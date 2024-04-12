Global site navigation

Top 16 youngest K-pop idols who are taking over the scene

by  Favour Adeaga

The notion that age is merely a number resonates within the Korean music scene. As K-pop gains worldwide acclaim for showcasing numerous young talents, the age spectrum has widened in recent years. With fresh faces continually surfacing, the quest to identify the youngest K-pop idols has sparked interest among fans worldwide.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Who is the youngest K-pop idol? The title of the youngest K-pop idol changes almost every year, reflecting the genre's increasing attraction to youthful talent. The industry has witnessed even younger debuts in recent years, with many groups incorporating younger talents to give them a chance to excel.

Top 16 youngest K-pop idols in 2024

While aspiring idols typically spend their early years preparing for their debut, the scenario has shifted. Young idols are making early debuts, showcasing their exceptional talent and readiness for stardom. Here is a list of the youngest K-pop idols in 2024, ranked by age difference:

1. Seowon (UNIS)

Full nameLim Seowon
GenderFemale
Date of birth27 January 2011
Age13 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthSongpa, Seoul, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Seowon is a South Korean-born singer, YouTuber, and child model. She debuted on 24 April 2021 with the digital single Shoulder Dance. As of 2024, she is considered the youngest female K-pop idol and is currently a member of the girl group UNIS. Additionally, she is known for her appearances on reality survival shows like Miss Trot 2, Music Love, and Universe Ticket.

2. Marcus (HORI7ON)

Full nameMarcus Rayden Cabais
GenderMale
Date of birth31 August 2009
Age14 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthBataan, Philippines
NationalityFilipino

Filipino-born singer and actor Marcus is recognised as the youngest male K-pop idol to have debuted thus far. He is a member of the Hori7on band under ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment. Marcus achieved victory as a contestant on the reality survival show Dream Maker. Additionally, he has showcased his acting skills in Regal Films' My 2 Mommies and appeared on Team Yey!

3. Kaedan (Fantasy Boys)

Full nameKaedan Gunwoo Nam
GenderMale
Date of birth24 March 2009
Age15 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthVirginia, United States
NationalityAmerican

Kaedan is the youngest member of MBC's boy group FANTASY BOYS, garnering attention for his youthful presence. The South Korean-American debuted on the survival show in 2023, where he impressively secured the 12th position overall, earning himself a spot in the group.

4. Haeun (LAPILLUS)

Full nameNa Ha Eun
GenderFemale
Date of birth2 November 2008
Age15 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthDaegu, South Korea
NationalityKorean

At 15, Haeun is the youngest member of the fourth-generation girl group Lapillus. Born in Korea, she showcases her versatility as a performer, captivating fans with her dynamic dance skills and stage presence. She left a lasting impression when she debuted on 20 July 2022, appearing alongside five other members in the group's debut digital single, HIT YA!

5. Jang Hyounjoon (The Wind)

Full nameJang Hyoun Joon
GenderMale
Date of birth 25 October 2008
Age15 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthNowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea
NationalityKorean

On 15 May 2023, Jang Hyoun Joon officially debuted as a boy group The Wind member. Born in 2008, the South Korean singer will be 15 in 2024 and is one of the youngest members of his group, which is signed under US Entertainment.

6. Hyein (NewJeans)

Full nameLee Hye-In
GenderFemale
Date of birth21 April 2008
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthIncheon, South Korea
NationalityKorean

How old is Hyein? The South Korean singer and dancer is 16 years old, born on 21 April 2008. She holds the position of maknae in the group NewJeans and has previously been a member of the kid's co-ed group Play With Me Club and the kid's girl group U.SSO Girl.

7. Seonyou (CLASS:y)

Full nameKim Seonyou
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 March 2008
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthGangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Born on 20 March 2008, Seonyou is a young rapper, dancer, and vocalist who serves as the maknae of CLASS:y. She participated in the survival shows CAP-TEEN and My Teenage Girl, ranking second overall in the finale, earning her a spot as a member of CLASS:y.

8. Boeun (CLASS:y)

Full namePark Bo-eun
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 February 2008
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthUlju-gun, Ulsan, South Korea
NationalityKorean

South Korean-born singer Boeun is the lead vocalist of the girl group CLASS:y. She participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl and secured the sixth position overall in the finale, earning her membership in CLASS:y. Additionally, she is a member of the collaborative project group A SIX.

9. Yeonji (tripleS)

Full nameKwak Yeon-ji
GenderFemale
Date of birth8 January 2008
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthGwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Kwak Yeonji is a South Korean singer and the twelfth member of the girl group tripleS and its sub-unit EVOLution. Born in 2008, she made her debut as a teenager on 11 October 2023 with EVOLution and its title track, Invincible.

10. Jimin (CLASS:y)

Full nameWon Ji-min
GenderFemale
Date of birth25 November 2007
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthSouth Korea
NationalityKorean

Jimin is a K-pop sensation who appeared on the reality competition show My Teenage Girl and finished in first place. This earned her a place in the girl group CLASS:y, where she serves as the lead vocalist. She also debuted as a member of CLASS:y on 5 May 2022, with the mini-album Class Is Over.

11. Soomin (tripleS)

Full nameKim Soo-min
GenderFemale
Date of birth3 October 2007
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthJung-gu, Daegu, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Teenage star Soomin of TripleS had her reveal in 2022 and, in less than a year, made her debut featuring on the title track, Rising. She officially debuted with the sub-unit +(KR)ystal Eyes, releasing the title track Cherry Talk on 4 May 2023. She is also a sub-unit +(KR)ystal Eyes and EVOLution member.

12. Seungheon (8TURN)

Full name Lee Seung-Heon
GenderMale
Date of birth15 May 2007
Age16 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthSeongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Seungheon is a South Korean rapper and singer under MNH Entertainment. He is the maknae of the boy band 8TURN, having been revealed as a member on 11 October 2022.

13. Ji-Young (PRITTI-G)

Full nameSin Ji-Yeong
GenderFemale
Date of birth7 April 2007
Age17 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthIncheon, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Ji Young is a Korean singer and member of the girl group PRITTI-G. The K-pop idol is the youngest in her group and debuted with the group on 31 August 2021, with the release of their digital single, Hola.

14. Leeseo (IVE)

Full nameLee Hyun-seo
GenderFemale
Date of birth21 February 2007
Age17 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthSeocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
NationalityKorean

South Korean teen vocalist Leeseo first gained recognition for her role in the debut music video Eleven in 2021. She is the maknae of the girl group IVE and was revealed as the sixth and final member of IVE.

15. Riwon (CLASS:y)

Full nameKim Ri-won
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 January 2007
Age17 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthGyeonggi-do, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Riwon is a South Korean singer, actress, and model under M25. She also serves as the lead dancer of CLASS:y. Riwon participated in the survival show My Teenage Girl, where she ranked fifth overall in the finale. On 9 August 2019, she made her acting debut in a Tooniverse web drama, My YouTube Diary.

16. Yunji (Busters)

Full nameLee Yun-ji
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 January 2007
Age17 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthIncheon, South Korea
NationalityKorean

Yunji is a South Korean singer under JTG Entertainment and Marbling E&M. On 22 October 2021, Yunji was introduced as a new member of the girl group Busters, propelling her into the limelight and skyrocketing her fame.

Who is the Youngest K-pop idol to debut?

The youngest K-pop idol to debut is Lim Seowon. In 2024, she participated in the survival program Universe Ticket and debuted as a member of the girl group UNIS. Lim Seowon broke the record held by other idols like BoA and Haeun, debuting at approximately 11 years of age.

What is the minimum age for K-pop idols?

In Korea, the age limit for a K-pop idol is typically between 12 and 25. However, younger ages could emerge, as there are no specific restrictions on gender, educational background, or nationality.

Can a 12-year-old become a K-pop idol?

A 12-year-old can pursue a career as a K-pop idol. Young hopefuls in the K-pop industry, referred to as "trainees," can sign contracts with management agencies as young as 12 or 13. While it typically takes about a decade for agencies to prepare trainees for their debut, starting training at a young age increases the likelihood of an earlier debut.

Who is the 12-year-old K-pop idol?

Lim Seowon, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday in January 2024, became a K-pop idol at 12. She stood out with her impressive moves on the Korean talent show Universe Ticket, making her debut before turning 12.

Is there an 11-year-old K-pop idol?

Currently, there are no 11-year-old idols actively working in the industry. However, Kim Rayul, a member of the now-disbanded group UPTOYOU, was 11 years old when the final lineup was revealed.

Driven by passion, talent, and dedication, the youngest K-pop idols are laying the foundation for a new era of performers who will shape the trajectory of Korean pop music. They demonstrate that age does not hinder the industry and are poised to achieve global recognition.

