Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma announced new music by sharing a clip of him dancing on the side of the road

The 29-year-old recently enjoyed sold-out shows in England and has given his fans a glimpse of his new music after dropping his recent album in December 2024

Local netizens reacted on social media to predict that the song would be a hit, while others were not impressed

Scotts Maphuma, real name Mpho Lebajoa, gave fans a taste of his new music after sharing an online video of him dancing on the side of the road to the new song.

The 29-year-old is a well-known hitmaker in Mzansi, while he recently enjoyed sold-out shows in London and Birmingham.

Maphuma’s video showed him dancing on the side of a road where he broke out his slick moves before returning to his vehicle and driving away.

Scotts Maphuma gives fans a taste of his new music

Watch Maphuma's preview of his new song in the video below:

The Amapiano star is no stranger to sharing dancing videos after he shared another clip where he and fellow Mzansi star TOSS broke out some eye-catching moves.

In another clip, he showed off his funny side, which delighted his supporters, while some fans did not enjoy him acting recklessly in a car.

Local fans predicted a successful 2025 for the 29-year-old after he released an album in December 2024 and is set to release new hits in the coming months.

Maphuma teased fans ahead of his album drop in December on his Instagram account:

Maphuma keeps South African grooving

While Maphuma is enjoying success with his music, the man from KwaZulu Natal mentioned that he wants to remain low-key and has an issue with being famous.

Maphuma has yet to announce the date of his new music but his new video has shown fans that he is spending time in the studio in between successful events worldwide.

Maphuma’s video divides fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they loved the new song, while others were not impressed and said Maphuma could do better.

Musamvundla_12 loves the vibe:

“Scotts Ma attitude 🤣🤣🫵🏻🔥🔥🔥.”

M.u.f.a_sa likes the song:

“Release it.”

pxstel.ru made a request:

“Name of song, please.”

Adrian.ndegwa wants better:

“Trash music, please. Scotts can do better.”

Ntlantla_bikitsha is not a fan:

“This kind of piano is garbage.”

Kloahoxha wants to see Scotts:

“@scotts_maphuma come to Dubaaaaii.”

Sandakahleitsolutions saw something familiar:

“Scott uya eMqanduli in the Eastern Cape? I stopped on a similar spot a few months ago next to that plantation 😂😂😂😂.”

Djchuckmorris made a prediction:

“A hit this one.”

Whawha_the_maverick_was not impressed:

“Lol, this is called talent in our country.”

Argh_melrose has high hopes:

“Is he going to end 2025 on a high note? Most definitely 🔥❤️✅.”

Scotts Maphuma suffers backlash from fans

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma suffered backlash from fans after he poked fun at a fan-made artwork.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed great success with his music and recently toured England where he had sold-out shows in London and Birmingham.

