping, producing records, singing, songwriting, disc jockeying, and dancing. He became famous in 2006 after founding the electronic dance with his half-uncle, Redfoo.

The duo has taken a break from making music together for over a decade. In October 2010, Sky Blu and his romantic partner, Chelsea Korka, founded an entertainment company known as BIG BAD. The company catered to Hollywood's entertainers, featuring creatives such as musicians and producers while touring globally.

One-half of the LMFAO band also created the Big Bad University, signing artists like Shwayze, Korka, and Mark Rosas.

He and his nephew started the electro-pop band LMFAO. They quickly became famous with their spirited performances and catchy songs, including Party Rock Anthem, which became successful internationally.

They released their first album in 2009 and named it Party Rock, while the second one came in 2011, titled Sorry for Party Rocking.

The band's popularity skyrocketed with the commencement of their Sorry for Party Rocking Tour and a performance with Madonna at the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show.

When did LMFAO break up?

The electronic dance music group broke up in September 2012. But then, their announcement suggested they would reunite after a while.

Why did LMFAO break up?

They have yet to explain why they chose to break up at the peak of their careers and their next group plan. Sky Blu alleged that his former partner and uncle tried to claim the band's royalties for themselves, leading to a misunderstanding.

According to a statement, Sky Blu said the following:

Even if we wanted to come back, you severely damaged the brand, especially with your last album. You tried to sell happiness, but you're not a happy person. No matter how hard you try LMFAO will never be the same without me."

Where is Redfoo now?

Is Redfoo still around? Redfoo is still in the music industry and keeps building his solo career, among other projects. His first solo single, Bring Out the Bottles, was released in December 2012, while others like Let's Get Ridiculous and New Thang have followed with some success.

His first solo album, Party Rock Mansion, was released in 2016, followed by a new single, Long Live Party Rock, in 2023. Redfoo also dabbled in television shows; he was part of the judging panel on Australia's The X Factor, which led him to relocate to Sydney. He was also featured in Dancing with the Stars and hosted a comedy series online.

What does Redfoo do now?

Redfoo is allegedly into programming and cryptocurrency. He hosted a hackathon in his home in 2017. He was unsuccessful at playing lawn tennis professionally but is often seen enjoying his favourite sport in the crowd.

Sky Blu now

Sky Blu has moved on from the LMFAO breakup, but it was not without difficulty. In an interview with Drew Millard, he said the following:

Every day I have to take my meds, I can't go outside…just playing. I'm hanging man. I'm very excited about my solo work and we got a lot of music coming for the world. I can't wait, man. I can't wait for the world to know who Sky Blu is.

How is LMFAO related to Michael Jackson?

Michael Jackson was Redfoo's brother-in-law. The legendary singer's brother, Jermaine, married Redfoo's half-sister, Hazel.

Frequently asked questions

LMFAO commands a large following and attracts several inquiries about them. Below are some of the popular questions and answers about the band:

Why was LMFAO so popular? They were famous for their energetic performances and catchy music.

Is LMFAO still performing? They no longer perform as a group but go about their music careers individually.

What happened to Sky Blu from LMFAO? Sky Blu of LMFAO now has changed how his name is stylised to 8ky 6lu. He is currently focused on music and family.

What happened to Redfoo and LMFAO? He discontinued operating as a group with the other member.

The story of what happened to LMFAO is made up of a lot more than is written above. If Sky Blu's feelings and allegations are anything to go by, fans of the music group may likely not get any joint project from the founding members for a long time.

