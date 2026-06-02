Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma has ignited outrage over his sentiments about dating white women over black women

His distasteful comment ignited social media, with people calling him out on his comments

This would not be the first time Scotts Maphuma landed in hot water for sharing his views or for his scandals

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Scotts Maphuma has landed in hot water for his comments about Image: scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma has once again ignited social media with his worrying stunts. On Instagram, the Yebo Lapho singer mentioned how his dating preferences have changed, and that he prefers a different race than his own.

In the post, which has since been deemed offensive, Maphuma, who always previews new music, spoke about switching from dating black women to dating whites women.

"Next year, let us date white people. These blacks think they are too clever," the post read.

Although the post was not originally written by Scotts Maphuma, it was the mere fact that he reshared it that left many people shook.

Check out the reshared post below:

Mzansi calls out Scotts Maphuma

The amapinao singer had many social media users up in arms over his sentiments.

Scotts Maphuma has landed in hot water. Image: scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

This is what some people had to say:

@LADYKblu laughed:

"First heartbreak probably. Angithi, you guys always say men are dogs."

@JHlongwane92 stated:

"Lezinto ezimnyama". If you don't see anything wrong with his words...then Ai aretsi. You must be from PTA."

@Sipoko3421_ advised:

"Scotts likes being in trouble. His team should run his socials, not him."

@Julietrhem shared:

"Personal preferences are one thing, but calling Black women ‘lezinto ezimnyama’ is just disrespectful."

@BASH_GEE_ stated:

"Haibo, this guy just disrespected black women so badly, what the heck."

@Somlimokazi said:

"Yoh this one is giving ‘I’m tired of my own people’ energy while still posting from Mzansi soil.

@Abdslmkn questioned:

"What exactly do you mean, please? I don't understand."

@MonkeyStrike_92 stated:

"That one must not include us all men in his nonsense. We're good with our black queens over here."

@Moscow35007 joked:

"Some prefer West Africa, let him do what he likes. Even if you go begging at the traffic lights, mlungu will bring with you."

@SuccyBankz said:

"Some men really announce their self-hate like it’s a flex. Haibo."

Scotts Maphuma claps back at song critics

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma had been trending in the past over a viral video clip where he previewed a new song.

The muso has since responded to the negative comments, cheekily defending himself. Mzansi has offered its two cents about Scotts Maphuma, with many fans slamming the musician for his lack of creativity. A lot of people slammed Scotts for recycling the same lingo and lacking creativity.

"It's only a matter of time until that video comes onto the timeline, but I am really sad that that vocalist has had a creative block for a long time. I really believed in him so much," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News