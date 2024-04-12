Top 16 youngest K-pop idols who are taking over the scene

The notion that age is merely a number resonates within the Korean music scene. As K-pop gains worldwide acclaim for showcasing numerous young talents, the age spectrum has widened in recent years. With fresh faces continually surfacing, the quest to identify the youngest K-pop idols has sparked interest among fans worldwide.

Who is the youngest K-pop idol? The title of the youngest K-pop idol changes almost every year, reflecting the genre's increasing attraction to youthful talent. The industry has witnessed even younger debuts in recent years, with many groups incorporating younger talents to give them a chance to excel.

Top 16 youngest K-pop idols in 2024

While aspiring idols typically spend their early years preparing for their debut, the scenario has shifted. Young idols are making early debuts, showcasing their exceptional talent and readiness for stardom. Here is a list of the youngest K-pop idols in 2024, ranked by age difference:

1. Seowon (UNIS)

Full name Lim Seowon Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 2011 Age 13 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Songpa, Seoul, South Korea Nationality Korean

Seowon is a South Korean-born singer, YouTuber, and child model. She debuted on 24 April 2021 with the digital single Shoulder Dance. As of 2024, she is considered the youngest female K-pop idol and is currently a member of the girl group UNIS. Additionally, she is known for her appearances on reality survival shows like Miss Trot 2, Music Love, and Universe Ticket.

2. Marcus (HORI7ON)

Full name Marcus Rayden Cabais Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 2009 Age 14 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bataan, Philippines Nationality Filipino

Filipino-born singer and actor Marcus is recognised as the youngest male K-pop idol to have debuted thus far. He is a member of the Hori7on band under ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment. Marcus achieved victory as a contestant on the reality survival show Dream Maker. Additionally, he has showcased his acting skills in Regal Films' My 2 Mommies and appeared on Team Yey!

3. Kaedan (Fantasy Boys)

Full name Kaedan Gunwoo Nam Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 2009 Age 15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Virginia, United States Nationality American

Kaedan is the youngest member of MBC's boy group FANTASY BOYS, garnering attention for his youthful presence. The South Korean-American debuted on the survival show in 2023, where he impressively secured the 12th position overall, earning himself a spot in the group.

4. Haeun (LAPILLUS)

Full name Na Ha Eun Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Daegu, South Korea Nationality Korean

At 15, Haeun is the youngest member of the fourth-generation girl group Lapillus. Born in Korea, she showcases her versatility as a performer, captivating fans with her dynamic dance skills and stage presence. She left a lasting impression when she debuted on 20 July 2022, appearing alongside five other members in the group's debut digital single, HIT YA!

5. Jang Hyounjoon (The Wind)

Full name Jang Hyoun Joon Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Nowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea Nationality Korean

On 15 May 2023, Jang Hyoun Joon officially debuted as a boy group The Wind member. Born in 2008, the South Korean singer will be 15 in 2024 and is one of the youngest members of his group, which is signed under US Entertainment.

6. Hyein (NewJeans)

Full name Lee Hye-In Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Incheon, South Korea Nationality Korean

How old is Hyein? The South Korean singer and dancer is 16 years old, born on 21 April 2008. She holds the position of maknae in the group NewJeans and has previously been a member of the kid's co-ed group Play With Me Club and the kid's girl group U.SSO Girl.

7. Seonyou (CLASS:y)

Full name Kim Seonyou Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea Nationality Korean

Born on 20 March 2008, Seonyou is a young rapper, dancer, and vocalist who serves as the maknae of CLASS:y. She participated in the survival shows CAP-TEEN and My Teenage Girl, ranking second overall in the finale, earning her a spot as a member of CLASS:y.

8. Boeun (CLASS:y)

Full name Park Bo-eun Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ulju-gun, Ulsan, South Korea Nationality Korean

South Korean-born singer Boeun is the lead vocalist of the girl group CLASS:y. She participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl and secured the sixth position overall in the finale, earning her membership in CLASS:y. Additionally, she is a member of the collaborative project group A SIX.

9. Yeonji (tripleS)

Full name Kwak Yeon-ji Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality Korean

Kwak Yeonji is a South Korean singer and the twelfth member of the girl group tripleS and its sub-unit EVOLution. Born in 2008, she made her debut as a teenager on 11 October 2023 with EVOLution and its title track, Invincible.

10. Jimin (CLASS:y)

Full name Won Ji-min Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth South Korea Nationality Korean

Jimin is a K-pop sensation who appeared on the reality competition show My Teenage Girl and finished in first place. This earned her a place in the girl group CLASS:y, where she serves as the lead vocalist. She also debuted as a member of CLASS:y on 5 May 2022, with the mini-album Class Is Over.

11. Soomin (tripleS)

Full name Kim Soo-min Gender Female Date of birth 3 October 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Jung-gu, Daegu, South Korea Nationality Korean

Teenage star Soomin of TripleS had her reveal in 2022 and, in less than a year, made her debut featuring on the title track, Rising. She officially debuted with the sub-unit +(KR)ystal Eyes, releasing the title track Cherry Talk on 4 May 2023. She is also a sub-unit +(KR)ystal Eyes and EVOLution member.

12. Seungheon (8TURN)

Full name Lee Seung-Heon Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea Nationality Korean

Seungheon is a South Korean rapper and singer under MNH Entertainment. He is the maknae of the boy band 8TURN, having been revealed as a member on 11 October 2022.

13. Ji-Young (PRITTI-G)

Full name Sin Ji-Yeong Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 2007 Age 17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Incheon, South Korea Nationality Korean

Ji Young is a Korean singer and member of the girl group PRITTI-G. The K-pop idol is the youngest in her group and debuted with the group on 31 August 2021, with the release of their digital single, Hola.

14. Leeseo (IVE)

Full name Lee Hyun-seo Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 2007 Age 17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea Nationality Korean

South Korean teen vocalist Leeseo first gained recognition for her role in the debut music video Eleven in 2021. She is the maknae of the girl group IVE and was revealed as the sixth and final member of IVE.

15. Riwon (CLASS:y)

Full name Kim Ri-won Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 2007 Age 17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality Korean

Riwon is a South Korean singer, actress, and model under M25. She also serves as the lead dancer of CLASS:y. Riwon participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl, where she ranked fifth overall in the finale. On 9 August 2019, she made her acting debut in a Tooniverse web drama, My YouTube Diary.

16. Yunji (Busters)

Full name Lee Yun-ji Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 2007 Age 17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Incheon, South Korea Nationality Korean

Yunji is a South Korean singer under JTG Entertainment and Marbling E&M. On 22 October 2021, Yunji was introduced as a new member of the girl group Busters, propelling her into the limelight and skyrocketing her fame.

Who is the Youngest K-pop idol to debut?

The youngest K-pop idol to debut is Lim Seowon. In 2024, she participated in the survival program Universe Ticket and debuted as a member of the girl group UNIS. Lim Seowon broke the record held by other idols like BoA and Haeun, debuting at approximately 11 years of age.

What is the minimum age for K-pop idols?

In Korea, the age limit for a K-pop idol is typically between 12 and 25. However, younger ages could emerge, as there are no specific restrictions on gender, educational background, or nationality.

Can a 12-year-old become a K-pop idol?

A 12-year-old can pursue a career as a K-pop idol. Young hopefuls in the K-pop industry, referred to as "trainees," can sign contracts with management agencies as young as 12 or 13. While it typically takes about a decade for agencies to prepare trainees for their debut, starting training at a young age increases the likelihood of an earlier debut.

Who is the 12-year-old K-pop idol?

Lim Seowon, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday in January 2024, became a K-pop idol at 12. She stood out with her impressive moves on the Korean talent show Universe Ticket, making her debut before turning 12.

Is there an 11-year-old K-pop idol?

Currently, there are no 11-year-old idols actively working in the industry. However, Kim Rayul, a member of the now-disbanded group UPTOYOU, was 11 years old when the final lineup was revealed.

Driven by passion, talent, and dedication, the youngest K-pop idols are laying the foundation for a new era of performers who will shape the trajectory of Korean pop music. They demonstrate that age does not hinder the industry and are poised to achieve global recognition.

