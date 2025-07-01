South African podcaster and radio host Sol Phenduka recently reacted to a horrible murder case

The Podcast and Chill co-host was devastated to learn about what a Limpopo had done to his mother

Many netizens weighed in on the murder case that Sol Phenduka had reacted to

Sol Phenduka weighed in on the Limpopo murder case. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One thing about Sol Phenduka, he will always share his opinion on trending issues and cases, and recently, the Podcast and chill co-host was stunned by the horrific murder that took place in Limpopo.

Just weeks after he disclosed how much he used to earn at YFM, Phenduka was heartbroken after learning that a Limpopo man had allegedly killed his 87-year-old mother and chopped her body up and stuffed it into buckets.

The 40-year-old man appeared at the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday, 30 June 2025, after the gruesome murder of his elderly mother, Raisibe Ledwaba, at Sebora village, west of Polokwane, that left the community shaken.

See what Sol Phenduka had to say:

Netizens react to the murder

Shortly after Sol Phenduka weighed in on this horrific murder, many netizens also flooded the comment section with their reactions to the case. Here's what they had to say below:

@Koena_10 said:

"Guy was so blessed to have his mother reach 87. And he does that? Man, I always pray for my mother to reach that age and more."

@Zani_Baccaria responded:

"You'll find that the reason he killed her he wanted money for drugs, but then she refused."

@Barffoon replied:

"I have come to the conclusion that giving life sentences to murderers does not deter others from murdering. Even killing them wouldn't work because not all murderers don't care about the consequences of their actions. We must come up with a new way of preventing murders."

@songezomazizi responded:

"You will see the judge will send him to psychiatric evaluation."

@lucky_dybala wrote:

"I'm sure he is not OK in his head."

@Tumi_Secco questioned:

"He was supposed to kill whose mom?"

Sol Phenduka reacted to a man murdering his mother. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Cassper ignores Sol Phenduka

As Sol Phenduka was shaken by the gruesome murder, Briefly News had previously noted that the award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot.

The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper. The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist, and admitted he was drunk in the video.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Prince Kaybee's medical condition

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's comments about Prince Kaybee's condition.

The podcaster/ radio personality revealed that he, too, suffered from the same condition and left netizens to speculate about what could be the cause of the mysterious disorder:

mbuelo_m said:

"I don’t know, man. I’ve spoken to a few people who’ve said that since the COVID jab, they’ve felt their minds have been slower and they forget things easily. They're not as sharp anymore."

Source: Briefly News